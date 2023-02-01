An objective analysis of the certified copy of the proposed Delta County Land Use Code (LUC) updates, reveals that the proposed document does contain much more than just clarifying text. While there are certainly areas where technical formatting and clarifying word usage was modified, there are areas of the code that were extensively modified, added to, and, in some instances, completely rewritten, in effect increasing land use rules and regulations. One feature that enhances user-functionality of the proposed document are the index links that take the reader to the desired section of text.
This week, the High Country Spotlight takes a look at the current rules regarding accessory business use of a home in Delta County versus the modifications suggested in the certified copy of the Delta County Land Use Codes suggested updates. In last week’s Spotlight story, “Refuted – Delta County Offers Myths vs. Facts,” claim #9 stated, “All home businesses subject to strict rules and need permit.” Delta County officially refuted that statement by saying, “Home business, including Cottage Industry, is an allowed use. Chapter 2, Section 3(G); (F) establishes thresholds for what is accessory to a residential use. Exceeding that elevates to another type of use that may, or may not, require some level of review (depending on the use.)”
The current Delta County Land Use Code that is in effect, adopted January of 2021, states in Chapter 1, Section 5(B)(1)(b) that “The establishment, continuation, or modification of accessory business uses of the home” are exempt from approval requirements. Chapter 2, Section 3(F) Accessory Business Use of the Home simply states, “Accessory business use of the home is allowed as-of-right.” This indicates to most residents that use of their home for business purposes does not require any permits, approvals or oversight from Delta County, as they are exempt.
In the proposed Land Use Codes certified update, the line exempting accessory business use of the home [ch. 1, sec. 5(B)(1)(b)] has been eliminated. Chapter 2, Section 3(F) eliminated accessory business use of the home as allowed by right and replaced it with what the county states are thresholds for what is accessory to a residential use. Chapter 2, Section 3(G) Cottage Industry was also added as a new subsection. The certified text is as follows:
(Chapter 2, Section 3) F. Accessory Business Use of the Home
Accessory business use of the home (aka Home Business) includes any activity carried out for gain by a resident and conducted as a customary, incidental, and accessory use in the resident’s dwelling unit (subordinate to the residential use). In order to qualify as an Allowed Use, a Home Business shall:
1. Operate in its entirety within the dwelling unit and only by persons residing in the dwelling. There shall be no storage relative to the Home Business in another structure or outside the dwelling; and
2. Utilize access included as part of the dwelling. The use shall not have a separate, independent entrance from outside the building, unless otherwise required by State law or regulation; and
3. Be allowed one (1) unanimated, non-illuminated flat wall or window sign having an area of not more than one (1) square foot. The operator shall not display or create any evidence of the Home Business outside of the building; and
4. Utilize a maximum of twenty-percent (20%) of the gross floor area of the dwelling, or three hundred (300) square feet, whichever is less. A garage shall not be utilized for, or in conjunction with, accessory business use of the home;
5. Be conducted by the owner or occupant of the dwelling. Home Business shall not employ, for a fee or otherwise, any person in the conduct of the Home Business who does not reside in the dwelling unit; and
6. Clearly be incidental and secondary to the use of the dwelling for dwelling purposes and shall not materially change the character of the residential use or of the neighborhood by excessive noise, lights, traffic, or other disturbances.
G. Cottage Industry
Cottage Industry is a Home Business that utilizes an accessory structure or land associated with the residence, and includes a limited number of employees. In order to qualify as an Allowed Use, a Cottage Industry shall:
1. Utilize a maximum of two thousand (2,000) square feet (indoor and/or outdoor). Outdoor storage shall not exceed six (6) feet in height and must be screened from public view (from a public road); and
2. Be limited to a maximum of five (5) employees, including the owner/operator; and
3. Be subordinate to the residential use. The Cottage Industry shall not be the primary use of the property; however, the Director may allow an exception where the property is associated with an adjoining property under the same ownership; and
4. Limit deliveries to/from the property so that it does not cause interference with the normal flow of traffic for surrounding residents; and
5. Clearly be incidental and secondary to the use of the residential use and shall not materially change the character of the residential use or of the neighborhood by excessive noise, odors, dust, lights, traffic, or other disturbances; and
6. Be allowed one (1) unanimated, non-illuminated flat wall or window sign having an area of not more than two (2) square feet.
Cottage Industries that create significant impacts to adjacent properties such as fumes, noxious odors, excessive noise, dust, and or traffic shall be subject to a Limited Use Permit (with a public hearing).
It is important to refer to the legend in Chapter 2, Section 2(A)(2) which outlines specific levels of review and offers a “general overview of the processes as applicable.” If a land use is categorized as an Allowable Use, which is referenced in the Land Use by Zoning District table 2.b, with an ‘A’, the certified document states, “These uses are allowed by-right if they comply with applicable standards of this Code and applicable encumbrances (e.g., easements, Plat notes, etc.). In addition, non-habitable structures are Allowed Uses (e.g., fences, carport, gazebo, storage shed, barn, garage).” According to Land Use by Zoning District table 2.b, in the Commercial Land Use Category, Accessory Business Use of the Home and Cottage Industry are designated as Allowable Use across properties in zoning districts A35, A20, A5, RI/C, and RES. (see photo above)
There is continued heated debate with regard to the above-mentioned proposed standards among Delta County residents and what some feel is pushing the boundaries of government overreach, especially for unincorporated Delta County. While permitting may not automatically be required, the proposed modifications to take business use of a home from no oversight to some rules. Citizens are also questioning how the codes will be monitored and enforced. Delta County asserts that oversight will be complaint-driven. All LUC documents can be accessed by visiting www.deltacountyco.gov.
