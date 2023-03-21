Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 11, Iris Hazelwood took steps to search for her missing brother and crossed paths with an elusive rebel. In today’s episode, she encounters a local celebrity.
Episode 12
An Encounter
September 26, 1936
Sharon Springs, Kansas
Feeling faint, Iris Hazelwood had taken a seat at the Sharon Springs hardware store. The nearest perch was a nail keg—an uncomfortable but nevertheless welcome option. She’d just closed her eyes and had been musing about her past life in Arizona when someone pulled her back to the present by asserting that she was sitting on his keg.
Iris opened her eyes to see a tall man in a gray suit. He wore glasses with smoked rims which obscured his pupils. He was of an uncertain age, but his skin was smooth and pallid, almost metallic, and so pale that it nearly matched his suit.
“If you don’t mind,” the man continued in a rich baritone voice. “I think you’ll find this to be more comfortable.”
Iris stared at the stranger for a moment more before she realized he was holding a chair. “Oh,” she stammered. “Thank you.” She sat on the proffered chair while another man in overalls swooped in and snatched up the nail keg.
“Sorry to disturb you, Miss. And forgive my being so forward, but I believe we are neighbors.” The man introduced himself as Glenn Solomon Hendrix, director of the Kansas Steel Range Project and Lord of Wolf Moon Manor, the palatial estate visible from the back road to Sharon Springs.
“You’ll have a time putting all that on a 3 ½ by 2-inch business card,” Iris joked.
“Indeed,” Hendrix said. He seemed on the verge of saying more, but instead he inhaled sharply and she caught a glimpse of her visitor’s rather distinctive teeth. “You must excuse me,” he added. “I’m in rather a hurry at the moment, but I would consider it an honor if you would join me for dinner at Wolf Moon Manor this Thursday evening. Shall we say seven o’clock? I look forward to your visit.”
And just like that, Iris found herself an invited guest of the controversial entrepreneur who was seeking to single-handedly transform West Kansas from an expanse of drought-ravaged prairie into an unlikely economic enterprise. Hendrix and his multitude of laborers had already erected a massive artificial mountain range and electrical generating plant which, some say, was the envy of the modern world. Iris was about to enter the realm of someone who could well be described as West Kansas royalty and all she could think of was what she was going to wear to dinner.
October 1, 1936
Wolf Moon Manor, Kansas
On Thursday at a quarter to seven, Iris climbed into the Hudson with just enough time to drive herself to Wolf Moon Manor before the appointed hour.
She’d been dawdling in the farmhouse, trying to decide what to wear to dine at the Manor with the man of the hour. She’d spent more time deciding what to wear than dwelling on the propriety of going to the Manor at all. It was symptomatic of her independent constitution that she gave no thought to social conventions in accepting Hendrix’s invitation. In Kansas, probably, an unattached woman seldom dined alone with a gentleman—presuming Hendrix was a gentleman. Gentle or not, the “Old Man,” as everyone seemed to call him, was certainly old.
How old? Iris thought.
For the second time in as many weeks she found herself trying to guess a man’s age. First Valdez—the mysterious traveler she either met or imagined meeting on the train—and now Hendrix.
Last names again, she critiqued herself. Probably just as well, it would never do to call my elderly host by his first name. There, I have pronounced him elderly, and that judgment must inform my calculations. I judge him, therefore, to be about seventy—now, old girl, concentrate on your driving and watch the road.
The moon was full and the evening remained unseasonably warm as she steered the Hudson along the dirt road, bordered on both sides by the Manor’s broad pastures. After steering up a long, graveled driveway, past manicured shrubs and an acre of lawn, Iris cautiously nosed the sedan into a space near what she presumed to be the Manor’s main entrance. With one last look at her visage in the sedan’s rearview mirror, she cautiously opened her driver’s side door, taking care not to collide with the gleaming limousine parked there. She rang the bell and was greeted by Louis, Hendrix’s plump and rather formal manservant.
“This way please, Miss,” Louis intoned. “No wrap I see.”
“It is rather warm,” said Iris pleasantly.
“Yes, Miss.”
Iris was ushered into a spacious dining room and shown to a comfortable chair. In the center of the room, one end of a long table was set for dinner.
“The master will join you shortly,” said Louis. “May I offer you a sherry?”
“No thank you, but a sherry with dinner would be splendid.”
“Very good, Miss,” said Louis as he bowed and disappeared into the hallway.
Left alone, Iris was stunned by an unexpected feeling of dread. She couldn’t shake the sensation that she was being scrutinized. She shot a glance at the towering bookcases which dominated one wall of the spacious room. Was it her imagination or did she detect movement in the dense shadows which enshrouded the farthest corner?
The sensation of being watched passed quickly and she dismissed the notion as a trick of the room’s impenetrable dimensions. On her journey from the front door down a lengthy hallway to reach the dining area, she’d gathered an impression of Wolf Moon Manor as a sprawling place, with its share of creaking floorboards and ethereal shadows. But, despite its gothic mystique, the Manor had no power to unnerve a doctor of metaphysics. The evening called for social, not spiritual, composure.
Iris considered her situation—a formal dining room, a formal table-setting—and she hoped her plum suit was the proper choice. She tried to decide whether or not she should remove her hat and wished she had worn gloves. But there was nothing to do but muddle through as she was. She glanced around the room. One wall was lined with an extended bookcase. She was tempted to explore the books, but dismissed that possibility in favor of examining other aspects of the spacious room.
The wall opposite the bookcases and the other two walls were covered with wide tapestries and several large paintings, all depicting buildings or other structures. The Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal, various pyramids, The Great Wall of China, and other constructions she didn’t recognize. Viewing this array, it was easy to guess that the occupant’s interests tended toward the grandiose—a fitting display for a man who’d managed to erect his own mountain range.
She was, of course, aware of the Public Works Administration project to build an artificial mountain range on the Kansas prairie. It seemed preposterous, but the newspapers were full of Roosevelt’s ambitious New Deal and the new PWA was spinning out approvals as fast as schemes for new hydroelectric dams and other monumental projects could be hatched. Three years ago—on the strength of its potential to generate electricity using the latest in wind-turbine technology and with a popular promise to stimulate the regional economy by putting people back to work—the Kansas Steel Range Project had gained government approval. And, if the avalanche of workers and equipment and supplies periodically descending on Sharon Springs was any indication, Hendrix’s fantastic scheme was firing on all cylinders.
She was just beginning to wonder how her impossibly-busy host found time to entertain when Hendrix arrived, greeted her warmly, and ushered her to table. Louis served the meal and—as there seemed to be no other servants—she suspected that the efficient man had cooked as well.
After dinner she and Hendrix adjourned to the manor’s spacious study where her host proffered brandy, lit a cigar, and suggested a game of chess. Though she was put off by the room’s masculine décor which brimmed with mounted animal heads and racked firearms—not to mention disliking the cigar—Iris accepted the drink and agreed to play.
Strange that Hendrix had presumed she could play chess.
Not generally a skill within the wheelhouse of your average doxy, Iris thought.
But she knew she was about as far from the average doxy as the black keys on the study’s massive grand piano were from its ivory ones. Glancing at the piano now and then as they passed a tolerable evening of chess and polite conversation, she noted that—in keeping with its substantial surroundings—even that relatively delicate instrument seemed to exude maleness. By observation, there was nothing nearby or anywhere else in this manly manor that so much as hinted at a lady’s touch.
It was nearly eleven when Louis saw her to the door and offered to escort her to her automobile. She said it wasn’t necessary, but no sooner had the door closed behind her than she noticed a figure loitering in the darkness near the Hudson. It was a warm night, but a sudden chill ran through her.
“Hello,” she called out but there was no response, so she moved closer and called again. “Hello?”
“This your automobile, lady?” came the curt reply. It was a man’s voice and not a friendly one.
“It is.” She decided to swallow her fear.
“Hmm,” the man lit a cigarette and Iris had the impression he had used some part of her Hudson to strike the match. “Better you don’t park so close next time.”
“Thank you, but I was extremely careful when I parked.”
“If you say so.”
She continued walking forward as she spoke until she reached the man. He seemed tall and possibly slim, although it was hard to tell because his figure was obscured by a stylized uniform—a double-breasted tunic and matching breeches flared at the thighs. The lengthy tunic and ridiculously ballooning breeches were chalk-gray while his cap, his gloves, and boots were deepest black. He leaned against her automobile with one foot on the Hudson’s running board.
“Do you work here?” she asked, deciding she disliked this impudent fellow.
“You might say so. I drive the Old Man.”
“You’re the chauffeur then?” Hired help she decided—better put this one in his place.
“That’s me. Petterson’s the name. Best you remember it.”
“I doubt that I’ll forget meeting you, sir.” She said in a tone that she hoped conveyed just the right mix of annoyance and superiority. “And best you touch your hat to a lady and take your foot off my running board unless you want me to drag you all the way to Water Crest Farm.”
There was a moment of tense silence, then the man burst out laughing.
“Damn, lady,” he chortled. “That Billy boy was right about you! A pistol he said! Hell, excuse my language. Not accustomed to having ladies on the premises. So, I’ll shut my gob before you get all riled up and bid you good night and be on my way.”
He tipped his cap and started to leave as Iris got inside the Hudson and started the engine. She jumped when he tapped on the window and, with some reluctance, she rolled it down.
“Oh, and don’t you worry about where to park next time, because from now on I’m going to pick you up proper in old Bess here.” He patted the limousine. “I’ll come to Water Crest next Thursday at six sharp. Be sure you’re ready. The Old Man likes his times tidy.” Then Petterson walked away muttering to himself until his form was lost in the darkness, “A pistol.” She heard him repeat. “Yes sir-ee. A pistol—”
Iris was still fuming as she drove home.
Next Thursday? She thought. Not likely I’ll be getting into a conveyance driven by that oily creature or returning anytime soon to this masculine clubhouse!
