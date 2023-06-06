When Merrily Talbott moved to the North Fork Valley in 1998, she saw the need for a quality performing arts program. Her experience with the Aspen Community Theater and the skills she learned as a peer counselor at the high school there had decidedly pointed her toward a focus on teenagers, mental health, and the benefits of theater performance. She embarked on a labor of love that would span the next 25 years, during which she brought a host of theater performances to audiences in the North Fork and beyond. Her ever-evolving troupe, The Paonia Players, has become a vehicle for kids and adults alike to hone their acting skills and, Merrily hopes, learn more about themselves and their neighbors in the process.
Merrily began with her first play, “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” in 2001. The cast was comprised of students from the Vision program (of which she was a co-founder) and was well-received by the community. When she directed a Broadway musical review in 2004, her cast became known as the Paonia Players. Over time, productions and casts grew to include kids and adults. Audiences were treated to the music of Michael Jackson, the Beatles and Grease. Meanwhile, Merrily and the Paonia Players were offering many school-age kids an outlet that was not available in the public schools.
While the after-school programs she taught enabled her to keep the shows alive, and the productions were successful by audience standards, she never really figured out how to make them work financially. She was forever crossing her fingers that ticket sales would cover costs. There was an attempt to create a board to pursue non-profit 501(C3) status for the organization, but the board was made up of moms who were too busy to keep the momentum going, and the board eventually dissolved.
In the meantime, the productions kept coming. One of the most memorable was, It’s a Wonderful Life, a favorite of Merrily’s from childhood. The show featured longtime local resident Felix Belmont, who was well into his 90s, as Mr. Potter and was a smashing success. A production meant to bring awareness between North Fork students and neighbors titled “Hippies and Rednecks” was another show of which Merrily was proud. Teenage counselors split kids up into opposing groups and had some in-depth discussions, which they then developed into skits. Tackling real issues and interjecting comedy into dialogue is something Merrily loves to.
In 2015, Merrily moved to Breckenridge with her husband, believing she was saying a fond farewell to Paonia and the players alike. She sold an assemblage of costumes and props, which she would later regret, and attempted to settle in Summit County. However, the community never felt quite right to her, and she eventually found her way back to the North Fork – albeit in the middle of a pandemic. She focused her efforts on her new company, Placebo, which provides novelty mints to hundreds of stores in all 50 states. Her business was growing exponentially, and she needed the production space, which was much more affordable in Paonia. However, it wasn’t long before the theater bug got the better of Merrily, and she decided to resurrect the Paonia Players.
Unfortunately, her hiatus from the area left her a little estranged from unfamiliar parents, and she was forced to build the program back from scratch. A Broadway musical review featuring kids from all six local schools quickly put her back on the map, and suddenly, people were once again aware of the opportunities Merrily had to offer. Since then, a new board has been formed. This time it is mainly comprised of retired people invested in the program's future. Suddenly, it looks like 501(C3) status is a very obtainable goal for the Paonia Players.
These days, Merrily finds herself busy with a schedule of summer classes, two upcoming productions, and an ever-evolving horizon of possible plays for the not-too-distant future. A week-long musical theater choir intensive class at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts begins in June, and three camps held at Delicious Orchards will run in July and August. The camps provide instruction on three individual focuses: comedy (which Merrily claims can be learned), character, and acting. She is also working hard on the upcoming Cherry Days melodrama, which will take place on June 30 and July 2.
In June, Merrily will bring a return of the play, The Pink Unicorn, to audiences at the Paradise Theatre. The one-woman play, written by Elise Forier Edie, tells the story of a conventional Texas mother from a small town whose life is turned upside-down when her daughter announces that she is “gender-queer.” The play strikes a delicate balance between heartbreaking and absurdly comedic. In a previous production, Merrily tasked then-16-year-old Liza Eller to direct. They brought the play to the Colorado Theater Festival and won best production and best actress. Resurrecting the play now seems timely to Merrily, considering the social climate of the times as more parents than ever are grappling with similar issues.
In addition to workshops and current plays, Merrily directs an improv class every Tuesday evening from 6 to 7 pm on the stage at KVNF. A focus on collaboration to create impromptu experiences for unsuspecting audiences is the focus here. She likes to think of it as “flashmob improv” and believes the practice is good for the player’s mental health. The number one rule in improv is to respond to any situation presented, “yes, and …” Merrily believes that this mantra is good practice for everyday life, which also hands us challenging situations and forces us to respond. Whether we respond in a way that serves our well-being is up to us.
More than anything, the drama teacher, who really wants little to do with drama in waking life, just wants to focus on teaching kids the social and emotional skills they need to become good people. Her conclusion that the only thing that matters is love, is what drives her choices as a teacher. Merrily has come to a place where she has allowed herself to invest in the community that she loves and is dedicated to bringing people together to laugh and learn with one another. As she contemplates performances for the coming fall (a possible reboot of It’s a Wonderful Life and maybe a full-length production of Matilda), Merrily will begin to cultivate the next cast of players and will ask them to give their all when the lights come up – to which the correct response is, “Yes and ...”
You can learn more about upcoming classes, plays, and more online at PaoniaPlayers.org.
