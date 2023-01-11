I have decided to take this chapter in a different direction this time. But first, I’ll do a quick update on the battle journey in the last month.
Thursday, December 29 was round three and put me at the halfway point for chemo. YAY! There is still a rather long road left even after chemo is completed in three months, but we are taking this one small step at a time, so I will celebrate the milestones as they come. Honestly, after the first round, I didn’t know how I was ever going to get to the halfway mark, so go me! LOL! I was originally scheduled for round three on December 22 but, with the doctor’s blessing, we pushed it a week so that my family and I would be able to just enjoy our Christmas. Having a four-year-old and my oldest home from college, it was important to me to be able to be present for the holiday weekend. The next week led into the New Year, and since my husband and I had never been awake long enough to ring in the coming year, I figured that would be more ideal for recovery. I’m not going to get into the details of the side effects, we’ll just say they suck. They are always changing and new side effects pop up randomly. It’s the whack-a-mole game, you never know which one you get or where it pops up.
Now, for the meat and potatoes of why you’re here. Like I said before, I’m going to go in a different direction for this chapter. When someone gets a diagnosis of a serious disease, their whole world shifts and all the focus falls on that person, understandably. People are going to check in and see how they are doing and ask what they can do to help. Again, understandable. As one of these people on the receiving end, I can attest that it is the most amazing, overwhelming displays of love, care and compassion ever to be experienced. For myself, however, I had a degree of separation from the concern for, well, myself.
I was always the caregiver, so my concern fell onto that of my husband, Wes. It has led me to step back and really recognize the need for acknowledgment of the people who keep everything going, even if they aren’t acclimated to doing that – the caregivers. How often is the person with the disease asked how they are doing? Nearly constantly. How often is that same question asked of the person caring for that person? I think I can count on one hand how many times I have personally been asked how my husband is doing. Knowing how much he struggles daily to do everything that is needed of him, especially during the week after chemo. My heart breaks thinking that others just like him are not being given the attention they need and deserve.
Wes, as amazing as he is, was not built to be a natural caregiver. It has been a challenge that he is constantly working on, and I applaud him so much for it. He is a mechanic by trade, therefore his brain functions in the “How can I fix this problem?” mode. His struggle is that he can’t fix it, not in the way he would fix a piece of equipment. That is hard for him to process, as it is for most men I have spoken with who have stepped into the caregiver role.
So, what do we do to help provide support? For myself, I check in often to make sure he is doing ok, especially on the weekends after chemo. I was blessed this round and had an extra set of hands around the house to help relieve some of the demands on him. We have an amazing therapist, not just for us as a couple but for us as individuals. She has made it clear that her schedule is always open, even if Wes is on his way home from work and just needs to talk, vent, cry or whatever. She encourages him outside the house to do something fun. This last weekend it was swimming with our youngest. They both needed that time away to laugh and have fun, just the two of them.
I think the biggest thing we can all do is to acknowledge what our caregivers are doing, tell them thank you, let them know that you see what they are doing and praise them for it. Kindness goes such a long way in making someone who is holding the weight of everything feel loved. I think we could all go for more of that and our world will be better for it.
McKenzie (Cowan) Jacobson lives in Cedaredge with her family. She is a 2000 graduate of Hotchkiss High School. Her dad is the Cross County coach and a teacher at North Fork High School, and her parents have KC’s Kettle Korn where they are well knows at area festivals during the summer. Watch for the next installment of Pink Warrior in the February 8, issue of High Country Spotlight. #pinkwarrior #McKenziesbattle
