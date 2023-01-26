From The Count of Monte Cristo and A Tale of Two Cities in the 1800s to works like In Cold Blood and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in the mid-20th century, many seminal works of fiction began their lives as serial novels. The following is the fourth episode of a novel written by local author Don Benjamin. We hope you enjoy this limited weekly segment.
Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering the period 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, the story is a mystery with elements of the paranormal. In Episode 3, a crew of men explored a muddy expanse in search of a hidden target. In today’s episode, Captain Hershel deals with dynamite.
Mountain - A Cautionary Tale, Episode 4 - Setting Charges
Smoky Hill Reservoir, Kansas
September 23, 1936
Captain Hershel opened his eyes to see his determined searchers climbing wearily out of the mud and up the bank. Beyond the returning men he saw four points of light clustered around the middle of the reservoir, each point of light indicating a lantern, each lantern marking a target and, unbeknownst to the men, signifying a secret spillway. Thanks to Hershel's logic and the strong-willed obedience of his men, it'd taken less than an hour to locate all four targets.
Hershel sent the truck to retrieve the flagpole men. Then he assigned teams of four to carry dynamite boxes and shovels to each target. Each box contained raw, unfused dynamite—each stick individually wrapped in its own spark-proof covering. One man carried a lantern and two shovels, another pair conveyed one box apiece, and a fourth man carried a collection of blasting caps. Naturally, the lantern and the explosives were segregated from one another. Plus, for transporting purposes, dynamite and caps were to be kept strictly apart until each team’s most experienced man combined them as a precursor to the coming pyrotechnics. As the assigned teams trundled into the mud, still others were dispatched with orders to erect their captain's sandbag shelter and place his detonation plunger inside.
Time advanced and when his crews were finished, it was Hershel's turn.
The captain ordered everyone into the truck. Then he shouldered his canvas bag and walked alone to the shoreline. The bag was heavy and the broad strap cut into his shoulder. It contained rolls of detonating cord, a handful of spare blasting caps, rope, extra canvas, and Petterson's map and diagram. Hershel didn't carry a lantern. It would be easy enough to follow the pathway his men had trampled through the mud. For a few heartbeats, he paused on the shore and peered forward into the darkness, committing to memory the spots where his men had left lanterns burning on the lakebed. As he studied the scene, memories cascaded into his thoughts.
Years of boredom and terror in the trenches of Belgium and France had predisposed the war-weary captain to circumspection. Haste spawned mistakes and mistakes were often redeemed in blood. Hershel had entered The Great War as a young man who was already cautious by nature.
That pitiless conflict had annihilated his comrades. Day after relentless day, soldiers who broke bread with him at dawn were dead by noon. Their faces became a blur, their names forgotten. The few who escaped the sudden slaughter of shrapnel and the cloying agony of gas were stalked and killed by disease.
The hourly spectacle of death refined Hershel's vigilance into something approaching purity. The captain had long ago ceased to be governed by the ebb and flow of human emotion. His reactions had become intuitive. He appeared to be a person. He had, in fact, become an animal—testing the breeze, listening to the night, sniffing the air. Suppressing intellect, he was guided by instinct.
Returning his mind to the present, the captain stood stock-still, a frozen statue lingering on the reservoir’s stranded shoreline, waiting as moments slid past, waiting until he was absolutely certain it was safe. At last, he surrendered to action and started toward the first lantern—trusting, as he advanced through the mud, that his men had heeded his orders to place their dynamite cargos far away from the lighted wicks. He'd sloshed twenty yards through the sucking mud when he became aware of a pungent odor and occasional crunching. He paused and then soldiered on, ignoring the unseen carpet of dead fish he was pulverizing with each step.
When he reached the first lantern, he raised and lowered the light to signal that he was in place. Then he heard an engine start and watched headlamp beams bounce over rough ground as the truck moved further up the bank. Hershel had ordered everyone a prudent distance away. Dynamiting was a tricky business. An errant spark, a puff of wind, a tank of gasoline, and things could quickly go terribly wrong. When he saw the truck stop and saw the headlamps switched off, the captain set to work.
The spillways were positioned just as the map depicted them: clustered around the middle of the Reservoir and nestled in a muddy depression about the size of a baseball infield. And, appropriately enough, just like infield bases, they were spaced an equal distance apart so their geometric arrangement made it a simple matter for Hershel to measure, cut, and splice four equal lengths of detonating cord to connect his charges.
He worked alone. This was standard military procedure. One man laid the charges and that man set them off. Working swiftly and skillfully, he slogged from site to site, connecting and playing out blasting cord, until he had implanted three targets with enough dynamite to reduce the hidden concrete spillways to dust. He was making good time until he arrived at the fourth target where he encountered something unexpected.
The first three targets had been muddy but otherwise unobstructed. The final target was different. Target number four was partially blocked by an abandoned rowboat—an unanticipated obstruction which was stuck in the mud precisely where he needed to place his final cache of dynamite. Unaware of the precision required, his men had placed their quota of dynamite a bit off target and no one had mentioned the boat. But why should they? Dead fish and abandoned boats were probably the most normal things they'd encountered out here in the dark.
Hershel tried, but there was no moving the boat. So, the resourceful captain knelt in the muck, scooped out a pocket underneath the hull, lined the pocket with canvas, and packed half the nearby dynamite into that space. Then he struggled to his feet, crossed the oars, strapped the remaining charges to the blades and handles, and left them resting on top of the problematic rowboat. It wasn't an ideal set-up and it wouldn't explode as efficiently as the other three charges, but it would do.
Connecting the detonator cord, the captain checked his watch and was about to tie off the charges and proceed to his shelter when he thought he heard a faint murmur of voices wafting across the lake-bed. Sound shouldn't carry that far. Nevertheless, he pivoted toward the spot and stared back toward the southern flagpole.
The darkness was complete. He could see nothing except the single elevated lantern, yet he was certain the men had disobeyed his orders. He was certain the entire crew had left the safety of the truck and descended the hillside in order to return to the lakeshore. For a moment he wondered if they had moved closer out of concern for his safety.
Are they standing there to lend me moral support—albeit from several hundred feet away? He asked himself. Or are they merely curious?
Doubtless a combination of concern and curiosity had drawn the men to the shoreline and they had clustered closer to have a ringside seat. Probably they would never have a better chance to see a man blown up.
Regardless of their motives, Hershel had no time for further speculation. It was still dark, but finishing on time would be a near thing. Among the bizarre conditions attached to this weird assignment was the order that he must set off the charges and report to Hendrix in person before sunrise. He might just have time to do both, if he moved quickly.
The captain made his final splice, then spooled out thirty yards of detonator cord. He had just enough shock cord left to reach the sandbag shelter. The special cord was not exactly waterproof, but it was the best option in this wet mess. Unlike ordinary primer cord, the shock cord was a modern innovation. It was one of many novelties which the Mountain's fearless leader, Old Man Hendrix, famously conjured up whenever his scientists or engineers or carpenters ran across a problem they couldn't solve.
A rumor was floating around the Mountain that Hendrix—a known opportunist—had once worked as a federal patent clerk. In this position of trust, or so the rumors maintained, he'd exploited his situation by pinching thousands of pioneering ideas before they could be registered by their original inventors. Some believed the Old Man managed this by slightly altering an obscure element of each design, then manipulating the process to make certain his application was processed ahead of the true owner's paperwork. Some believed Hendrix kept these stolen patents hidden away in a secret vault deep inside the Mountain. Unlike most of the gossip and mythology circulating around the Steel Range, the story of purloined patents was one rumor which Hershel believed.
Otherwise, Hershel had asked himself, how can one account for so many marvels?
Take, for example, the Mountain's efficient wind turbines. The devices were miles—or should he say kilowatts—ahead of contemporary machinery. Moreover, the Mountain Regiment was equipped with advanced flying gyro-copters and sophisticated weaponry which the captain had never encountered in any military arsenal. And then there was the shock cord—impervious to electrical current and radio waves and water resistant—an innovation about which Hershel's counterparts outside the Mountain knew nothing.
The captain's mind had begun to wander as he added a final row of sandbags to the top of his shelter and he chided himself for his inattention. A wandering mind was not ideal when one was about to blow something to kingdom come. He needed to refocus. So—as he'd done thousands of times during the Great War and hundreds of times during the uneasy peace which followed; as he'd done using the war's naked black powder and with peacetime's increasingly sophisticated dynamite—he took a deep breath and made ready by the numbers.
1. He split and stripped the shock cord.
2. He made certain the switch at the bottom of the plunger was in the off position.
3. He attached the cord to the plunger.
4. He pulled the plunger up to set the magneto spinning.
5. He reached down and turned the switch on.
6. He took a final look over the sandbags to make certain of his nearest charge.
7. He said a prayer, pushed the plunger down, and ducked.
