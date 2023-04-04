Episode 13: Shadows
This episode was run previously in the 3/29 issue of the Spotlight. Unfortunately, the first section of the story did not make it to print, therefore, we are re-running episode 13 in its entirety. Our apologies to readers. We hope you enjoy this episode, and we will resume with Episode 14 on 4/12.
Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 12, Iris Hazelwood encountered a mysterious neighbor. In today’s episode, the lord of Wolf Moon Manor returns to his Mountain.
Episode 13
Shadows
Standing at the dining room’s broad window, Glenn Solomon Hendrix watched as the headlamps of Iris Hazelwood’s Hudson angled down the Manor’s lengthy driveway. He remained there, anticipating a glimpse of lights as the sedan reached the bottom, swung right, and bumped along the dirt road. But any hint of the automobile’s progress was blocked by trees and the slope of the land.
Abandoning the window, Hendrix turned his attention to the bookcases.
“You can come out now,” he addressed the darkness. “Come out, you old fool.”
Gradually the form of Ham Hazelwood emerged from the shadows.
“You’ll be wanting supper, I suppose,” Hendrix growled.
“If it ain’t a problem,” said Ham.
“Oh, it’s damn-well a problem, but I’ll ring for Louis. I ought to lock you up again. This is the thanks I get for giving you the run of the place.”
“Sorry—” Ham began, then paused. “Can I sit?”
“Sit,” Hendrix said as he crossed the room to tug on the bell-pull.
Moments later, Louis appeared.
“Sir?”
“A cold supper for our guest,” Hendrix ordered.
“Very good, sir.”
“And Louis,” Hendrix added. “Not a word of this to anyone.”
“Naturally, sir.”
When the servant had departed, Hendrix poured himself a drink, then the lord of Wolf Moon Manor took a seat at the far end of the dining table.
“The question is,” Hendrix began. His tone was icy. “The question remains,” he repeated, “are you or are you not prepared to adhere to our agreement?”
Ham’s answer was inaudible.
“Speak up,” Hendrix demanded.
“I said, yes.”
“Very well. Now, I wonder, how are we going to supply you with a backbone?”
“A what—?” Ham seemed confused.
“It’s a metaphor, you lunkhead,” Hendrix instructed his untutored guest. “What I mean is you’ll need to pluck up your courage if we’re to proceed. Can I count on you to keep your head?”
“My head—?”
“Never mind, I’m perfectly capable of doing the thinking for both of us.” Hendrix grinned as Louis returned with a tray. “Isn’t that so, Louis?”
“As you say, sir.”
“Feed this scallywag. Then I’ll need you to clear away and lock up. And notify Petterson that he’s to drive me to the Mountain.”
“What time do you wish to depart, sir?”
“I’ll expect the limousine at the front door in twenty-five minutes.”
“Yes, sir.”
Having issued orders, Hendrix departed—presumably to gather yet another load of books and papers. Louis lingered in the dining room, tidying the table and rearranging furniture. Ham looked up from his meal.
“Don’t it bother you?” Ham asked.
“I beg your pardon,” said Louis.
“Cow-towin’ to the Old Man,” Ham clarified his inquiry.
“It’s my job, sir,” Louis declared.
“A crap job,” Ham observed. “If you don’t mind my sayin’ so.”
“Beggars can’t be choosers,” said the servant. “Can I offer you anything else, sir?”
“Got a gun stashed anywheres near-by?” asked Ham.
“Not to my knowledge, sir.”
“Pity,” Ham decided.
The two men shared a silent stare.
“May I know something?” Louis whispered.
“Ask away,” said Ham. He could guess what was coming.
“My impression is that you feel you are a prisoner here in the Manor. And yet, with the Master gone each evening, you are certainly free to depart.”
“You met my sister, I guess,” Ham said.
“Indeed,” Louis agreed.
“Would you want harm to come to her?”
“Of course not.”
“You see my problem,” Ham suggested.
“Ah—” Louis said. “I catch your meaning. We are, if I may say so, in the exact same boat.”
“Hell of a fix,” Ham sighed.
“The worm may yet turn,” said Louis. Then, in response to Ham’s puzzled look, he added with a profound whisper, “Another metaphor, I fear. But take heart, sir, if it comes to that, you can absolutely count on me.”
October 1, 1936
Enroute to the Mountain
As Petterson steered the limousine onto the broad highway, Hendrix sat in the plush interior of the lavish vehicle’s passenger cabin. He was sipping brandy and reviewing a thick scrapbook of news articles, photos, notes, and mementos.
Everyone knew the story.
Beginning in 1931, persistent drought and severe wind erosion had devastated western Kansas. Clouds of debris tainted the sky and obscured the sun. In taming the land, settlers had plowed hardy prairie grasslands under and displaced native plants. The resulting farmlands proved no match for unrelenting dryness and unceasing prairie wind. Erosion devastated the soil. In the end, the topmost inches of western Kansas disappeared and folks took to referring to what remained of Sheridan, Wallace, Greeley, and Hamilton Counties as “The Big Empty.”
By 1933, already reeling from hardships wrought by an economic depression which was enveloping the wider world, the unhappy region straddling the Kansas-Colorado border teetered on the brink of economic and social disaster. Farms and ranches failed and sold at auction for pennies on the dollar. Deprived of commerce, once-prosperous towns withered. Many people fled, a few remained and struggled on. When the survivors discovered they could not revive their fortunes through earnest toil, some turned to God, others to drink. The region continued to languish. With each dusty Kansas sunset, hopes sank lower until, the American high plains hit rock bottom.
Then it happened.
Word spread about something called the Kansas Steel Range Project, an improbable public works scheme to construct an artificial mountain on the prairie. Initially there was wide-spread skepticism, even resistance to the Project. Early on, the newspapers were filled with stories of violent clashes involving die-hard Kansans who refused to yield when their properties were seized in the name of the Steel Range.
In the end, hardships wrought by the weather and economic depression as well as the momentum of the Project proved too much for even the most out-spoken foes and resistance faded. By 1933, the bulk of opposition had yielded, although a few persistent rebels maintained that the Project had killed western Kansas. Some malcontents demonstrated their frustrations by committing petty crimes—knocking over the Project's impressive marble boundary markers and vandalizing other property. In response, Hendrix, as project director, established a small security force which—of late and secretly—had continued to expand.
Under Hendrix’s leadership, the landscape of western Kansas was rapidly transformed by the conception and construction of the world's largest man-made mountain range. Even the Old Man’s harshest critics had to admit that the Project had resurrected fallow land and provided much needed work for the unemployed.
From his vantage point in the limousine, even in the dark, if Hendrix cared to glance that way, he could study the astonishing results of the rebirth brought about by the Project. The volume of work accomplished and speed of change was breath-taking. Even without looking, Hendrix smiled at the memory of donning a hardhat to symbolically shovel the first spade-full of dirt.
Three short years ago in Wallace County, Kansas, an undistinguished patch of earth, Latitude 39 degrees, 01 minutes North, Longitude 102 degrees, 02 minutes West, had been selected to be, literally, elevated from obscurity. This unremarkable spot had been the site of the original Mount Sunflower, once the highest point in Kansas. The butt of endless jokes, the original Mount Sunflower measured a mere 4,039 feet. It was a feature barely discernible in its home state and totally imperceptible from the bordering plains of eastern Colorado.
That, however, was the old Sunflower.
Since its insignificant days as a modest bump on the Kansas prairie, humble Mount Sunflower had undergone a radical transformation. It had become Sunflower Peak, a newly erected pinnacle which occupies the same coordinates as its predecessor, but towers 1,000 stories above the old. It was the first peak to be constructed in west-central Kansas and its erection was soon followed by the completion of two synthetic volcanic cones. Eventually, when completed, the ambitious Steel Range would boast four additional artificial elevations, all built from scratch, all man-made.
The entire Range was being manufactured from the ground up. First a huge hole had been dug to anchor an artificial foundation of low hills. Then workers piled dirt and scrap to construct terraces of ever-increasing height followed by the erection, on the uppermost terraces, of massive skeletons of worsted iron and glistening steel to form the underpinnings for even more grandiose structures.
The geometrically perfect Sunflower Peak and its adjacent volcanoes had been erected using familiar construction techniques employed in skyscrapers. Consequently, pylons had been seated in bedrock, steel girders riveted in place, and membranes of steel and iron added to form metallic skeletons.
The four additional mountains would be more massive structures consisting of piles of discarded metal of all shapes and sizes: whole railroad cars and lengths of track; massive bridge struts and solid building beams; wrecked automobile bodies; rusted trucks, trolleys, and buses; unused tractors and other farm equipment; and moth-balled ocean vessels—all these and other bulky scrap were being hauled to the Mountain site by train-load and truck-caravan. Once these scraps have been piled in place, rocks reinforced with slag and other industrial detritus would be added to form irregularly shaped mounds. All this to be overlaid with a thick deposit of soil and a final layer of vegetation including alpine grasses, bushes, saplings, and mature trees.
Thumbing through background pages, Hendrix paused to examine a copy of the original Project brochure. The document was tattered and dog-eared. He carefully unfolded it and studied the writing. The paper bore stylized images of a mountain range and rising sun—powerful graphics overlaid with an elaborately lettered inscription:
AD ASTRA PER ASPERA.
This versatile Latin phrase, in addition to being the Kansas motto which appears on the state flag and the state seal, had also been adapted to serve as mantra for the massive public works project that guided the construction of the Steel Range. From the outset, the Kansas Steel Range Project had adopted the slogan for its campaign to raise funds, inspire public awareness, and recruit laborers, scientists, and other Project personnel.
AD ASTRA—to the stars,
PER ASPERA—through difficulties.
True to its motto, the Steel Range was moving the topography of Kansas closer to the stars. And, as for difficulties, the ambitious enterprise had seemingly overcome all obstacles. Soon the Steel Range would match the stylized drawing on the worn circular.
Flanked by two volcanic cones, Sunflower dominated the range. The volcanoes had been designated North and South. The other peaks would soon be erected, each named in honor of the four Kansas counties which would, eventually, be overlaid by the completed Steel Range: Mt. Sherman, Mt. Wallace, Mt. Greeley, and Mt. Hamilton. These remaining peaks were being rapidly raised with a friendly competition being conducted between the crews assembling each.
If the fools only knew, Hendrix told himself. Colonies of ants, hastening their doom. Heads down as they labor, ignorant of their fate.
With reflection and something akin to reverence, Hendrix closed the scrapbook before lowering the frosted glass which separated his plush surroundings from the driver’s station.
“The back way, if you please,” Hendrix instructed.
Just before his employer raised the glass, Petterson glanced in his windshield mirror. The rear compartment was lighted and he caught a fleeting glimpse of the Old Man’s sardonic smile.
Something’s up, the chauffeur thought
