Spring gave us time to reflect on incidences of flooding on the Western Slope, even as the waters were receding from our recent brush with monumental snowmelt. Summer is the time to start thinking about fires. While the wet spring may give us breathing room where forest fires are concerned this year, July and August are often associated with disastrous fires in Western Colorado. With two historic fires situated in nearby Glenwood Canyon in the last 30 years and several brushes with our own brushfires in Delta County, it’s a good idea to remain vigilant, even in years where it looks like we may get a break – knocking on wood here.
From the San Juans to our resident West Elks, the mountains of Western Colorado are no strangers to fire. Two of the most infamous occurring in Glenwood Canyon – one causing a chain reaction of continuously ensuing mud and rockslides and severing a major artery in the country for weeks – the other resulting in the tragic loss of 14 firefighters on Storm King Mountain.
The Grizzly Creek Fire, which ignited on August 10, 2020, was witnessed and shared on social media by rafters on the adjacent Colorado River. Unseasonal wind gusts over 40 mph exacerbated the spread of the fire, which quickly resulted in the closing of I-70 and the evacuation of the Shoshone Generating Station. Several communities, including, No Name, Lookout Mountain and Coulter Creek, were evacuated, and portions of the White River National Forest suffered damage. With the loss of vegetation came mud and rock slides, which caused further damage to the highway and prompted additional closures. The Colorado River is still recovering from sediment carried into the river from rain, affecting fishing and rafting and making the potential for further rockslides likely. The fire was found to be human-caused.
On July 2, 1994, lightning sparked a fire near the base of Storm King Mountain, just seven miles west of Glenwood Springs. The fire was initially assigned low priority and was allowed to smolder for two days as it was well away from private property, with only three acres burning. On July 5, firefighters began making the difficult construction of fire breaks in the rugged terrain. The next day, Hotshots from Oregon were rushed to aid in the battle. That very afternoon, a rare, dry, summer cold front with increasing winds passed through the area. By 4 pm., the fire had jumped beyond the fire line and below the firefighters to the west, trapping them on the steep forested terrain. Twelve firefighters were unable to outrun the blaze, and two others were killed as they tried to flee to the northwest. A memorial now stands testament on the Storm King Mountain Memorial Trail.
Delta County has had several wildfires, most of which have been contained by fast-thinking firefighters. The vast majority of firefighters are volunteers who typically join forces when sizable blazes develop in one area or another. Several close calls forced the local firefighters and the town of Paonia to halt the 4th-of-July fireworks celebrations indefinitely. The dryer, south-facing slopes along the northern edge of Highway 133 from Cedaredge to Paonia are always on alert as the area is dense with pinion, juniper, and flammable scrub brush.
In Cedaredge, a 3,000-acre wildfire forced the evacuations of at least four homes during July of 2004. Simultaneously, to the northwest in Grand Junction, 15 homes were evacuated as a brush fire near the Colorado River spread in the 90-degree weather. At least 14 engines from Delta, Cedaredge, Hotchkiss, and Paonia, and a force of nearly 100 firefighters, converged to battle the blaze outside Cedaredge. Four homes were evacuated, and several more were alerted, but the fire was contained to unoccupied private and federal land. It was one of 14 wildfires that started that weekend across the state. Fortunately, no homes were lost, and the weather was cooperative, allowing the blaze to be contained.
Residents who lived in Paonia during the infamous summer of 1994 have vivid memories of the Wake fire, which burned hot and fast over the July 4th holiday – just as the notoriously deadly fire in Glenwood Canyon was also burning. The late summer was hot and dry when lightning struck a tree on Sunshine Mesa in the evening of July 3. Longtime resident Felix Belmont, whose home was on Stucker Mesa, noticed the fire to the west but wasn’t concerned as they packed the car to enjoy the Cherry Days festivities in town on the morning of the 4th. But afternoon winds which increased in the afternoon, fanned the flames, and the fire soon jumped east to Stucker Mesa. The Belmonts, and other nearby residents, hurriedly loaded their precious things into vehicles and evacuated the area just as the fire was roaring up Runzel Gulch. They left with the clothes on their back and a car full of photo albums and silverware.
Two days later, on July 6, Felix talked his way through the temporary guard post on Stucker Mesa to check on the damage. The trees were still smoldering as he drove through the woods on his way to their home. His home was gone. Only the foundation and the stone fireplace remained. Two other homes also were lost in the fire on Stucker Mesa, and the radio tower that served KVNF was melted to a heap of metal. Felix recounted the fire in an interview on KVNF some years later. While many irreplaceable items were lost in the fire, the Belmonts quickly put things into perspective as they planned to rebuild their house and counted themselves lucky. No residents or firefighters were injured or killed in the Wake Fire, although some of the same smoke jumpers sent to help contain the blaze would meet their fates on Storm King Mountain the following day.
Small communities like Cedaredge, Paonia, and Hotchkiss are reliant on their volunteer firefighters. Volunteers usually make up the entire department in towns with fewer than 10,000 people, where budgets are tight. Some smalltown departments get tax support, while others rely on fundraisers. The biggest problem facing many rural area fire departments is recruiting new volunteers. The number of volunteer firefighters has declined, while the number of calls to U.S. fire departments has tripled. Finding younger volunteers is getting harder and harder across the country and is a problem for each department that relies on volunteers in Delta County. Rather than a problem with recruitment techniques, the problem is based more on demographics and the economic health of these towns overall.
There have been attempts to develop plans to combat the threat of wildfires in Western Colorado. In 2007, the West Region Wildfire Council was formed to support interagency efforts to mitigate the threat of catastrophic fires in Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties. Members represent private citizens and local, county, state, and federal agencies with an interest in addressing wildfire risk across the region. They work with homeowners, fire districts, and counties to develop plans and provide education about wildfire risk and assistance, while implementing steps to reduce wildfire risk through fuel reduction projects and the creation of defensible spaces. Interested participants can learn more at www.cowildfire.org, where resident surveys concerning Delta County are available.
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter or donating to your local station, you can find out more by contacting your local volunteer departments.
Paonia – visit townofpaonia.gov and navigate to Departments, Fire Department, or call 970 527-5874.
Hotchkiss – visit hotchkissfiredistrict.org or call 970 872-3311.
Cedaredge – visit cedaredgefire.com or call 970 856-3456.
Crawford – contact the Delta County Fire District 2 in Crawford at 970 921-5571.
Delta – The Delta County Fire Protection District 1 is a fulltime and volunteer department. Visit deltafire.org or call 970 874-9655.
