Independence Day is usually associated with fireworks, parades, barbecues, concerts, reunions and more. This year proves no exception in Delta County as several events will occur on and around the 4th from Delta to Paonia.
Celebrating on July 1 in Cedaredge:
The town of Cedaredge is celebrating Independence Day on Saturday, July 1, with a parade on Main Street, followed by events, games and food in the town park.
The Surface Creek Saddle Club rounds out the day with a Gymkhana at 2 pm.
The town is inviting all residents to bring their class reunions, sports teams, clubs, businesses, non-profits, bicycles, horses, dogs and creative floats to join in the parade. Interested participants can submit their parade application to jshelton@cedaredgecolorado.com.
Balloon Fest in Delta:
Delta is holding its inaugural Western Sky Balloon Festival beginning on Saturday, July 1, with Evening Glow at Devil’s Thumb Golf Course. On S. Ascension of the balloons from Confluence Park will begin at 6 am beginning on Sunday, July 2, and also occurring on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 (weather permitting).
Monday also brings a pancake breakfast, games, food trucks, and a craft fair. Music in the park will begin at noon and continue into the evening, where spectators will be treated to an evening balloon glow.
Yet another pancake breakfast kicks off the morning of the 4th, filled with more games, skydiving, the Street Rodders Parade, and live music in the park until dusk, when the Delta County Fire Protection District #1 will begin their annual fireworks display.
Cherry Days and Paonia Events:
Monday, July 3, in Paonia brings the annual North Fork High School’s Women’s Volleyball team fundraising cookout at First Colorado National Bank on Grand Avenue. Swing by the annual Barbecue between 11 am and 2 pm and support the team.
Final Friday Frolics presents art walks on and around Grand Avenue and is a great reason to be out and about in Paonia. End the day with live music from Gasoline Lollipops at Delicious Orchards.
The 77th annual Cherry Days celebration occurs every 4th of July. Be sure to check out downtown Paonia on Monday, July 3, for sidewalk sales and gallery showings.
The festival starts this year at Noon on Monday, July 3. There will be live music offerings as well as games and other entertainment. Later in the afternoon and evening, you’ll find an assortment of vendors in the Paonia Town Park. Stop by the beer and wine garden, grab a glass of something refreshing, and enjoy the music from local favorites on the Gazebo Stage.
Tuesday, the 4th, kicks off with the North Fork Rotary Pancake Breakfast and is followed by the Fourth of July Parade from Grand Avenue to Town Park. The Gazebo in Town Park will, once again, be lively all day with hometown entertainment and ceremonies, kids' games, and reunions. If you’re feeling competitive, you can get your game on in everything from wood-splitting to corn hole.
For a complete schedule and more information on Cherry Days events, check out the comprehensive Cherry Days Guide, found in the June 21 issue of the High Country Spotlight.
