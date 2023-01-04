Episode 1. Rowboat
Smoky Hill Reservoir, Kansas
September 22, 1936
Everyone felt the earthquake. The tremor rolled through town at dusk. Dogs howled, dishes fell, and windows fractured. It interrupted the film at The Bijou, and it shook the Monte Vista Tavern. Drinks were spilled and bottles shattered, and the bartender had just finished sweeping the debris when he looked up to see Gideon Dixon standing in the doorway.
Gideon had felt the earthquake too, and he knew something about its power because he'd just come from the Smoky Hill Reservoir where he was in his rowboat floating on the water—until he wasn't.
The old fisherman's coveralls were caked with mud, and he trailed a grimy track across the wooden floor. A battered hat perched precariously on his ancient head, its floppy brim only partly corralling the chaos of his snowy-white locks. He reached the bar, mounted a stool, paid for a beer, and drank it slowly as a dozen patrons surrounded him and urged him to speak.
“What say, old son?”
“Where you been, Dix?”
“Did you fall in?”
The tavern crowd continued to clamor until the old fisherman finished his beer, swiveled his stool around, leaned both elbows on the bar, and told his tale. Soon people on both sides of the mountain were repeating the story.
Early that morning, before first light, Gideon had driven his wagon along the dirt road which led to Smoky Hill Reservoir. The road was a luxury. Once the way had been no more than a cow path—a narrow, meandering track leading, not to the reservoir, but to the free-running Smoky Hill River itself. For years he'd traveled this direction to reach the river. Then three years ago everything changed.
First the road was widened, then the way was barred for six months as massive trucks and heavy machinery arrived to carry workers and material. The aim of this frenetic activity was to reach the river. Their mission, to construct a dam.
When the dam was completed and the river water impounded, a fence appeared, its daunting razor-wire stretching across the prairie, east and west for miles, leaving only the north-south road unobstructed.
Next came the signposts.
That morning he'd kept track of his progress along the roadway by counting the newly erected poles. A week ago, there'd been three poles, spaced equal distances apart, tall slivers of newly minted metal, set in concrete. Now there were six, and someone had bolted a square of plywood to each pole. There were as yet no lettered signs, although Gideon could guess what was coming.
It was, he surmised, only a matter of time before the road would be lined with “no trespassing” notices. Which meant one thing. Sooner or later the gap in the barbed wire fence would be filled by a locked gate and his access to the water would be barred. But that morning, he reached the fence and found that a gate had yet to be installed. Steering his team through the opening, the determined old timer started down toward the reservoir, wondering what he would do when the signs were up and the gate was padlocked.
Reaching the water's edge, the old man pulled his rowboat from the wagon, slid the modest vessel over short grass to the water's edge, and anchored it in the shallows. He unhitched the team and led them to a meadow where he hobbled both mules and left them to graze beneath a stand of willows. It was not yet daylight when he hoisted anchor and set off.
Gideon wasn’t a young man. His hair was no longer dark. His beard was sparse and white, but his back and arms and legs remained strong, and he rowed expertly and with the kind of youthful enthusiasm that only the anticipation of a day spent fishing can muster. Pointing his rowboat toward the rising sun, he used both oars to scull smoothly over the placid water. He was rowing for a place he knew well, a secret spot near a point of rocks. Beneath the rocks flowed the hidden waters of the Smoky Hill River— its concealed channel roiling deep below the surface and still untamed. Forming the life blood of the reservoir, the river had gouged a sweeping curve into the malleable Kansas mud and shaped an underwater cove, a secret place where catfish congregated in the cool moving water.
At the rocks, Gideon feathered his stroke, let the boat glide to a stop, seated the oars, and dropped anchor, playing out all twenty feet of line. The air was quiet, the water tranquil. The line twitched as the anchor drug bottom. The anchor bounced once—twice—then held as the boat swung gently, tugged at the line, and drew it taut. All sure signs that he was where he wanted to be, on the right spot, directly above the unseen current.
The Smoky Hill River had once flowed freely, its unbridled progress meandering through willow trees, coursing over sandbars and across mud wallows, carving a deep, natural waterway in the short grass prairie. But the mountain people took away his river, the river where he'd fished for sixty years with cane poles and seines and throw lines baited with chicken guts. They'd taken away the river where he'd hauled in catfish as long as your arm, fat as barn owls. The mountain people had dammed the Smoky Hill. They dammed his river and he damned them.
“Smoky Hill water was needed for their mountain,” they said.
“River weren't no account anyways,” they said.
“Naught but a muddy creek,” they said.
Gideon cursed their troublesome hides, and he was spoiling for a fight.
But his wife calmed her volatile husband and asked, “Why not fish the reservoir—why not fish the big water?”
So, Gideon built a fine little rowboat following blueprints clipped from a magazine, and he worked his lathe to carve two stout oars with wide blades. He used his forge to fashion iron oarlocks and pins. Sitting in the boat in the front yard, the untrained sailor flailed the oars until he learned to row and, on the bow, he painted the name “Elisabeth” in honor of his smart and faithful wife who'd not lived long enough to see him launch the rowboat.
On the morning she died, he'd been awake for hours, pressing a cool cloth to her forehead. At sunrise her fever broke, and she opened her eyes. Enclosing her delicate white hand in his rough suntanned fingers, he promised he would think of her every day. When the dawn birds began to sing, she felt the sun on her face and turned toward the open window.
“Is it Spring?” she asked, and then she was gone.
Even when her graceful fingers grew rigid and cold, he remained at her side in the cane chair, in their bedroom, holding her hand. He held on until the neighbors arrived with the pine coffin and lifted Elisabeth up and lowered her in. He bowed his head and flinched with each hammer blow as they nailed the lid and he stood in the doorway when they carried her to the buckboard.
It was ten miles to Smoky Hill Cemetery, a hot morning, unseasonably warm for April, everyone said so. The others rode, but he followed on foot as the mules plodded uphill over the rutted road. The rough journey caused her coffin to bump side-to-side against the wagon's wooden walls—much like the motion of his rowboat sculling crab-wise over the big water.
Thinking back to that April day, years ago, when he’d walked behind Elisabeth’s lonesome coffin, Gideon sighed.
God, he thought, how I miss that sweet woman and, more than any day spent fishing, I'd rather be by her side than all the tea in China.
It was a phrase Elisabeth had once uttered, and he wasn't certain he was remembering it correctly. But, recalling the advice of his dear-departed wife as his rowboat floated beneath the September sky, he removed his hat and looked straight up in the direction of Heaven.
“I'm here, Dear-Heart, and fishin' the big water. Just like you said I should. Fishin' and thinkin' of you every day and always. Amen.”
Alone on the water, he sat for a moment while the boat rocked gently. Elisabeth was three years gone. He leaned over and looked lovingly at the bow where he'd painted her name. He sniffed, wiped his nose on his sleeve, and replaced his hat.
While dawn blossomed, bathing sky and water in a vivid patina of red and gold, he set up two fishing poles with both lines hugging the bottom. He might catch a bass down there, but it was the deep-water channel cats which he coveted most, and he salivated at the thought of cornbread-battered catfish frying on his cabin stove.
When Elisabeth died, he'd sold the house, retreated to the Kansas prairie, and taken up residence in an old sod cabin. The roof leaked and the west wall was crumbling, but he welcomed the distraction of making repairs. With two small windows, a stout door, sleeping bench, wood stove, rough table and chair, and no electric lights, the single room was rustic and snug as a cave. It suited him. A bruin's den was just what he and his heavy heart and his irascible temper required. After a month spent brooding in his isolated cabin, he'd plucked up his courage, loaded up his rowboat, and gone out to fish the big water every week for going on three years.
Three years, Gideon sighed as his thoughts returned to the present.
Elisabeth was gone, their former home abandoned, nothing left but memories—memories and fishing—and that day the fishing was slow.
By noon it was sweltering and he had nothing to show for his morning except two diminutive catfish swimming in his creel bucket. Not nearly enough for dinner, so he let the small fish go, pulled anchor, and rowed further until he reached the middle of the wide reservoir. The bottom there was too deep for his anchor, but untroubled by current or wind, the rowboat bobbed tamely in place while he re-set the poles.
At three o'clock, the bite was on, and he caught five more squirming catfish, all keepers. As the afternoon wore on, no clouds troubled the sky and the autumn sun continued to shine brightly on the man in the boat in the middle of the water. He ate an ordinary sandwich and a fine apple and pulled up three beers which were cooling over the side.
After emptying the third bottle, he belched contentedly and reeled in his lines. The rowboat rocked rhythmically as a warm breeze began to blow. Growing drowsy, Gideon pulled on an oar to put the wind astern. Then he seated the oars, tucked himself beneath the rowing bench, and stretched out. With his head in the bow on a coil of damp anchor line and his feet pointing toward the stern, he tilted his hat down and closed his eyes, content to let the wind carry the boat. With any luck it would blow him back to his mules.
The wind blew toward the west that day. Years ago, when the prairie was a level expanse, it had blown the other direction. The mountain changed that.
The old man tipped his hat back, opened one eye, and peered at the pile. There’d been no reason to look at it earlier. For three years the thing had simply been there, a fixture, like the prairie, like the sky. Its official name was The Kansas Steel Range, but to Gideon it was 'the pile' or if he felt charitable, 'the mountain.'
The disagreeable mountain was ten miles beyond the reservoir, squatting on the prairie, stretching across the eastern horizon. Gideon had watched it grow in stages.
Over the course of many months, tons of scrap metal had been piled upon the prairie to create a vast artificial mound. Then the mound was shaped into a broad-based pyramid, low at the fringes and high in the center where its most distinctive and most contrived feature, a single silver peak, pierced the clear blue sky.
Because of the mountain and that unnatural eyesore’s profane desire to create the reservoir, the Smoky Hill River no longer ran free. Under the influence of that unholy pile, the wind blew west. Now, not content with stifling the river, reversing the wind, suffocating the prairie, and blocking the sky, the mountain folk were putting up signs.
Some folks called it progress. Some said the prairie had been tamed, but Gideon doubted it. He believed the prairie—though scarred—would someday reclaim its domain. He'd seen it around his cabin. Turn your back, let down your guard, and the prairie was nibbling away.
Visualizing the mountain's demise, the old man closed his eyes.
Three hours later, Gideon Dixon awoke to find that the big water had mysteriously disappeared. He must have slept soundly for he neither felt the tremor that rattled the town nor sensed the pull of the swirling vortex which gripped the once placid reservoir. While he slept, Smoky Hill Reservoir had drained completely away, grounding the rowboat and stranding him far from shore in a vast mud pit. By the time he slogged back to his wagon and retrieved his mules, night owls were stirring, and the distant peak of the Steel Range reflected silvery light beneath the autumn moon.
Gideon carried his gear and the catfish.
He left the boat.
