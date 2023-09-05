Over the past 15 years, the United States has lost over a quarter of its local newspapers due to increases in the cost of paper, production, shipping and more. While most of these publications also had a digital presence, online revenues weren’t sustainable. From inner city neighborhoods to the outposts of rural communities, reliable sources of news and information are disappearing. Compounding the problem, more than half of the journalists writing for the surviving newspapers and local news sources have moved on to other endeavors, leaving fewer reporters to cover routine government meetings and sniff out investigative stories that hold public officials on all levels accountable to the public.
Unbiased local journalism builds social cohesion and feeds public knowledge. An informed community is a healthy community. The interaction encourages political participation and assists in the decision making processes for local government. Unfortunately, the business model that once supported newspapers during the 20th century has imploded as citizens and businesses alike have turned to social media for information and advertising. Ever-growing news deserts are left in the wake of abandoned outlets, leaving isolated islands of papers that are either owned by out-of-touch conglomerate media corporations or are locally-owned operations which are forced to seek out inventive new funding sources as they attempt to fill the void and stay afloat.
Historically, local and regional newspapers have been the go-to source for credible and comprehensive information pertinent to residents in small communities. Without valid sources of news (and no, Facebook message boards do not count), transparency of local government becomes opaque at best, and important local news goes unreported. One result is that there is less social interaction and political participation in local government, as access to information is essential for residents to engage in local processes. The importance of a free press on both local and national levels is crucial for democracy.
Aside from the obvious lack of news and information left in the void, local news outlets are vital for building community, and their disappearance is threatening to rural communities everywhere. Newspapers encourage local economic growth and development by connecting businesses with consumers through advertising. This advertising has historically offered 75 to 90% of the total revenue for these publications and today, it is at an all-time low. Adding insult to injury, Facebook and Google chew up at least 75% of the dollars devoted to digital ads in even the smallest markets, making attempts to secure any online oasis through company-owned websites, in the growing news desert, an uphill battle.
Loyalty from current readers and advertisers provides the structure that supports healthy media outlets. When everyone, citizens and business owners alike, rely on the fabricated social structure of Facebook for one-stop information shopping on both global and local levels, we are literally fed (like fattening cows to the newsfeed bucket) targeted, often misleading and sometimes false information. On the commercial front, advertisers who only promote products or events there are missing a significant segment of the populace who have long since abandoned the platform.
The symbiotic relationship between the love triangle of community, businesses and newspapers only works if all three elements are engaged and committed to the process. When residents support local businesses, those businesses can afford to advertise in local media outlets, which garners more business and allows the media outlets to provide residents with engaging content and important stories. The interdependency between the public, unbiased news sources and local businesses is the cornerstone of capitalism and offers (sometimes the only) essential checks and balances to a democratic society.
