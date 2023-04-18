Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 14, Annabel Thrush searched for her mother’s grave. In today’s episode, she hunts for breakfast.
Episode 15. Breakfast
October 2, 1936
Sharon Springs, Kansas
Annabel Thrush lingered near the Smoky Hill Cemetery. She might have driven away, but some inherent sense of duty compelled her to remain—in case the stranger needed a ride. She started the Ford, let it idle, and kept an eye on the locked gate. No one appeared. She watched for ten more minutes, then she noticed it.
Annabel switched off the ignition, stepped out, and crossed the road—the soles of her shoes crunching over handfuls of dried leaves and dislodged twigs. Sure enough, the padlock had been removed. The thing had been expertly severed—the dislodged pieces lying useless on the ground. No need to wonder who the surgeon was.
Returning to her Ford, Annabel took one last look at the open gate, half-expecting to see the burglar walking down. When no one materialized, she drove back toward Sharon Springs.
The young woman was feeling cold and sleepy when she passed a battered sign which promised a “Home Comfort” motor lodge could be found nearby. Since arriving in Kansas, she’d been sleeping in her automobile and showering at the high school where the Literary Club met. No one seemed to mind. She was petite enough to pass for a highschooler, so she’d marched into the girls’ locker room like she belonged there. If her adolescent shower-mates had any qualms about her mature breasts, nobody voiced a concern.
She’d been content with her sleeping and bathing arrangements, but the “Comfort” sign struck a chord. Maybe she could do better. Locating the place, then standing, dusty and windblown, on the office carpet, the disheveled woman dug into her meager savings, paid for one night and slept until nearly dark.
When she awoke, she drove to the restaurant she remembered as a child and ordered a huge meal.
“Like to see a young woman who appreciates full eats. Passing through?” asked the waitress as she placed a generous slice of apple pie on the table and began clearing empty plates.
“Been here two weeks—believe I’ll stay a while,” said Annabel. She surprised herself with that answer and was equally surprised to hear herself voice an improvised request. “Where might I find a local newspaper?”
“Say, if you’re lookin’ for a place to stay,” said the perceptive waitress, “can’t go wrong with Aunt Mary’s Cottages.”
Embracing the serendipity, the recent denizen of the Mercy Mary Writing Academy received directions to the like-named cottages and by bedtime had moved her things from the motor lodge into one of Aunt Mary’s bungalows. The hut was snug and comfortable, but Annabel was plagued with doubts. She’d impetuously decided to spend more time in her old hometown, but then what? She had another year to go to receive an academy credential, but was already dreading the prospect of returning to campus. As the night dragged on, she tossed and turned through a crazy-quilt of troubled dreams.
October 3, 1936
Sharon Springs, Kansas
Next morning, the wind persisted. Famished, Annabel Thrush decided to set out in search of breakfast. She’d sampled the nostalgic diner yesterday. She recalled eating there as a child. Looking for the sign as she drove to the diner, she almost missed it because she’d failed to notice last night that the “Prairie View” had a new name.
“Since when?” Annabel asked as she slid onto a stool at the counter.
“Since all that,” the waitress answered inclining her head in the direction of the front windows.
“Oh,” Annabel said and she surrendered her menu. “I’ll have the Mountain omelet. Crowded today,” she observed.
“Crowded every day these days. We’re twenty-four hours now with all them hungry workers and all them odd shifts and all that.” The waitress turned her head and shouted to the cook, “Tall omelet!” Then she turned back to her young customer. “Shoot, honey, we ain’t been ‘the Prairie’ fer years. Guess you must be new in town.”
“Guilty,” smiled Annabel. She was starving and not in the mood for conversation and almost sorry she had come. The diner was packed and, as Sharon Springs’ hungriest newcomer, she’d been obliged to squeeze in between two men at the front counter. It was a tight fit which left her balanced uncomfortably on a tall stool. Furthermore, it was warm inside and cramped and the man next to her could use a bath.
“Thought so,” continued the waitress. “I seen your Missouri plates. Surprised you didn’t stay over there in the Ozarks where it’s trees and leaves and all that.”
Annabel smiled and decided not to tell the woman that there wasn’t a nickel’s worth of difference between Missouri and Kansas. So, she was searching for something else to say when the cook shouted “order up!”
The waitress turned to go, then halted and paused to look outside. “Land sakes, we’ve been expectin’ a storm and all that and here she comes.”
Annabel swiveled her stool around to look out the window. The intermittent wind had increased to a tempest, raising such a dense wall of dust that she could barely make out the tall blue letters on the diner’s newly painted sign.
“Mountain Vista Diner,” scoffed the old man sitting beside her.
The otherwise silent man had stared briefly over his shoulder, following Annabel’s gaze, then turned back to his coffee and mumbled, “Damn—damn Mountain.”
Annabel turned back too and stole a fresh glance at her neighbor. His boots and trousers were coated in dried mud. He wore a tattered jacket and a slouch hat. His face was a tangle of white whiskers and he gripped his coffee cup with two powerful gnarled hands. Annabel looked closer and noticed that his knuckles seemed to be bleeding.
“Are you hurt—?” she started to ask until she realized what looked like blood was nothing more than red paint. Nevertheless, this odd man unnerved her and he stank—circumstances which compelled her to scan the room for a vacant seat. Seeing no escape, she concentrated on her coffee and might have been content had the man not raised his voice.
“Mountain Vista? Mountain crap, I say! Damn sign! Damn Mountain!”
“Don’t pay him no mind, honey,” said the waitress as she returned with more coffee. The old man emitted a growl and the waitress whispered to him, “Why don’t you behave and drink yer coffee and all that and not bother this nice lady?”
Apparently undaunted, the increasingly agitated diner continued to bluster as two burly figures in immaculate suits put on their hats and rose from a nearby table. Annabel sighed with relief and was about to leave the counter to take their place when the old man grumbled something which might have been profanity, slid off his stool, and scampered out the door. The two men hurriedly settled their bill and rushed outside into the dust and wind. The waitress watched them go. In fact, everyone in the place turned and looked out the windows and watched as the two men ran to their sedan, tumbled in, and started the engine.
“Run, Gideon!” shouted a diner.
“Hot-foot it, Dix!” shouted another.
“He’s away!” yelled a third and the other diners cheered.
Annabel was watching too and she managed one final glimpse of the legendary Gideon Dixon before his form was lost in the dust storm. Meanwhile, the sedan with its two well-dressed occupants hadn’t moved and steam was billowing from under the automobile’s hood while the diners laughed and pointed.
“How do you suppose that happened?” laughed a diner.
“May-be they’ll be missin’ this,” chuckled another as he briefly displayed, then quickly pocketed, what Annabel recognized as a section of radiator hose.
“Sorry about all the commotion, honey,” the waitress shook her head. “That old coot’s been comin’ in here for years and just lately playin’ cat-and-mouse with the Mountain folk. He’s a harmless old coot, although he ain’t been right in the head since his wife—you know—died and all that. Anyhow, more coffee fer you?”
A hardy breakfast and coffee helped immensely, especially the coffee. Annabel stepped outside, feeling much revived. It was nearly noon and the wind continued to blow, but she was determined to make the best of what remained of the day. The ambient temperature had plummeted—a dramatic climatic change. Like everyone else, she found herself more than willing to blame atmospheric anomalies and drastic shifts in the weather on the existence of the Steel Range.
Annabel glanced at the distant Mountain, studied the gloomy sky, turned up the collar of her cloth coat, and reached a practical decision. If the weather was going to continue fluctuating, she’d take steps to prepare for an unpredictable climate.
Setting out in search of a heavier coat, Annabel wandered down the block and into Beatrice’s Trove, a second-hand shop. She poked around the clothing racks, discovered an appealing—though decidedly over-sized—garment, and purchased the huge coat.
“Big is a thing,” she told the proprietor. “Raccoon coats might make a comeback,” she ventured. “Anyhow, I may grow into it.”
“Suits you,” replied the proprietor who introduced himself as Jack. “Now, what about your old coat?”
Somewhat sheepishly, Annabel accepted the proprietor’s suggestion that she donate her old threadbare coat to charity. The proprietor, a short bald man who wore a suit jacket with no tie and who was obviously not Beatrice, invited her to continue shopping, took her old coat into the backroom, and left her wondering if someday she might return to see it on display.
The bell over the entry door jingled and a man popped in. He and Annabel exchanged a glance.
“Any men’s coats for sale in here?” he asked as he removed his hat.
“Not that I noticed,” Annabel answered.
An awkward silence followed as she regarded the new customer. He was broad-shouldered, fit for his age, with graying temples and a well-groomed moustache. His face was rugged and kind, though blemished with a bruised cheek and scarred temple. He seemed to feel her appraising his visage because he offered an explanation.
“You should see the other guy.” He grinned and offered his hand. “Malcolm Hershel.”
“Annabel Thrush.” She shook hands.
“Charmed,” he responded. “Well, I reckon I’ll try next door. Good day.”
Curious, Annabel looked through the store window and watched Mr. Hershel. Rather than walking next door, her visitor squared his shoulders and pointedly crossed the street where he confronted a well-dressed man. She couldn’t hear what was said. But, even at a distance, the tone of the interchange was emphatic—as were Mr. Hershel’s gestures. After this brief but fiery encounter, the man was apparently convinced to move along. Hershel watched him go, then walked briskly away in the opposite direction.
Odd, she thought, I seem to recognize that chastised man as one of the pair which, only this morning, attempted and failed to pursue Gideon Dixon. Small town, she told herself.
It was dry and cozy in the shop and Annabel decided to remain there, prowling amid the clutter, looking for nothing in particular. Eventually, she found herself standing in front of a muddle of old books arranged arbitrarily on a maze of shelves which covered one entire wall of the shop. Though disarrayed, the books were handsomely bound and they appeared to be quite old. Indeed, a hand-lettered sign proclaimed them to be “ancient” and pleaded with prospective buyers to treat them gently. Curious, she opened several volumes and confirmed that each had been published in the last century.
As Annabel examined and replaced each one, she thought of her own books, packed in boxes, left behind and languishing in an academy storeroom. Abandoning her books had been a deliberate act of separation. She had reasoned that being cut off from them, and thus removed from the temptation to embark upon some scholarly pursuit, would make her time away from Mercy Mary more restful. Instead, their absence gnawed at her and she felt lost without them.
