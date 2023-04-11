Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 13, the lord of Wolf Moon Manor returned to his Mountain. In today’s episode, a new character searches for her mother’s grave.
Episode 14. Cemetery
October 1, 1936
Sharon Springs, Kansas
When the colonel asked for volunteers, the room grew eerily silent. No one seemed willing to share their rough drafts. Colonel Reginald Schulz, 312th U.S. Cavalry Regiment, Retired, had done his best to put the group at ease, but the awkward silence stretched onward. It was beginning to look as though this particular meeting of the West Kansas Literary Society was going to fizzle.
“Surely,” the colonel suggested, “someone has a line or two to share.”
Surveying the table, the colonel sought eye contact with his half-dozen charges. Testra Andrews, whom he considered his prize pupil, was absent—something about being called away to a distant farmhouse to perform midwife duties—an understandable obligation. Volunteer fireman, Robert Bliss, was also not present, the intrepid man and consummate storyteller having been called away to manage yet another barn fire.
For a fleeting second, the colonel wondered if the two incidents were related.
Gravid grist for a story there, he told himself. Ah, well, back to badgering tonight’s contestants.
The colonel looked at each miscreant in turn. Mary Consul had her head down, her unseen journal apparently hidden in her lap. Mercedes Stowell’s journal was just visible beneath her stubbornly crossed arms, but she too avoided his gaze. Richard Potts held his journal so tightly to his chest, the colonel wondered how the man managed to continue breathing. Richard’s head was also bowed. Though the journals of Ardon Barnswallow and Helen Andrews were within easy reach of both fledgling authors, they each, in turn, shook their heads.
“Nope,” Ardon mumbled.
“Not ready,” Helen pleaded.
“Annabel?” the colonel addressed the group’s newest and youngest member.
“Where to begin?” the young woman wondered aloud.
“I find it best to begin at the beginning,” the colonel grinned. “And go on until you come to the end—then stop.”
“Alice in Wonderland,” Annabel guessed. “My stuff isn’t quite that good.”
“We’re here to share,” the colonel reminded everyone. “Not to judge.”
“Go on, girl,” said Margie. “I, for one, love your stories. Have you written anything more about the thrush?”
“I vote for the thrush, too,” Helen pleaded and the others chimed in as well, asking the young woman to continue last week’s story.
Ah, thought the colonel, it never fails to impress me how, even adults, love to have a story told to them.
“But I don’t want to monopolize our time,” Annabel said. “Why don’t each of you read a paragraph or two? Then I’ll share what I’ve written about my wayfaring thrush.”
Gad zooks, the colonel thought. What a consummate facilitator. Were she a man and my regiment still immersed in the Great War, I’d plant her firmly on the front lines and summon her to inspire the troops!
“A capital idea,” the colonel said aloud. “Who’ll begin?”
In the wake of an enthusiastically successful group experience, while others sampled coffee and pastries and chatted contentedly, Colonel Schulz pulled Annabel aside.
“My dear,” he beamed, “I can’t thank you enough for injecting much-needed spirit and panache into our waxing assemblage! These past few weeks, you’ve been a godsend. I feared we’d have to disband and now the group is rolling smartly along!”
“You’re too kind,” she blushed. “I put our success down to your firm yet gentle leadership.”
“My dear,” insisted the colonel, “can you possibly be unaware of the impact you have on others? Or is it true what they say about angels?”
“The Bible says angels are immortal, but not infallible since they can only be in one place at a time,” Annabel suggested.
“True,” the colonel agreed. “But I prefer George Eliot’s notion that ‘The golden moments in the stream of life rush past us, and we see nothing but sand; the angels come to visit us, and we only know them when they are gone.’”
“And yet,” Annabel laughed, “I myself ain’t going anywhere.”
“That,” the colonel grinned, “is the best news I’ve had in years.”
Walking to her automobile later that evening, Annabel Thrush paused beneath a streetlamp, sat on the curb, and added several lines to her journal. What her writing mates viewed as a simple story about a feathered thrush was really the opening stanzas of her heartfelt autobiography—an authentic tale of a bird and, in truth, a woman who was caged, then set free. A handful of vehicles passed by, including eight buses shuttling Mountain workers during the overnight shift change. But the occupants didn’t seem disposed to interrupt the earnest author, so not a single horn sounded, nor did even one rude catcall reach her ears. It was as if she was invisible.
October 2, 1936
Sharon Springs, Kansas
Time seemed to melt away as Annabel labored beneath the streetlight with pencil in hand.
More restful than trying to sleep in the Ford, she told herself. Anyway, she decided, the light’s better here.
After writing for hours, the young woman arose and stretched luxuriously. Emerging from the glow of the streetlamp, she glanced at the horizon. The summer moon was riding high and, in the distance, she could see its celestial light bathing the sky and reflecting off the silvery spire of the Steel Range. Pausing to take in the view, she listened while the town clock struck the hour.
Am I too late? she asked herself.
Deciding five in the morning was as good a time as any, she stowed her journal in her rucksack, walked three more blocks to retrieve her old Ford sedan, and started uphill in the direction of the Smoky Hill Cemetery. There might be just time to make it.
Wrestling with the vintage vehicle’s wobbly steering wheel, Annabel fumbled with a road map as she drove through the predawn darkness. She’d decided to visit her mother’s neglected grave and it was important that she reach the spot before sunrise. She hadn’t visited in years. As a youngster, she’d been in the habit of walking to the cemetery every week, in all seasons, to place on her mother’s grave whatever flowers she could find. Beginning at age eight and continuing without pause until the eve of her departure for the Mercy Mary Writing Academy, her diligent steps had literally etched a pathway from cabin to cemetery. Now, all these years later, she was uncertain she could find the place. She remembered it was on a hill west of town surrounded by majestic trees. The map was no help. She needed directions and surely there would be someone to ask. But there was no one.
While backtracking on dark rural roads and nearly colliding with a yellow dog which appeared on the road, she lost her way and was running low on gas, when she rounded yet another bend and found the cemetery. A weathered sign was partially obscured by a forlorn jumble of tumbleweeds and, when those obstacles were cleared away, Annabel discovered a padlocked gate.
Deftly squeezing through a gap in the barbed wire fence, the slender woman walked the last quarter mile up a steep incline which might once have been a road. The oak trees were still there, festooned with autumn leaves and larger than she remembered. Beneath the colorful trees, she rediscovered the marble bench she intended to use as a landmark. Her mother’s stone would be directly east of the bench. Dawn was breaking. She sat down in the dark and waited, as she had often done as a girl, for the sunrise.
When the sun came, Annabel was facing east and she became aware of an intense glare welling up behind her. It was an unexpected sensation, something she’d never experienced as a girl. Curious, she turned around and was amazed to see the uppermost spire of the Kansas Steel Range glistening in the morning sun. Though it was enormous and dominated the western horizon, she’d missed seeing it in the dark. She had, of course, heard of the ambitious Works Progress Administration scheme to erect an artificial mountain range on the Kansas prairie. She herself, along with her fellow would-be authors, had applied for funding from the WPA’s creative branch, although they’d yet to hear from bureaucrats at the Federal Writers’ Project.
She was aware of Roosevelt’s ambitious strategies to deal with unemployment and economic chaos and she, who abhorred politics, applauded those efforts. But she’d forgotten that one of the President’s pipedreams was situated so close to her girlhood home and that it was so incredibly big. The main peak had been fashioned of silvery steel and it was this striking feature which reflected the morning sunlight. Sitting there alone, Annabel found the spire both beautiful and shocking. Beautiful because it soared majestically, like a fairytale castle, above the otherwise featureless prairie. Shocking because it seemed incredibly fragile—so impermanent that the slightest breath of wind might cause the thing to overbalance and tumble down upon her.
Struck with the irrational notion that the distant spire might topple, Annabel stood up, backed away, and used both hands to shade her eyes against the obstinate reflection. Moments later, she dismissed the notion and turned to seek out her mother’s grave. It was then she realized she was not alone.
There’d been no vehicles parked along the road, so she’d assumed she was the sole living occupant of the rural cemetery. Yet here was a stranger kneeling nearby—his head only slightly taller than the gravestone beside him. The man didn’t look up. Annabel had no intention of disturbing him and she trusted that he would likewise honor her privacy.
Leaving the man to his meditation, the young woman resumed her search, found her mother’s stone, brushed dead leaves aside, and promised the crisp morning air that—although she had no firm plans to linger in Kansas—she’d make an effort to visit more often—rain or shine. As if to test her resolve, a brisk wind began to blow. Dislodged by the growing breeze, a whirlpool of leaves circled toward the spot where she’d last seen the man. The stone was there. The man was gone. Feeling curious, Annabel crossed the grounds and knelt to read the headstone.
“Elisabeth Dixon,” she read aloud and noted the dates inscribed on the simple stone. “Three years gone,” she calculated.
“Three,” a voice echoed her own and she turned, expecting to see Elisabeth’s mourner. Instead, she was engulfed in a veritable tornado of swirling leaves. She raised one arm to protect her eyes and instinctively reached out with the other. “Take my hand!” she shouted.
“No time!” the voice declared.
“Suit yourself,” Annabel gasped as the growing wind stifled her breath. Leaving the mysterious man to find his own way, she descended the hill in a gale, tumbled into the Ford, and sat for a moment while leaves, sticks, and gravel orbited the vehicle and hammered the windows.
“Saints’ trousers!” she exclaimed. “The end of the world, or what?” she asked.
Five minutes more of howling wind and punishing debris and it was over. Annabel waited a few heartbeats, then rolled down the driver’s side window. Since returning to Kansas, she’d heard locals complain that the Mountain’s lofty presence on the once-horizontal prairie had befuddled the weather. She hadn’t given their complaints much thought. Now she understood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.