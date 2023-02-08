When it was time to write this month’s article, I struggled to come up with a topic. As I began to write, I realized that was what I needed to write about - the struggle. I will attempt to write this in a way that does not sound as if I am whining or complaining; instead I will focus on the reality of dealing with cancer treatment. Since this is a topic that I felt uncomfortable writing about and thatIhadbattledwithinwardly,maybethat’swhyIneedtodosobecauseit’sreal. Ipraythatit is received with kindness and understanding, and also the knowledge that all that I write about that I am okay and will continue to be so; I just struggle.
No two treatments and reactions to treatments are going to be the same. Even if two people are receiving similar medications, their reactions can be vastly different. This is why I decided to describe my struggles. Acknowledging that the process has its difficulties and should not be downplayed, especially when someone may see me as not being positive and strong. Being positive and strong doesn’t mean that I don’t struggle. It’s important to remind myself to handle it and to continue to push through.
Since my treatment three weeks ago, I have noticed that I have been mentally struggling in different ways. My mind is not nearly as sharp as it had been; I now describe it as a dull butterknife. I had heard others talk about “chemo brain,” and I had even joked about it. Now that it is real, I realize that it can be devastating. With a mushy brain, I find it hard to stay on track, especially during conversations. Remembering things has become a challenge. At times my thoughts seem to disappear within a sentence. Thoughts that need to be remembered a bit later need to be written down; otherwise, it’s as if I never had the thought. This also leads to some anxiety. Fortunately, I have an amazing medical team to help with medications for anxiety and to help with sleep. As much as I don’t want to take additional medication, I find it necessary to keep my mind and body as strong as possible.
AnotherstrugglehasbeenthatIhavetoworkatlookingforwardtothingslately. Ihavefaith that I will win the battle and that I do look forward to life after treatment. It’s the life during treatmentthatisdifficulttolookforwardtoatalltimes. Continuingtoworkhasbeensucha blessing since it helps me battle the pitfalls of treatments. I absolutely love being there, even if for only half days. Another huge positive has been that Wes and I are finishing the bathroom remodel; this has also helped kept my mind engaged.
Letting my cancer define who I am right now is definitely a struggle. I am determined that I will not let these struggles define me. After all, they are temporary and will strengthen me. We weren’t guaranteed an easy road; we were only guaranteed a road.
