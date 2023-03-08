The question now on everyone’s mind: What’s next?
On Tuesday, February 28, the Delta County Board of Commissioners voted to reject the proposed revisions to the 2021 Land Use Code. This means that the 2021 Land Use Code (LUC) is still in effect and remains as the county regulations. It is important to note that none of the revisions ever took effect; they were proposed revisions, subject to review by the commissioners, with input from the planning committee and the public.
The outcry from the public was one of the components in deciding to reject the proposed revisions. After several weeks of meetings, of both commissioners and planning committee, well attended by the public, the public hearing on February 28 had approximately 400 in attendance and another 75-80 viewing the meeting online through Zoom. In addition, the commissioners received numerous texts, emails and letters from citizens expressing concerns and opinions about the proposed revisions.
This was just one of the public meetings where the citizens of Delta County spoke out against the revisions. Many of the comments centered around what and how property owners could do with, and on, their own property.
At Tuesday’s meeting, close to 100 people had the opportunity to speak their minds (in three-minute time limits), and the meeting ran from 4:30 pm to after 9 pm.
“We felt it was important to hear all of the people who came to talk,” said Commissioner Don Suppes. “They made the effort; they were passionate about their feelings and they deserved to be heard.”
For the most part, the crowd was well organized with numerous people representing the Delta County Coalition. They stated their names, their affiliation, and clearly voiced their opposition referencing LUC page numbers and reasons behind their disapproval. When an individual’s three minutes were up, the next person stepped up to speak and continued in the same format. This meeting offered a broad representation of the county with speakers from most of the communities, cities, and unincorporated areas of Delta County.
Many of the speakers ended their comments with the question of why these changes are being considered.
Darlene Green, of Hotchkiss, cited several different proposed changes. They included cottage industries, home businesses, RV rentals, building codes, water hauling, and articles of compliance. She wondered why they were proposing these revisions without complaints from other citizens.
Adam Pittman, of Paonia, questioned why the proposed revision to the special events code, reduces them from the current 75 days per year to 21 days per year, and from 500 allowed participants to only 150. Most of the Delta County Coalition members ended their talk with “do what is right and repeal these revisions.”
Cindie Sorensen, of Paonia, is an interior designer and entrepreneur. She spoke to us prior to the meeting, sharing her frustration and anxiety about the proposed revisions. She has an event venue called ZenZen Gardens, in addition to her interior-design business. On her 20+ acres of property, she hosts weddings, concerts, art shows and classes. She has three small, seasonal glamping tents which are available to rent as well. Cindie has operated her business for 19 years and, with the proposed revisions, she is concerned that they may limit her current business and stall any future growth.
“With these proposed revisions, it not only affects me and my business, but also all those who support my business: the printer, the food supplier, the wineries, and the contractors. Ag (agriculture) and tourism are great sources of income for our county. We need this, and it seems like the commissioners are not considering our rights to make a living,” Cindie said.
Former planning committee member Tony Prendergast, Crawford, spoke to us after the meeting. He served for nine years on the committee during the time they developed the Master Plan.
“I felt like this meeting was one of the best I’ve attended in regard to the LUC revisions,” he said. “The people were impassioned about their views, they were thoughtful and educated about the comments. I was glad to see that the commissioners did not vote to approve the changes.”
Tony said he was proud of the job the county did on the Master Plan and that it is a good document. He went on to say, “I looked at the revisions and, although I didn’t agree with much of it, I felt like it was something that was just happening. But the more I read it, I saw more and more government oversight creeping into the regulations. We can do better than that. We need to do better,” he said.
“I think this is the opportunity for the county to make a major investment in this and to do it really well. It can become an important part of our county that will benefit us for years to come. But they need to take their time and do it right.”
The Delta County Coalition, which was well represented at the meeting, states on its web site (www.deltacountycoalition.org) that its mission as a Civic Partnership Association is to promote a healthy development within Delta County. Its goals, as stated follow:
“Advocate preservation of citizen land-use freedoms; protect rural quality of life and farm/ranch interests; work directly with local government planning officials; educate citizens about current and proposed land use codes within Delta County.”
Other comments from the meeting expressed the fear of making Delta County turn into a large city like Boulder or Steamboat Springs. The local residents fear that they would not be able to make a living or to afford living in this area. Water is always an issue and while most who spoke about it voiced the necessity to control it, they stopped short of saying that we needed more regulations to do so. Several were opposed to making people use municipal water and were in disagreement with not being able to use well water or haul water to their property.
When water becomes so expensive to put in a tap, or drill a well, what will the landowners do? Phrases like “land grab,” “Blackrock” and “government overreach” were tossed around frequently.
After a little over four hours of hearing the people speak, the commissioners took a vote to reject the Land Use Code proposed revisions.
The question now becomes, what’s next?
County Commissioner Mike Lane said the commissioners are trying to make life better for the residents here. “We listen to the public; we see what is happening here, and we know there needs to be some sort of regulations. Right now, the LUC proposed revisions are gone. They are no more. The 2021 Land Use Code is the current set of regulations that will be used.”
The next step, according to Mike, will be to come up with a better plan.
The commissioners hope to get a “red-line version” back from Carl Holm, director of the planning department, by their next meeting. The commissioners will work with Carl, Planning Commission Chairman Tom Kay, and the five of them will strive to do what they had hoped to accomplish initially.
County Commissioner Wendell Koontz said the important items on the list are “updating the existing 2021 LUC with industrial renewable energy projects, wireless communication facilities, small-acreage agriculture, and language proposed by the professional surveyor community on boundary adjustments.”
They are not planning on hiring anyone to draft a new proposal as it will be done in-house by the commissioners with assistance from the county staff.
Don Suppes, county commissioner, said they hope to accomplish what they wanted to do initially, which was to “clarify the language in some areas, add a solar plan, a wireless addition to code and get rid of some of the redundancies.” He went on to say, implicitly, “The proposed revisions of the 2021 LUC are gone. They are no more. We are back to the 2021 Land Use Code.”
Once the new revisions are discussed, the public will be notified, and a public hearing will be held. Citizens are encouraged to check the Delta County website for updates at www.deltacountyco.gov
Wendell Koontz said, “It is important to note that the Board of County Commissioners asked the Planning Committee to develop the 2022 draft update. We appreciate their hard work. Voting NO on the certified copy is the BOCC recognizing the need to provide revisions as noted from public comments and the commissioners review of the draft.”
