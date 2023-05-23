Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 19, Naif Hendrix met, then mourned Captain Malcolm Hershel. In today’s episode, the elusive Gideon Dixon faces his sworn enemy.
Episode 20
Reunion
Kansas-Colorado Border Zone
January, 1937
Petterson parked the limousine, walked to the ruins of a concrete foundation, sat down, took out a cigarette, and turned up his collar. The day had dawned bitter cold, but the winter sun had broken through the clouds and the anticipated storm had failed to materialize. The temperature had moderated. Except for pockets of snow in crevices and amid the rubble, the day might have passed for something like a hint of emerging springtime.
Glenn Solomon Hendrix crossed the farmyard, then stood alone for a moment before pushing his way through the tangle of red cedars. Behind him, he felt the inquisitive gaze of his escort, two agents standing near the burned-out foundation of the main house.
Let those look-alike, stoic, broad-beamed men with their shoulder-holsters, their identical suits and fedoras, wait and wonder, Hendrix told himself. That’s what the gorillas are paid for.
Hendrix entered the trees, found the familiar passageway, and made his way toward the shack. Though its roof sagged, the ancient building looked much the same as he remembered it. How many years had it been? He let his hand rest for a moment on the door-latch as he considered the delicious justice of it. He was still alive. The Old Man, they called him, if only they knew how suitable that label was. He was alive and this insignificant shack, the flimsiest structure on the abandoned farm, had also survived. The two of them had endured. They were persistent fragments of another time.
The rest of the farm, the sprawling house, the cook sheds, byre, cold-room, storehouse, barn, silo, pump house, stables, and cribs, had all perished in that long-ago fire. Most of the external stones which marked the site of the old well were detached and scattered so that only a single forlorn wall remained. Even the two-holed outhouse had dissolved into nothingness.
Hendrix paused a moment more. Then, satisfied that his momentary reflection was motivated by curiosity rather than sentiment, he lifted the latch and entered.
Inside he found Gideon Dixon strapped to a gurney with his leg bandaged and an intravenous drip tube snaking into his bare arm. A young ambulance attendant, who’d been in the process of kneeling to stow his equipment, stood erect as Hendrix entered.
“He’s sedated, sir,” reported the attendant.
“Asleep?” Hendrix asked.
“Awake enough to kick yer skinny ass,” the old timer replied without opening his eyes.
“Leave us,” Hendrix told the attendant. He watched the young man depart. The bastard was an outsider and, as such, a potential witness. It had been a mistake to involve him, but eliminating him would compound that mistake. Unlike Gideon Dixon, the young attendant would be missed and a missing person would invite scrutiny—maybe even a search party.
That, Hendrix told himself, would be incredibly inconvenient just now. Best to send the boy home to mother, he decided.
The Old Man mused a moment more, then he knelt to examine the prostrate prisoner.
“How have you been?” he asked Gideon.
“Free.”
“Hmm,” Hendrix managed a tight-lipped smile before continuing his inquiry. “And how are you feeling now?”
“Trapped,” Gideon sputtered. “Like a damn polecat down a well.”
Hendrix allowed himself a broad grin. He’d forgotten the colorful speech of this cantankerous rebel.
“Who did this?” Hendrix asked indicating the old timer’s leg.
“One of yer damn sharpshooters. Prob’ly they was aimin’ at my head.”
“You ran, I hear,” Hendrix reminded the old timer. “The order of the day was dead or alive. You should count yourself fortunate.”
“You damn buzzard,” Gideon sputtered. “Mush-eared pirate! Fiddle-faced jackrabbit!”
“Calm yourself,” Hendrix suggested. “It’ll all be over soon.”
Hendrix stood up and surveyed the room. Though he fought the memories, they flooded back. For an instant, he was a boy again, huddled in the corner of this wretched shack, trying to stay warm in the dark dead cold of a winter night. A breeze rattled one of the shack’s insubstantial windows. The putty intended to secure the glass had been applied in a slap-dash fashion and that imperfect glazing had undoubtedly deteriorated over time. Years ago, the prairie wind had troubled the window panes. It was a sound Hendrix knew well.
The wind rose, then dropped. In the silence, Gideon spoke again, recalling his captor to the present. The old timer’s tone, no longer defiant, reflected bitter resignation.
“Should’a knowed you’d find me,” he muttered. “Surprised you come yerself. Don’t you got no junior sidewinders to do yer dirty work?”
“They’re all busy,” said Hendrix and he inserted a pause for emphasis. “Busy hunting your accomplice.”
“Accomp—?” the old timer began and then he halted, momentarily puzzled, until at last recognition dawned on his face. “You don’t mean to say—?”
“Yes,” Hendrix smiled broadly.
Gideon strained at his bonds, rattling the IV bottle.
“You son of a bitch—you leave that girl the hell alone!”
“Easy, Gideon,” Hendrix cooed. “You’ve put me to a lot of trouble. Your young friend won’t escape and it’s time for you to go.”
“Damn you!” Gideon bellowed as he struggled in vain against the restraints. “I oughta—ah crap!” The old timer fell back, exhausted, as he sought to catch his breath.
Hendrix was tempted to bait his prisoner further, but a glance at his pocket watch compelled him to change his mind.
“This is goodbye,” he said, injecting into those three words as much venom as possible.
“I’ll see you in hell you wall-eyed horny toad!” Gideon yelled. “Don’t you never lay a finger on that girl! You mangy greenhorn cross-eyed thunder-hound, you ringed-nosed…”
Gideon was still shouting when Hendrix closed the door behind him, stepped through the cedars, and into the Kansas sunshine. Seeing his employer emerge from the trees, Petterson stood up and started toward the limousine. As he walked, he noticed smudges on the legs of his uniform trousers.
“Bloody hell,” Petterson proclaimed as he removed his matching jacket and found his coat tails similarly soiled. He continued cursing and swatting at his clothing while he approached the limousine.
Seeing his driver’s irritation, Hendrix smiled. The pompous Petterson insisted on wearing his impractical chauffeur’s uniform and the rough concrete upon which he’d been perching had retained a sufficient layer of soot to spoil his outfit.
Let this be a lesson, the Old Man thought. A vivid reminder that the past is not only untidy but also indelible.
As Petterson brought the limousine around, Hendrix dismissed the ambulance and its freckle-faced attendant, sent the younger agent back to his sedan, and signaled for the senior man to join him. Jenkins arrived and started to ask a question, but Hendrix silenced him. Moments later, young Dobson joined them, placed a can of gasoline on the ground, and walked back to his vehicle. When they were again alone, Hendrix spoke.
“Bill," he announced in a penetrating voice so as to be heard by the others, “it is left to you and me to clean up this mess. I need you to do two things. First, as soon as I'm gone, kill that old fool in there. Then burn the building and the trees. Burn it all.”
