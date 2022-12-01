Colorado’s biggest grocery chain, King Soopers (which also includes City Market stores), and Albertsons (which also operates Safeway) are proposing a merger. The deal is expected to go through in 2024, and although some shoppers are not concerned about the impact, many scholars and union workers are worried about rising costs for consumers and fair practices for workers.
The merger is coming fast on the heels of a recent rise in grocery costs and a looming recession. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is launching an investigation into the merger to study the possible implications on consumers, workers, and competition in the industry, with the end goal of addressing the critical question concerning the merger's legality. Senator Michael Bennet is also concerned and is pushing for the Federal Trade Commission to scrutinize the merger.
The obvious concern over the proposed consolidation is the possibility that consumers will face higher, unchecked prices. Other considerations include how the merger might impact small food producers, job opportunities, and the potential to create more food deserts, further exacerbating rising costs in some areas. A food desert is defined as an area in which it is difficult to buy affordable or quality fresh food, and while several factors contribute to the phenomenon, neighborhoods devoid of other options can certainly lay the groundwork.
While union workers and organizers are obviously concerned about job loss, health impacts and the loss of pension plans are also under scrutiny. Farmers' unions are quick to oppose the merger as well, as the elimination of competition could easily allow the proposed grocery giant to offer less-than-fair prices for farmers' goods.
Even though there is much skepticism concerning any positive outcomes for consumers and workers, the long-term effects of the possible merger are still unknown. Consolidation of the grocery behemoths does not necessarily mean higher prices. Supply-chain problems and inflation are doing their fair share of driving the costs of groceries upward on their own, and the stores may attempt to keep their consumers' best interests in mind to retain customers. As far as food deserts are concerned, if some store sites are abandoned, this could make room for healthy competition to fill the voids.
As more people turn to fresh markets and alternative grocery options, rising costs due to inflation are already forcing consumers to weigh financial decisions against food quality. Possible positive outcomes of the proposed merger aside, the possibility that the future of our food could be decided for us suggests outcomes that should make us all wary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.