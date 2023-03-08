From The Count of Monte Cristo and A Tale of Two Cities in the 1800s to works like In Cold Blood and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in the mid 20th century, many seminal works of fiction began their lives as serial novels. The following is the tenth episode of a novel written by local author Don Benjamin. We hope you enjoy this limited weekly segment.
Episode 10. Trunk
September 25, 1936
Water Crest Farm, Kansas
When the travelers reached the farm, Billy carried Iris’ bags inside and offered to take them upstairs, but she insisted she could manage.
“Goodnight, Billy, and thank you,” she said as she placed a gloved hand on the banister.
“Excuse me, ma’am,” said Billy. “Yer key.”
“Oh, will I need a house key?” Iris asked.
“Fer the Hudson I mean.”
“The Hudson—?” Iris did not understand.
“It’s to be the doctor’s automobile, the Mister says.”
“Oh, surely not.”
“Yes ma’am. It’s yers to keep.”
“Just as you say.” She accepted the key. “Good night then.”
“Good night, ma’am.”
Iris ascended the stairs. Her brother had written to say that her old room on the second floor would be ready. She shuddered to think what “ready” meant to her careless brother. But she reached for the light switch and was pleasantly surprised to find the room spotlessly clean and much as she had left it more than two decades ago. She glanced approvingly at the roomy bed with one of their mother’s quilts in place, the four-tiered chest of drawers, the mirrored dressing table, and small walk-in closet with a narrow door beside it. Hoping fervently, she turned the knob and discovered a full bathroom complete with sink, commode, and claw-footed bathtub.
“Heavenly,” Iris sighed as she turned on the taps and filled the tub with steaming water. She’d been dreading what she might encounter in the wilds of West Kansas. When she left the farm all those years ago, this room held only a wooden stand with a wash basin and pitcher. There was no indoor plumbing then, so things were definitely looking up. Only one day back home and already she was in possession of her own automobile and this luxurious room. Apparently, her brother planned to accommodate her in a manner to which she could rapidly become accustomed. After a leisurely bath, she toweled off, slipped into her nightgown, and climbed into bed—only to sit bolt upright again with thoughts of her trunk. She sighed and closed her eyes—certain her anxiety would keep her awake.
But moments later, she fell instantly asleep.
The next morning Iris rose at dawn, got dressed, and walked downstairs. She was upset, but not particularly surprised, to find that her trunk had not arrived. Nor did her brother’s absence trouble her. Such things were typical of Ham. The boy Billy had said nothing, but—probably and consistent with Alice’s final reports—her troubled brother was still an irresponsible drunk. She would have a long talk with the younger Hazelwood when he showed up. Meanwhile she rummaged around in the kitchen.
Ham may be drinking, but she found no evidence—no spirits, no empty bottles. Instead, she discovered an unexpected array of culinary staples in the icebox and a well-stocked pantry. Charmed by this abundance, she soon created a passable breakfast. There was no tea of course but she brought her own and she was just adding wood to the stove to heat a second pot when she heard a knock at the kitchen door.
“Good morning, ma’am,” said Billy.
“The Mister?”
“Not here, ma’am.”
“I see. Well, can you please telephone to have someone bring up my trunk?”
“No, ma’am.”
“Meaning you don’t know whom to call?”
“No, ma’am. Meanin’ we ain’t got no telephone.”
Iris fed Billy, left the unwashed dishes in the sink, fired up the Hudson, and drove herself and the boy to town with the idea that the two of them would somehow wrestle with the trunk and rope it to the sedan. They were still six miles from town when they encountered the barricade.
“Can’t get in this way,” said the deputy. “Iron Mountain traffic has got the road clogged from here to the depot.”
Looking beyond the barricade, Iris saw a fantastic tangle of automobiles, trucks, horses, and people. Nevertheless, she lost patience and protested that she was on an important mission to retrieve her traveling trunk.
“Matter of life and death, is it?” asked the deputy with an infuriating deadpan expression.
“Never mind!” growled Iris and she turned the Hudson around. “Another way into town?” she asked Billy.
“Yes, ma’am,” said Billy who was beginning to realize that—just like the Mister—his sister had a temper. “But to keep from goin’ long way ‘round again we’d have to pass through the Manor pastures.”
“Will that be a problem?”
“Depends on if the gate be locked and whether it be guarded.”
“Guarded?” Iris scoffed. “Guarded?”
“May-be—”
“Hmm. Well, let’s burn that bridge when we come to it. Where to?”
Iris followed Billy’s directions until they reached a dirt road where the gate was open, although tersely-worded warning signs recommended that drivers turn back. Iris was undaunted and absolutely determined to get her trunk. She seldom obeyed signs and today was no exception.
“Well, for heaven’s sake,” she said as she looked both directions. “This is the same road that runs past the farmhouse, isn’t it? So that makes it a public road. And what are the people who put up these ridiculous signs going to do? Arrest us?” She joked. She steered the Hudson off the pavement, through the gate, onto the rough road, and added with a lilt of sarcasm, “What will they do? Shoot us?”
“Depends—” said Billy and the boy grew ominously silent.
As the Hudson gathered speed, Billy glanced anxiously from side to side while Iris focused her gaze on the verdant pasture. She could see several handsome horses grazing near the road and a large building straddling the horizon.
“That’s the Manor up there?” she asked.
“Yes, ma’am.”
“Who lives there?”
“Old Man Hendrix.”
“Oh,” Iris responded, “that would be the Steel Range Hendrix?”
“Yes, ma’am.”
“Our neighbor it seems.”
“You might say—”
They drove on in silence until, after eight miles of rutted road, they reconnected with the pavement and headed back toward Sharon Springs.
“Funny thing—” said Iris as she watched the Hendrix Manor disappear in the Hudson’s rearview mirror.
“Ma’am?”
“If Old Man Hendrix is so rich and can afford all those ‘no trespassing’ signs and can afford to build that big house and raise fine horses and have money left over to buy up every farm in West Kansas, plus build his mountain, how come he can’t fix that road?”
“No idea, ma’am.”
“I think I’ll pay him a visit first chance I get and ask him.”
“If you say so, ma’am,” said Billy doubtfully. “We turn here for the depot.”
In town, the streets teemed with traffic and the railway was equally jammed. All four train tracks were crammed with engines and boxcars, the round-house was busy rerouting locomotives, and the rail-yard overflowed with men and crates. Iris couldn’t believe that so much had changed in less than twenty-four hours. Iris was anxious to get her trunk, but she was so perplexed by the town’s unexpected transformation that she pulled over. Surveying the chaos, she spied a lone man who sat nearby. Planted in a rocking chair, the old soldier was situated beneath a shade tree, apparently watching the passing cavalcade. At least Iris supposed he was a soldier on account of his faded blue uniform.
“Excuse me,” she shouted. “Can I ask you something?”
The old soldier stood up, removed his cap, and ambled forward. “At yer service, ma’am,” he wheezed. Presumably the journey from his chair to the curb had winded him.
“I’m so sorry to have disturbed you. I—how shall I address you?”
“Ma’am?”
“Your rank.”
“Sorry, ma’am, it’s the heat you see.”
Bewildered, Iris turned to Billy who leaned toward the open window and shouted at the old man. “She wants to know are you a sergeant or which-some-ever.”
“Sergeant Roscoe Rule, 15th Kansas Militia Infantry, at yer service, ma’am.” The man stood to attention.
“Sergeant Roscoe—”
“My friends call me ‘rail-road’ on account of my initials, if you please, ma’am.”
“As you wish.”
Questioning the veteran proved to be a halting enterprise, but Iris persisted and learned that Sharon Springs had been all atwitter at train time yesterday—anticipating the arrival of the evening train—presuming it would carry the next great wave of Steel Range workers. But apparently yesterday’s rumors were off by six hours, so few were on hand to witness the much-anticipated arrival. Starting with a special unscheduled train which came at midnight, the first wave of men, equipment, and material had been steadily accumulating all morning and the reenergized town was brimming with activity.
According to the sergeant, before sunrise two dozen men were seen surveying and pounding stakes and running lengths of twine at right angles to rough-out the parameters of a tent city. The tents would be erected on the outskirts of Sharon Springs—a temporary measure to house the latest blitz of incoming Project workers. By mid-morning freight wagons began arriving and tables were set up in the open field and five hundred imported men fell in line to pick up tents and cots and bedding, and then lined up again to eat lunch.
“I tried to join in the lunch line, sayin’ I’d work my share, but was told-off by some rough-potato head what sez I’d be more likely to trip over my beard than be much use in their Mountain-work. But later that potato head come back and brung me a beef sand-wich so I reckon I kin’t complain.”
Iris thanked the sergeant then weaved through traffic, parked precariously, and left Billy with the Hudson while she walked six blocks to the depot with little hope of retrieving her trunk amidst the chaos. She need not have fretted. Seeing a lady approach, the burly workmen crowding the depot platform politely made way and soon she was standing at the station master’s window.
“Your trunk is here, Miss,” the station master assured her. “And I’ll get the boys to roll it out for you.”
“I had to park some distance away,” shouted Iris over the din of the platform crowd.
“We shall roll it as far as necessary and it will be our pleasure, Miss,” crooned the station master and Iris suddenly realized that the middle-aged man was flirting with her.
“We’ll help, Miss!” shouted several workmen at her elbow as they clamored to volunteer. In the end, no fewer than eight men took up the task—four to carry the trunk and, apparently, four to supervise the endeavor. Muscling their idle fellows aside, they escorted Iris through the crowd. Upon reaching the Hudson, the enthusiastic men strapped the trunk to the sedan’s broad roof. Flustered by the attention, Iris had Billy drive back to the farm and the boy grinned all the way home.
