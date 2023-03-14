From The Count of Monte Cristo and A Tale of Two Cities in the 1800s to works like In Cold Blood and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in the mid 20th century, many seminal works of fiction began their lives as serial novels. The following is the eleventh episode of a novel written by local author Don Benjamin. We hope you enjoy this limited weekly segment.
Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 10, Mountain workers helped Iris Hazelwood retrieve her luggage. In today’s episode, she expands the search for her missing brother.
Episode 11. Missing Person
September 25, 1936
Sharon Springs, Kansas
Billy was lavish in his praise of his passenger. This Iris Hazelwood—this Doctor Hazelwood was, he decided, a force of nature.
“You showed ‘em, I reckon!” he observed with admiration.
Showed them? she thought. I suppose this naïve boy thinks I threatened eight muscle-bound men into lugging my trunk six blocks in this heat. It wouldn’t occur to him that I simply—what? Charmed them? Is that possible?
As the Hudson left the pavement and started up the Manor’s dirt road, Iris began to work out what must have happened. Sharon Springs had evolved from a sleepy settlement into a mushrooming camp town and in a camp town bristling with working men, any woman, even one such as herself—a maiden lady pushing fifty—was an attraction. She would have to be sensible and limit her visits to town until the present fervor died down. Her musing was interrupted when Billy slammed on the brakes.
“This can’t be good,” he said.
Iris had been studying the pastures as she mused over her effect on the male population. Now she looked through the windshield and saw three men on horseback blocking the road. The nearest man dismounted and walked toward them, cradling a shotgun.
“Morning. Can I ask thy business?”
Billy appeared too frightened to speak, so Iris chimed in, “Just traveling to our farm.”
“Thou seen our signs I suppose.”
“I’m new in town and I didn’t think your signs applied to neighbors,” Iris ventured
“Neighbors,” said the man as if he had never heard the word.
“The Hazelwood’s at Water Crest,” Iris clarified.
A crackling noise diverted her attention from the nearest man to the other riders and Iris saw one of them talking into what looked like a microphone. The crackling sounded again and the horse backed nervously until the talker reached down to calm the animal. Looking closely, she could see a braided wire leading from the microphone to a wooden control box strapped to the saddle horn. The modern radio seemed incongruous with the riders’ western costumes, but Iris decided not to mention it.
“Understood,” said the radio operator, “Let ‘em pass.”
The horses parted and Billy steered the Hudson through the gap.
“I reckon you come to Kansas jest in time,” said Billy. He was clearly impressed with Iris’ cool demeanor. “What was it you said you was a doctor of?”
Iris smiled. “I’m a doctor of ideas,” she answered.
“Well, I reckon that’ll do,” grinned Billy.
It took some effort for the two of them—a kid and a middle-aged woman—to figure out how to get her trunk off the Hudson. Eventually, they got a ladder and Iris emptied the trunk, handing all but her unmentionables down to Billy to carefully pile on blankets laid out on the front porch. Next, the two of them managed to use a rope and a pair of two-by-fours to slide the empty trunk down into a wheelbarrow. Finally, by mutual agreement, rather than hauling the thing into the farmhouse, Billy wheeled the trunk to one of the sheds and left it there.
September 26, 1936
Water Crest Farm, Kansas
The next morning, Iris asked, “Is the Mister often away so long?”
“Not without I know where he’s gone,” answered Billy.
“Should I be worried?” she asked.
“Dunno,” was Billy’s honest answer. “Never missed him so long a’fore now.”
“Finish your oatmeal, please,” she told the boy. “We’re going to town.”
As expected, the town of Sharon Springs was swarming with workers. Under ordinary circumstances the unexplained disappearance of Ham Hazelwood and his truck might have been front page news. But, in a town caught up with Mountain fever, Iris found it necessary to pay for a classified advertisement to inquire after her missing brother.
There was a long line at the front desk of the West Kansas Independent. To make matters worse, there was a logjam at the front of the queue.
“What’s the hub-bub?” the man behind her asked.
“No idea,” Iris admitted.
“It’s an argument over a ‘pos-trophy—whatever the hell that is,” said the man immediately in front. “Beggin’ your pardon, ma’am—I meant to say whatever the heck it is.”
“No need to apologize,” Iris smiled. “I had a brother.”
I had a brother, she chided herself. Had a brother. Steady, old girl, Ham may turn up yet.
“There, he said it again: ‘pos-trophy,” said the man.
“Ain’t that old Dix up there raisin’ a ruckus?” inquired another.
“Come on, Gideon! Stand aside fer payin’ customers!” shouted a agitated patron.
Up and down the restless line, there was general agreement that the man causing the delay should hurry up.
“Hell!” Gideon Dixon shouted. “Give ‘em here! But I ain’t payin’ full-freight fer half-assed work!”
“Tone it down, Dix,” yelled one of the assembled roughnecks.
“Yeah,” agreed another. “There’s ladies present!”
“Gang-way, you sheep!” roared Gideon as he pushed his way toward the exit, clutching an armload of pasteboard placards. Each stark-white rectangle was emblazoned with thick red capital letters. Iris tried to catch a glimpse of the writing as the fuming man rushed past, but she could only catch a single word—BOAT—followed by an over-sized question mark.
“Is that gentleman selling a boat, I wonder?’ Iris posed the question to her line-mates.
“That weren’t no gentleman,” one informant declared. “That’s our local crackpot whose boat got turned to splinters and now he’s on a toot to make ‘em pay.”
“Oh dear,” said Iris. “Who’s he fighting with?”
“The Mountain,” whispered the man behind her. “And the less said about that, the better.”
When, at last, Iris reached the front of the line, she noticed that one of this man Gideon’s posters remained face-up on the clerk’s cluttered desk with a scrap of paper clipped to it. The word “Spoilt” was handwritten on the scrap.
“Is this what all the fuss was about?” Iris asked.
“Yup,” said the newspaper’s fussy clerk. “What’s your business, Miss?”
“What’s this about a boat?” Iris asked.
“Nosey?” the clerk asked.
“Curious,” Iris said. “I presume the missing apostrophe was the cause of the argument.”
“Not my department,” the clerk declared.
“WHERES MY BOAT?” Iris read the placard aloud. “That should be apostrophe-S, of course and—”
“Look, lady,” the clerk interrupted, “would you like some friendly advice?”
“If it’s friendly,” Iris held her temper, “let’s hear it?”
“Just this,” the clerk’s tone turned conspiratorial, “steer clear of this boat business. The Mountain doesn’t care for Mr. Dixon and, between you and me and the lamppost, his days may be numbered.”
“Sounds like a threat,” Iris noted and she turned to the men behind her, seeking their support, but found most of them muted and avoiding her glance. Everyone except a broad-shouldered man in a mud-stained jacket. He nodded, smiled at her, and tipped his rather battered hat. He was a stout man, about her age and fit, with graying temples and a trim moustache. He was ruggedly handsome. Even a pair of bruises on his cheek and in the corner of one eye didn’t diminish his looks. She found she liked him instantly—something about his bearing.
“Ex-military,” she said aloud as she turned back to confront the clerk. “Are you through dispensing advice or can we get on with our business?”
“Let’s hear your story, sister,” the clerk mocked.
The woman was half Iris’ age and thin as a rail with her short hair done up in a Marcel Wave—which was all the rage. Using a curling iron was an acquired skill—a do-it-yourself option spawned by the economic depression. When the choice was paying the rent or eating or going to the beauty parlor—the rent and food won out every time. Iris considered the young woman again and decided to be charitable.
“Look,” Iris said, “it’s hot and I’ve been waiting a long time and you’ve been working your sweet head off, so let’s call a truce.”
“I will if you will,” said the woman.
Iris explained that she wanted to take out a missing person’s advertisement and confessed she had no idea how to word such a thing.
“Let’s start with a description,” the clerk suggested.
Iris was stumped. What would Ham look like after twenty years working the family farm?
“About average height I guess and—could you wait just a moment—?”
Iris rushed out to find Billy at the hardware store.
“Can you go over and give a description of my brother to the lady at the Independent?” she implored the boy.
“Such as?”
“Well, such as does Ham have a beard now? And what color is his hair? Does he walk with a limp? What was he wearing when you last saw him? Describe his truck. That sort of thing.”
“Sure, ma’am, if you think it’ll help.”
“I’m certain it will,” Iris assured him.
She handed Billy a five-dollar bill to pay for the advertisement and she meant to follow. But, immediately after the boy left, she felt faint. It must be the heat or maybe it was the humidity. Naturally she’d experienced hotter days in Tucson. It’s a dry heat, the Arizona locals had told her that when she first arrived.
Dry heat indeed, she thought to herself. Dry heat is what you find inside an oven.
“Do you need to sit down, Miss?” asked one of the hardware salesmen.
“Yes, please.”
“Here we go,” said the man as he helped her to the nearest resting place.
Iris sat on a nail keg and closed her eyes.
A week ago, she’d been at the university in Tucson, boxing up books in her faculty office. In the hallway, she’d locked up and removed her nameplate.
Doctor Hazelwood, indeed, she thought. The title seemed pretentious.
Certainly, she had worked hard to earn her degree, but she hadn’t mastered medicine or engineering or even law. Iris wasn’t trained to heal the sick, uphold the statutes, or erect a bridge, nothing so practical. As for her field of study, the realm of metaphysics was sufficiently obscure to insure that, should Iris find herself adrift in a crowded lifeboat, she’d be the first to be elected overboard as superfluous to group survival.
Her faculty role was unrewarding and her brother’s letter was tinged with despair and Iris felt she must do something—and that something didn’t involve staying in the desert to teach. So, she’d boarded a train and found herself in Kansas in temporary possession of the family farm, but unable to locate—let alone help—her brother.
“A fine fettle of fish,” as Alice used to say. Iris smiled, thinking how her old guardian used to consistently mangle one old chestnut after another. “In one brain and out the other,” was another of Alice’s classics and—
“I believe you’re on my keg,” said a voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.