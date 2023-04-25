Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 15, newcomer Annabel Thrush rubbed elbows with Gideon Dixon and Captain Malcolm Hershel. In today’s episode, two more stories intertwine.
Episode 16. Two Stories/Kindred Spirits
Story One
October 3, 1936
Sharon Springs, Kansas
Deep in the recesses of Beatrice’s Trove, a jumbled thrift store, Annabel Thrush was communing with a disorganized array of vintage books. Impulsively, the young woman reached out and began, with a tenderness which brought her close to tears, to carefully reorganize the venerable works. She established categories, righted leaning books, and arranged the spines evenly along the shelf edge. As she handled the books, she was struck by their material properties, for each was hardbound with a solid binding which contrasted pleasantly with their thin rough-cut interior pages.
Tater, the resident shop cat, strolled by, paused, and sat watching Annabel, his tail twitching in two-four time. After fifteen minutes, the animal yawned, seemed to lose interest, stretched luxuriously, and wandered away. Annabel remained at her post, laboring until her back began to ache, whereupon she selected half a dozen titles of interest and lugged them to a tattered easy chair. To her surprise and delight the proprietor brought her a cup of tea before he closed for an early lunch.
“Sorry to be so much trouble,” Annabel grinned.
“No trouble,” said Jack. “I appreciate you organizing them old books and I’m tempted to lock you in to see if you can organize the rest of this clutter, but I’ll take pity on you and leave you a way out. Here’s the shop key. Just lock up when you go and make sure the cat stays inside.”
Annabel looked up as the bell over the shop door jangled and she couldn’t help but notice that the exiting proprietor was wearing her old coat.
“Charity begins at home,” she told Tater who’d reappeared as if he felt the duty of looking after the shop and its lone customer had fallen to him. To make certain his scrutiny was thorough, he sat on his haunches, reached up with a tentative paw, and climbed onto the young woman’s lap. She stroked the small gray cat, sipped her tea, and opened the next book.
Annabel removed her billowing coat and stayed there for an hour, relishing her time among the books. None of the works she read that afternoon were momentous. There were, among the authors, no literary Titans. And yet, the plain typefaces and vintage illustrations held her interest. She was particularly captivated by the notion that the writers were communicating across time, seeking to have their thoughts remembered, though they themselves were long dead. She seemed to hear them calling to her across the decades. So vivid was her experience among the musty volumes in Beatrice’s Trove that, by the time she was ready to depart the shop, she’d made a decision. Annabel had awakened that morning dreading her hiatus from the academy, but suddenly her path was clear. She knew how she would spend the coming months.
She would write a novel.
Replacing the old books, Annabel donned her newly purchased coat, fished the shop key from the pocket of her dungarees, and headed for the front door—wondering how, after locking up, she was meant to return the key to Jack. But that particular dilemma seemed to resolve itself when she opened the door and encountered a matronly lady who was poised to enter.
“Here,” Annabel said as she handed over the key and sped on her way. “Be sure to lock-up when you leave,” she advised her successor. “And please don’t let the cat out!” she added as she rounded a corner. The woman had looked pleasant enough and Annabel might have stayed to chat, but—despite downing a giant breakfast—the intrepid young woman was again feeling decidedly hungry.
Time for lunch, Annabel told herself, but first things first.
A day ago, while passing through Sharon Springs, she’d noticed Mumford’s Emporium and was intrigued by a sign in the window advertising shoulder bags. She owned a rucksack, of course, but that pegged her as a student. A true writer, in her estimation, positively had to have a shoulder bag—it was, she reasoned, part of the author’s uniform. Before heading for lunch, she’d pop into Mumford’s and spend two bucks and change on one of the bags. A steep price, but well worth it.
Reaching the emporium, she whisked past a man in a suit and dashed inside. Was it her imagination or was the conspicuous man the same one who’d exchanged words with Mr. Hershel—one of the frustrated individuals who, only this morning, had failed to apprehend Gideon Dixon?
Maybe, she thought. But then again, maybe not. In my experience, fellows in suits all tend to look alike.
The man was still there when she burst out of Mumford’s with her brand-new acquisition draped over one shoulder. He’d crossed the street to lean against the building opposite.
Must be nice, she told herself, to be well-dressed and have time to loiter about.
She nodded at the man, who squared his shoulders and started to jay-walk just as the noontime siren sounded and a throng of men and women rounded a far corner. The unyielding mass of humanity literally engulfed the well-dressed stranger. A similar crowd abruptly appeared on Annabel’s side of the street and she too was swept along.
“Where’s the hurry?” she asked the nearest on-rusher.
“Terminal lunch,” the woman answered.
“Ah,” said Annabel. “Me too—like I have any choice in the matter.”
“Welcome to the Mountain shift change,” the woman laughed. “And, honey, my advice is you’d better go with the flow!”
So, Annabel let the surging crowd carry her toward the town’s Terminal Cafeteria. Feeling somewhat over-dressed in her vintage raccoon coat and balancing her shiny new shoulder bag, she joined the ranks of workers clad in bib overalls, grubby caps, and dusty work boots. She’d heard the food at the downtown diner was to die for and, if that meant surrendering to a crowd, it was a small price to pay.
Story Two
October 3, 1936
Sharon Springs, Kansas
Two days after her encounters with Hendrix and Petterson, Iris Hazelwood drove herself into Sharon Springs, purposely avoiding Wolf Moon Manor by taking the long way around. It was late morning and the wind was chilly, but she was determined to make the best of what remained of the day. Iris frowned at the gloomy sky, turned up the collar of her cloth coat, and reached a decision which was certain to cheer her up.
She decided to buy a heavier coat.
Exploring the town, Iris happened upon Beatrice’s Trove, a second-hand shop with a disheveled array of bric-a-brac in its murky display windows—including what might be women’s clothing. Parking the Hudson, she tried the door and, finding it locked, was about to resume her walk when the door was suddenly flung open and she was nearly bowled over by an impetuous person.
“Here,” said a voice from deep inside a cavernous coat which was clearly miles too large for its occupant. Before Iris could voice a complaint, the person thrust a skeleton key into her hand, pulled the shop door closed, and hurried away, shouting over one shoulder. “Be sure to lock-up when you leave,” the muffled voice yelled. “And please don’t let the cat out!” Upon issuing these commands, the mysterious vagabond rushed along the sidewalk and disappeared around a corner.
“Well!” Iris huffed. “Did you ever?” she asked no one in particular.
Befuddled by the encounter, Iris glanced along the sidewalk, hoping someone had witnessed the incident and hoping that sympathetic someone would come to her aid or at least commiserate with her outrage. But she was alone. Sighing, she stared at the key in her hand.
“Ah well,” she shrugged. “When in Rome—”
Deciding to accept the odd happenstance as yet another peculiarity of life in a small town, she turned the knob and entered.
“Hello,” Iris shouted. “Anyone? I’m merely a shopper who—well—I’ll just leave the key on the counter here, shall I?”
As if in answer, a small gray cat appeared and seemed to regard his visitor with a critical eye.
“Will that be alright with you?” Iris asked the animal. A judicious “mew” seemed to approve of her plan to leave the key in plain sight.
Closely followed by the cat, Iris sorted through racks of used clothing, but discovered nothing in her size. Abandoning the idea of purchasing a more substantial coat, she browsed the cluttered aisles without a firm idea in mind.
Dangerous, she told herself, to cruise aimlessly through a milieu such as this with no firm notion of what one needs or wants. Such purposeless meandering usually results in an impulsive and ill-advised purchase. A coat, she reminded herself. A coat is what I desire. Keep that in mind—
Interrupting that thought, Iris suddenly remembered the over-sized coat worn by the careening person who’d invested her with the shop key and she wondered if that whirling dervish’s ill-fitting garment had been acquired in the shop.
“Just my luck,” she complained aloud. “That impetuous somebody apparently beat me to the rack and made off with the only thing in the place which was my size. I should probably leave.”
However, it was calm and cozy in the shop and Iris elected to continue prowling amid the disordered goods, killing time as she searched for nothing in particular. Moments later, she discovered a collection of old books neatly arranged on a maze of shelves. The books were handsomely bound and they appeared to be quite old. Adjusting her spectacles, she read a hand-lettered sign which proclaimed the books to be “ancient” and cautioned prospective buyers to treat them gently. A casual examination of one or two volumes convinced her that most had been written and published in the 1800s.
As Iris examined the venerable tomes, she thought of her own books, a veritable library, left behind and languishing in a university storeroom. Abandoning her books had been a purposeful act of separation. Naturally, she couldn’t have dragged them along on the train trip. But, more to the point, leaving them behind had guaranteed she wouldn’t be tempted to entertain some scholarly pursuit. She’d embarked on her journey with no vestige of academia in her possession, save her journal, and she’d written little since arriving in Kansas. She had reasoned that, having no books to tempt her would make her time away from the university more restful. Instead, their absence troubled her and she felt lost without them.
Impulsively, she selected a title of interest, consulted the front fly-leaf to ascertain the price, and left two coins on the counter, next to the shop key. Her business complete, Iris wished to depart, but found she was faced with the dilemma of how to leave the key inside while still locking the door behind her. Seeking a solution, she experimented—toggling the thumb latch and maneuvering the mechanism until it clicked shut from the outside—all the while making certain the shop cat did not escape.
“Surely Beatrice will have another key,” Iris told herself as she made her way along the sidewalk. At the corner, she nearly collided with a tall man in a business suit.
“Beg pardon,” she said.
“Humph,” the man said.
“Manners,” Iris suggested.
“Humph,” the man repeated.
Iris attempted to walk past, but the man seemed intent on barring her way.
“Sir,” she intoned the word. “Do you find yourself incapable of civilized behavior?”
“Is this person bothering you?” A familiar voice sounded at her elbow.
“I rather think he is,” Iris said.
“Then,” her champion suggested, “I rather think this person had best to move along.”
“Next time,” the rude man growled, but he relented and backed away.
“Señor,” Iris grinned as she turned to thank her former traveling companion.
“At your service,” said Valdez.
Commented
