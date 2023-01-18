Innovation. Coworking. Creation. Collaboration. Community. All of these buzz words have become part of an on-going conversation as Delta County Libraries and the City of Delta prepare to share a building and a purpose in the coming year.
Construction is well underway on the old City Market building in downtown Delta. The building, currently owned by the county, is the future home of the Delta Library, as well as a multi-purpose community space shared with the City of Delta.
The city takes ownership of the building after construction is complete in the spring of 2023. In addition to library space, construction plans include a large community meeting room, study rooms, an adult literacy classroom, and a coworking and makerspace.
“The Delta Library Innovation Workspace project is a catalyst for community and economic development in Delta’s historic downtown,” says City of Delta Mayor, Kevin Carlson. “Rejuvenating this long-vacant building provides a new space that will meet the needs of the Delta Library, makers, coworkers, and the Delta area community.”
“The current Delta Library is in a city-owned building,” says LaDonna Gunn, district director of Delta County Libraries, “and even though we will continue to be a tenant of the city in the new building, this project is an opportunity to expand. We want to offer quality programming, grow our partnership with the city to meet our shared goals, and provide library services to the community from a space that more adequately meets our needs.”
One example of where the two organization’s goals align is the development of a robust makerspace. “For many years, the libraries in Delta County have offered various forms of temporary makerspaces for the community. This partnership provides the capacity to take it to the next level,” says Gunn.
The library district continues to actively participate in conversations with the city regarding plans for sharing space and offering programming in the new building.
Modern day makerspaces foster entrepreneurship, invention, discovery, innovation, and learning by creating collective access to specialized tools, equipment, and materials for independent makers.
The city and library district are actively seeking grant support for 3D printers, computers, proprietary software, and audio/visual equipment, as well as the tools and equipment for metal and woodworking shops.
“Shared access to workspace, technology, and equipment can minimize overhead costs for very small businesses and entrepreneurs, as well as provide resource-sharing opportunities for local makers and artisans,” explains Mayor Carlson.
To learn more about the project and participate in a community-wide poll please visit www.deltalibraries.org/delta/.
