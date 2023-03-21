Cedaredge, Colorado, March 10, 2023—In August 2020, Molly McCamey traveled from her home state of Pennsylvania to visit a friend in Western Colorado. Like many other visitors, she was enchanted by the small community of Cedaredge, the lifestyle, and the people. In October of that year, she relocated and began working as a barista at one of the town’s popular gathering places, then known as Stacy’s on Main.
When Stacy’s changed hands and names, Molly continued working at the newly-christened Main Street Market. Settling into her new town, Molly had plans to move her parents to the Surface Creek Valley, but her mother became ill, so last spring the young barista returned home.
While in Pennsylvania she had an allergic reaction to black mold—a cloying fungus which can cause respiratory distress. As a result, she developed severe laryngitis.
Such a setback might have discouraged a less resilient person, but it takes a lot to dismay a determined survivor. Diagnosed at age two-and-a-half with stage-four cancer, Molly overcame that childhood trauma. Then, at age 19, a car accident put her in a wheelchair for four months. As if these challenges weren’t enough, the resolute young woman overcame further adversity by conquering breast cancer at 26. So, Molly took losing her voice in stride and she held on to her desire to return to Colorado as her thoughts turned West.
In July 2022, Molly was back in Cedaredge. Main Street Market was closing up shop and she embraced the opportunity to operate her own business. Local metal artisans Paul and Tracy Dill refurbished the old Stacy’s business sign and, in record time, Molly’s on Main was born.
Molly is no stranger to retail work. In the past, she’d had success as a store manager for the Yankee Candle Company—traveling, opening stores, and training employees. She also worked as a sales representative for a Pennsylvania cable company. But owning and operating her own business was something new.
“Rewarding—terrifying—but rewarding,” is how Molly describes her current business venture.
The downtown venue has continued to be a community gathering place. Serving coffee and pastries as well as breakfast and lunch, Molly’s establishment also features the creative works of local artists and authors.
Molly has introduced new traditions to stimulate social interactions and enhance a sense of community. Each week, customers are encouraged to don appropriate outfits to celebrate Western Wear Wednesday. This month, Molly has added the element of live music on Saturday mornings from 8-9 a.m. And she’s working on ideas to increase opportunities for her customers to meet more people and make new friends.
Though Molly has clearly found her place in life, she’s still struggling to recover her voice. She’s receiving speech therapy and the doctors say full recovery will take time. But the young entrepreneur remains optimistic. Positive thinking comes naturally to someone who’s a testament to not merely surviving but thriving.
