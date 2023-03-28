The search for a reliable vehicle repair shop dates back to the horse and buggy days. Fortunately for anyone who drives a car in Delta County, there’s Kwiki Tire. The tire and small-job repair shop is an institution in Delta, and folks from all ends of the valley have made Kwiki Tire their go-to location for tires, brake work, oil changes and more for over 36 years. The shop acquired new owners in the past year, but the faces are familiar (including the new owners), and community is still the top priority.
Rich Chezem opened Kwiki Tire at 1202 Main Street in 1987. The shop was moved in 1999 to expand to its current location on the south side of Delta at 1680 S. Main Street. In 2004, a 20-year-old kid, who had recently moved from Amarillo, Texas, took a job working for Rich. The job paid 50 cents more than his former position at the convenience store, and over the next few years, Kevin Rusling filled nearly every position there was at the shop, from trash boy to assistant manager.
As Rich became more serious about retiring, Kevin’s 40th birthday was fast approaching. Both thought it was a good time to pass the reins, and Kevin entered a 50/50 partnership to buy the business with another familiar face, Chris Volgamore of Cedaredge. Chris also owns the Applebarrel Station in Orchard City as well as Volgamore Construction. The two share the managerial duties at Kwiki as best they can.
Kevin and his wife have a lot of family in the area these days, as both sets of parents have also migrated to Western Colorado over the last few years. Kevin and Chris understand the importance of family and community and are committed to continuing to support the same community causes that Rich and the crew at Kwiki Tire have always been behind.
The station has always been a big supporter of high school students in the area. The tradition of sponsoring 4H and FFA kids continues under the new management. Kwiki Tire’s currently sponsoring the Olathe Senior Night and is working with the Delta JROTC program to help acquire funds for their program. “The community is why we’re here,” says Kevin, “Without them, we wouldn’t be here.” Giving back is an inherent part of the business plan at the tire shop.
Kwiki has a solid following of loyal customers. While they see their fair share of new customers, who come on recommendations from friends and neighbors, their repeat business is steady, and you would be hard-pressed to find anyone unhappy with their service. Besides offering new tires and wheels for your ride, their mechanics perform minor automotive repairs, including oil changes, suspension work, brake service, and more. Kevin and Chris try to limit mechanical services to two-to three-hour jobs. Anything more would find them looking for more than the 21 employees they currently have on staff.
However, the shop is busy, and the partners have plans to expand and possibly grow into another satellite location. Plans to expand the current location are centered around adding additional bays. If all goes well, installing a second location on the I-70 corridor is a likely possibility. Kwiki Tire II was a satellite shop operating just outside Hotchkiss for some years. Rich sold the site in 2019, and it soon became apparent that there wasn’t a need for a second location in Delta County as their up-valley customers are more than happy to make the trip to Delta for service.
The reason is simple, suggests Kevin. Their reputation is solid, and their customers are happy. Now they need to ensure their current space is large enough to handle the volume of service work. While calculating the number of repeat clients and a growing list of new customers, the expansion might become necessary sooner rather than later. Kevin, Chris and the crew at Kwiki Tire look forward to serving their community for another 35 years, and they plan to continue to give back to that community in any way they can.
