From The Count of Monte Cristo and A Tale of Two Cities in the 1800s to works like In Cold Blood and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in the mid 20th century, many seminal works of fiction began their lives as serial novels. The following is the seventh episode of a novel written by local author Don Benjamin. We hope you enjoy this limited weekly segment.
Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering the period 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, the story is a mystery with elements of the paranormal. In Episode 6, an expanding falsehood gathered momentum. In today’s episode, a new character travels by passenger train.
Episode 7
Evening Train
September 24, 1936
The Prairie
The evening train lurched and Iris Hazelwood opened her eyes.
It was not a station stop, just another of those mysterious bumps familiar to regular railway passengers. A trifle to hardy souls who traveled by train across America’s vast western prairie. But Iris hadn’t boarded a train for years and she was unaccustomed to unexpected jolts and irregular motions.
Each new bump was an unwelcome shock—alarming to her as a cannon shot. It was an apt metaphor because she seemed to be at war with the railroad. She’d begun her trip by battling timetables, grappling for balance, foraging for food and drink, and longing for sleep. Between Tucson and Oklahoma, she barely slept at all.
Then, gradually, as her two days on the railway stretched into a third, she’d become accustomed to the motion and able to nod off for hours at a time. At last, after several hundred miles, Iris made peace with the Union Pacific Railway and that company’s lumbering Pullman cars.
She felt the moving railcar sway for a moment more before it settled into a steady rhythm. When it did, Iris closed her eyes again and slept.
After an hour, a further jolt shattered her sleep, but this time her eyes remained closed. She’d been dreaming and her dream had been unsettling. Echoes of it seemed to linger in the confines of the rolling railway car. In her dream, she’d heard an unearthly howl which had forced her awake with the feeling that she’d cried out in her sleep. Or had she imagined these things? Despite her disinclination to revisit her dream, she found herself unwilling to open her eyes. But the Pullman car swayed again and she felt her journal slide from her lap, so she sighed, reluctantly opened her eyes, and bent down to retrieve it.
“Please, allow me,” said the man in the seat opposite.
The unexpected voice startled Iris. Why hadn’t she noticed him before?
She sat back while the man abandoned his seat and knelt to recover the errant journal. His movement was graceful. His hands were gloved. Crouching at her feet, he picked up the journal and offered it to her, his arm outstretched, his head bowed. Instinctively, she looked beyond the kneeling man and then behind her. All other seats were empty. She and the genuflecting man were the only occupants of the otherwise uninhabited Pullman car.
A woman traveling alone should be cautious of strangers, but something about the situation summoned her native confidence. Ordinarily a man crouching so near might seem a threat and yet she wasn’t frightened. Instead, his submissive posture made her feel ridiculously regal, like a queen receiving a courtier.
“Careless of me,” Iris said. “Thank you.” She received the journal with a nod and then regarded the stranger as he rose. She sought to see his face, but its features were hidden beneath the shadow of his broad-brimmed hat—not quite a sombrero, but definitely not a Stetson. The man kept his head down as he brushed his trouser leg and resumed his seat.
“You are traveling far?” he asked without looking up. His tone was polite. She detected an accent, Spanish she decided.
“To Sharon Springs,” Iris answered. “Sharon Springs, Kansas.”
“Ah,” said the man with an air of recognition and yet he did not look up to meet her gaze. “Business or pleasure, if I may be so bold to ask?”
“Family business,” she said without hesitation. She’d been asked this standard “business or pleasure” question three days ago when she boarded the first train in Arizona. Again, she received a similar inquiry yesterday when she changed trains somewhere in Oklahoma and now, she’d answered a third time.
Why repeat her “family business” answer to strangers? Of what possible interest could…?
“Me as well,” the man interrupted her thoughts. “My business is also with family and, I am sad to say, it is a death. I hope that your business is not so unfortunate.”
“A death you say? I’m sincerely sorry to hear it,” Iris said.
“You are too kind,” responded the man. “But for my manners, I am sorry. We have not been introduced.” At last, he raised his head. “I am De Soto Miguel de Valdez and I am at your service.” Though he remained seated, his deferential nod seemed sincere as he added, “And I am enchanted to make your acquaintance.”
“I’m Doctor—um…” she couldn’t stop herself saying doctor in time, so she found it necessary to amend her introduction by saying, “I’m Iris Hazelwood.”
“Mucho gusto. You are the medical doctor?” he asked with apparent interest.
“Afraid not,” Iris blushed. “I’m a doctor of…” she decided not to say metaphysics and so instead she said, “a doctor of ideas.”
“There are such doctors?” Valdez inquired.
“I’m afraid so,” she said.
“Please—can you tell me one?” the stranger asked.
“Tell you an idea, do you mean? Oh my—where to begin?”
“At the beginning perhaps?” he suggested.
She thought for a moment. Was this inquisitive stranger merely passing the time or was he seriously interested in her work? When introducing himself, he’d touched his hat, then tilted his head back to reveal his face. He was not attractive. His frame was short and his head was large and smallpox scars mottled his dark complexion. Still, he had a distinctive face with penetrating eyes, a broad nose, a fair mouth, and a neatly trimmed moustache.
How old? she asked herself. At least seventy, she guessed, so thirty years my senior. Is he flirting? What an idea—a man his age—and yet does a man ever outgrow such inclinations?
Despite his advanced years, Iris was flattered by his attention and she experienced an unexpected stirring of youthful passion. So, she considered him again, was more charitable this time, and pronounced him ruggedly handsome. His long sideburns were streaked with a patina of luminous silver. He was probably someone’s grandfather or maybe a mischievous uncle. Good speech, well-dressed, virtuous manners. He might be a professor himself.
“Do you know the axiom?” Iris ventured, probing the man’s understanding.
“Axiom?” he considered the word. “Ax—it is for the wood, no?”
She laughed and would have continued, but a Harvey Girl arrived with a tray of apples and sandwiches. Traveling has upset my clock, she thought, is it lunchtime already or is this meant to be supper?
The two passengers made their menu choices, whereupon Valdez insisted on paying for both meals and Iris accepted the gesture.
Valdez?
Iris had fallen into the habit of labeling others by their last name, a protocol from her professorial days.
Are my campus days behind me now, she wondered?
A moment later, the girl returned with drinks.
“No wine I see.” Valdez frowned as he examined the choices.
“Not in Kansas, sir. We’re dry here. Tea or coffee only, I’m afraid,” said the girl who was freckled and clean and twenty.
“A pity,” he removed his gloves and reached inside his jacket to extract a huge wallet. It was then that Iris noticed his right hand was missing the uppermost joints of two fingers. The girl noticed too. As Valdez paid and politely refused the change, he seemed to sense their interest, for he addressed an explanation to both women: “A hazard, I regret to say, of my profession. God be thanked, I still have my thumbs.”
As the girl departed, Valdez produced a knife and motioned for Iris’ apple. “If I may assist,” he said.
She handed it over and he balanced the crisp fruit in one hand as he used the knife to section it into fours and carve out the pips and stem. Completing this dexterous surgery, he handed the edible pieces back to Iris. Then he skillfully sliced his own apple, wiped the blade with his handkerchief, and folded the knife into his pocket.
It was a very sharp knife, Iris noticed.
