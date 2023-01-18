From The Count of Monte Cristo and A Tale of Two Cities in the 1800s to works like In Cold Blood and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in the mid 20th century, many seminal works of fiction began their lives as serial novels. The following is the third episode of a novel written by local author Don Benjamin. We hope our readers enjoy this limited weekly segment.
Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering the period 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, the story is a mystery with elements of the paranormal. In Episode 2, an employee of the Kansas Steel Range Project was dispatched on a mysterious midnight mission. In today’s episode,a crew of men explore a muddy expanse in search of hidden targets.
Mountain – A Cautionary Tale, Episode 3 Mud
Joe Roswell knotted the halyard to the lantern's handle then hauled away, carefully guiding the glowing lantern up the flagpole. Captain Hershel watched until their lantern was in position. Then he turned his attention to the dark reservoir, scanning the distant shoreline in all directions, looking for the other lights. Roland's light was directly across from them on the north shore and there should be two more, one east and one west. Joe was searching too and he offered his binoculars to his captain, but Hershel waved them away. For his plan to work each lantern burning atop its flagpole must be visible with the naked eye. So, he peered into the darkness a moment longer to be certain that all three distant lanterns were readily discernible.
When Hershel was sure of his dispersed lights, he summoned his search crew.
“Markers are up, men! To me now, quick as you can!”
Four men hurried forward and knelt beside their captain. Each man wore a miner's helmet, the wick unlit. The lead man carried a lighted lantern. The next two clutched stout branches freshly cut from shoreline willows. The last man had four unlit lanterns packed in canvas bags, along with two wrapped tightly in place across his chest and two more secured around his waist.
“Joe has walked out several yards already and the mud is not deep.” Hershel informed them. “But prod with your poles as you go. And Bill, trust the others to do the prodding, you keep your head up and navigate. Jimbo, mind those lanterns, it won't do to break one.”
“Yes, Captain.”
“Now, Bill, we're counting on you. Keep this flagpole and the far one straight across lined up as you go forward. You'll be going south to north, understand? Go straight until the east and west lights. See them? There and there. Keep going straight until they align with your shoulders. That'll be your center-point. Then everyone light-up your helmets and work together in circles until you hit pay-dirt. And remember, be careful. Those pipes you’re seeking are deep and we don't have time to be fishing you out. Any questions?”
“No, Captain,” the men answered in unison.
“Good lads,” said Hershel. “Go fast and go careful. And good hunting!”
Hershel watched his men move swiftly in single file down the steep bank and into the mud. Instantly, their shapes were lost against the murky background of the empty reservoir. Only the intermittent flash of their single lantern marked their progress and soon that vacillating beacon was lost in the darkness as the line of advancing men blocked their leading light. When the lantern disappeared, Hershel smiled. Not seeing their lantern was a good thing. It meant they were maintaining their heading, keeping their line in good order, and going straight. Satisfied, the captain sat down, leaned his back against the flagpole, stared up at the glowing lantern, closed his eyes, and prayed to God to look after his men and that Petterson's map was accurate.
If the map was correct, the spillways were clustered around a central point and the key to locating that center was the alignment of the flagpoles. There were four flagpoles placed at exact intervals around the reservoir bank. To the casual observer their purpose might seem obvious, but Hershel doubted if the poles had been placed there out of patriotic zeal. They were markers plain and simple, or at least they had better be. He was counting on the accuracy of the markers, the native wisdom of his men, and the shallowness of the mud. Otherwise, this job was going to be impossible.
Hershel hadn't been part of the army of workers who constructed Smoky Hill Reservoir but, like other new recruits in the Mountain's Science and Engineering Unit, he'd been obliged to read about the work in project reports. In most respects it was a classic operation. The Smoky Hill River had been temporarily diverted and project bulldozers had set to work scraping the Kansas prairie down and down and down until they reached a layer of sand and gravel, a kind of native cement. Once this deep and relatively solid lakebed had been established, the dam was erected, the Smoky Hill was returned to its original channel, and the reservoir rapidly began to fill.
Hershel had read the project reports as a recruit and he was certain those reports had made no mention of any extracurricular pipes. As soon as Petterson handed him the diagrams and Hershel saw the telltale funnels extending down below the lakebed, he understood. The standard method of flood control was to build a tall hollow intake tower with an outlet at the top. A top outlet would siphon off excess water and prevent the reservoir from cresting the dam.
Instead of installing the usual device, Mountain workers had drilled through the solid lakebed and inserted four wide circular morning glory spillways at the bottom. The concrete tubes forming the spillways were wide and round at the top and tapered at the bottom, resembling funnel-shaped morning glory flowers. The four broad outlets were positioned at the center of a concentrically sloping lakebed and they straddled the river channel to generate maximum drainage. Opening two spillways would rapidly swallow the river. Opening all four would take everything else.
It had been a long morning and there was still much to do. Hershel kept his eyes closed and was soon asleep.
While he slept, he dreamt that his plan had worked. He dreamt that the men had used the lantern markers to find the central axis. Locating the center using the lantern markers was an exercise in basic orienteering and a bit inexact, but he was confident the men could do it. He dreamt that from the central axis the men had explored the lake bed in ever widening circles. A twenty-foot-wide concrete funnel was not exactly a needle in a haystack and, far from missing the spillways, the searchers would be fortunate not to tumble into one. He dreamt that the men had been cautious, that they'd used their probing sticks until their targets—four broad, deep depressions in the otherwise shallow mud—were discovered.
His men were out there following orders, searching in the dark for indentations in the mud. Hopefully they would accept the notion that their intended targets held nothing more than ordinary concrete pipe. His plan might work, if his men contained their curiosity and providing no one fell into a gaping glory hole.
Hershel muttered in his sleep. Joe Roswell, who sat on the bank nearby, thought he heard the word “glory” and presumed the captain was praying. In reality, Hershel's slumbering brain was beginning to dissect the morning's events. He focused on the picnic table. After a single glance at Petterson's documents, followed by his conversation with Valdez, Hershel knew one thing for certain: there'd been no earthquake. The river and the reservoir were gone, not because some mythical earthquake fissure had sucked them away, but because somebody, somewhere had deliberately opened the spillways. And the motive behind all this drama was the theft of water.
But why steal the water? And why the hell did Valdez carve his cryptic message on the tabletop?
The slumbering captain was turning these questions over in his dreaming mind when he was awakened by Joe’s gentle nudge and the man's equally subtle announcement.
“Got 'em,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.