Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 16, Annabel Thrush was swept away by an enthusiastic crowd while Iris Hazelwood reconnected with an old acquaintance. In today’s episode, Iris gathers supplies to enhance her writing and safeguard the contents of her journal.
Episode 17
Secrets
October 3, 1936
Sharon Springs, Kansas
Iris Hazelwood insisted that Valdez join her for lunch, but the man demurred.
“I regret that I must return to my work,” he said.
“A raincheck, then,” she suggested and she was amused to see the prim man study the sky.
“Ah—” he instructed himself. “It is a phrase. We might say— How would it go? A promise until later. I agree that we must indeed have lunch at a more convenient time. Until that happy day, I will bid you goodbye.”
“Goodbye,” said Iris, “And thanks again.”
“Only too happy to help,” said Valdez. “Ah, here is my appointment. Forgive my haste, but I am a bit behind in my time. Enjoy your luncheon and your book.” He touched his hat, reached for the handle of a small—nearly imperceptible door—and stepped inside.
My book, she thought. Yes, indeed.
Picking up her pace, Iris held her newly acquired book to her breast. The title had intrigued her, the lengthy compendium of words nearly overflowing, as they did, the book’s front cover.
Elements of Tachygraphy Illustrating the First Principles of the Art with Their Adaptation to the Wants of Literary, Professional, and Business Men—this meandering description was not so much a title as a call to action. Intended as a textbook for stenographers, Iris suspected that the vintage, leather-bound volume by D.P. Lindsley held treasures for someone, such as herself, who desired to maintain a confidential journal. Tachygraphy, she knew, was the lost art of rapid writing—or, if you will, shorthand. Greek and Latin authors had practiced it during the Middle Ages, initially to conserve resources when ink and paper were rare commodities. But, eventually, the skill of rapid writing became a way for secret societies to construct codes known only to a few.
Using tachygraphy, critics of medieval institutions—particularly the church, military dictatorships, and oppressive monarchies—could express their blasphemous, egalitarian, and traitorous thoughts without fear of exposure.
She would study Lindsley’s methods and, if his approach was worthy of adoption, she’d employ her own private shorthand to fill the pages of her journal—conserving space as well as insuring that the contents remained secret. She hadn’t planned on filling her journal with subversive thoughts, but it would give her confidence to know that she, and she alone, could decipher the contents. Though uncertain why, Iris was abruptly struck with the idea that, by all means, she needed to keep her writing a secret.
Her experience among the musty volumes in Beatrice’s Trove had inspired her—so much so that, as she left the shop behind, she came to a decision. Iris had begun the day dreading her hiatus from the university, but suddenly her path was clear. She knew how she would spend the coming months.
She was already keeping a haphazard journal—periodically recording her thoughts. She’d expand her writing, become resolute, and keep a more faithful journal with one goal in mind: to compile those pages into a memoire. She realized she’d be unable to finish the daunting task of writing a book in a single season, but she was determined to begin. Little did she suspect, on that blustery Kansas day, that her desire to write would coincide with meeting the undisputed spark of her life and mark the beginning.
The beginning of everything.
Iris had left the shop determined to further her writing career. Her chance encounter with Valdez only added fuel to her passion since her journal had been the focal point of their first meeting when he knelt to retrieve her fallen notebook.
This evening, she’d have much to add to her journal. In the meantime, she needed to visit the corner department store. At fifty, her eyes were steadily worsening and her adventure among the second-hand books had reminded her that her current reading spectacles failed to support close vision.
Without a stronger remedy, she told herself, I’m in no condition to be reading a book, let alone writing one.
Upon entering Mumford’s well-stocked emporium, Iris made a beeline for a bin filled to overflowing with eyeglasses. Above the bin, on a pole, hung a tattered eye-chart and a tiny mirror. Trying on several pair, she stared alternately at the chart and the mirror, looking for a match. She was studying her bespectacled image when something reflected behind caught her eye. Intrigued, she impetuously shoved the glasses into her pocket, turned, and hurried to the next aisle.
She was drawn to a stack of shoulder bags. Mumford, the ambitious proprietor, had a knack for purchasing odd lots of merchandise which he offered to customers at bargain prices. These fancy leather bags were but one example of the incongruous items displayed in his sprawling store. Never mind that Iris was the place’s only customer. Times were hard, but that didn’t stop Mumford from stocking a dizzying assortment of merchandise including animal traps, potted plants, apple corers, galoshes, and goose-down pillows.
The handsome leather bags were priced at “Only $1.99.” That seemed a bit steep, but Iris decided to examine one. Placing her newly purchased code book to one side, she explored the interior of the bag, finding it contained a generous set of compartments, all of which she opened. Inside one pocket she discovered two lined tablets, six lead pencils, and a sharpener. That settled it.
Iris wanted that shoulder bag.
And yet, it was an extravagance. She already had an old valise which was perfectly serviceable. The newer bag was modern and considerably more handsome, but it remained a luxury. In a desultory attempt to blunt her impulse buying, she forced herself to re-examine the bag with a more critical eye. She plumbed the depths of each compartment, searching for defects of workmanship. She repeatedly buckled and unbuckled the exterior clasps. Finally, she closed and latched the bag, then held it aloft testing its weigh, an important consideration should she take it traveling and happen to place it upon the uppermost rack of a bus or passenger train. The thing also had a sturdy leather shoulder strap—it was, in many ways, absolutely perfect.
Eventually, Iris surrendered to her desire, placed the Tachygraphy volume in an ample side compartment, clicked the shoulder bag shut, and began to make her way to the cash-register. As she moved toward the front of the emporium, she noticed a young clerk who approached obliquely and began to shadow her. Her overzealous examination of the shoulder bag must have attracted attention and, apparently, the clerk had been dispatched to keep an eye on her. She surmised the store had an overseer who monitored fishy customers. Usually, she recalled, such a watcher would be situated at a high vantage point behind a hidden window. As if to confirm her suspicions, the clerk paused in his pursuit of Iris and glanced at the ceiling.
Iris continued on toward the cash-register. As she walked, she tried, as overtly as she dared, to study the store's walls and ceiling in an unsuccessful attempt to locate the hidden overseer. She was willing to forgive the young clerk, who was merely following orders. Nevertheless, she remained uneasy with the notion of being secretly scrutinized by an unseen observer. A moment later, the clerk seemed to lose interest and drifted away.
Mumford was waiting at the register, drumming his fingers on the counter.
“Popular item,” he commented as Iris presented the bag for purchase.
“Pardon?” Iris asked.
“Second such bag today,” Mumford explained. “A stampede in this economy.”
“I see,” Iris said—although her tone suggested that she failed to grasp the gist of the proprietor’s observation. Mumford examined her closely as he rang up the shoulder bag and wrapped it in brown paper. Then the man stood stark still with one hand on the package and the other clutching the pair of dollar bills Iris had placed in his hand. The wall clock struck the quarter hour and still Mumford stood.
“Ahem,” Mumford cleared his throat.
“Yes?” Iris inquired.
“That’ll be two bits more,” he announced.
“Taxes?” she asked.
“Spectacles,” Mumford answered.
“Oh.” Iris blushed and retrieved the reading glasses from her coat pocket. “Sorry.”
“Hmm,” Mumford sounded doubtful and he looked toward the drugstore’s copper-lined ceiling. Iris followed his gaze and noticed a small window next to one of the seams. Apparently, a watcher stationed there had seen her pocket the spectacles and had alerted, by some unknown means, first the clerk, then proprietor Mumford, that a shoplifter was on the prowl.
Iris was about to comment that she didn’t appreciate being spied on. But she took a deep breath and decided to let it pass. Suppressing her remark, she found a quarter in her purse and completed the transaction.
“Thank you,” Mumford said and, although he seemed reluctant to add the obligatory shopkeeper’s invitation, he mumbled, “come again.”
Iris doubted if she’d soon be repeating this particular shopping experience, tainted as it was by practically being accused of theft, not to mention being surreptitiously surveilled and subjected to Mumford’s icy bedside manner.
However, once outside, she elected to dismiss the incident. Her spirits revived, she freed her newly acquired shoulder bag and stuffed the brown wrapping paper into a trash can. Then the resolute woman strode confidently in the direction of her sedan, her new bag swaying in time with the brisk cadence of her steps. As she walked, a movement caught her eye and she noticed a man in a gray suit loitering on the corner. For a second, their eyes met and he quickly looked away. Though he’d taken pains to appear unconcerned, the man was obviously watching her.
This Mumford character, she thought, such a bear for security.
But not even the unwelcome scrutiny of a platoon of watchers could have dampened her enthusiasm for her new-found purpose. She smiled and said good morning to those she passed. The sun was shining, the wind had subsided, and it seemed to her that a new era was dawning.
Iris reached the Hudson and scampered inside, carefully positioning the bag on the front seat. Rolling down the window, she glanced over her shoulder, thrust her arm out into the sunshine, and swung into traffic. She was feeling happy and free and too preoccupied with her newly adopted role as author to notice that the man outside Mumford’s Emporium had flagged down an automobile and that he and the driver were following.
As Iris drove, she glanced at the shoulder bag and became convinced that she might actually become a writer. She vowed to begin writing straight away. After lunch, that was. There was little chance she would write anything meaningful on an empty stomach. She decided against the Mountain Vista Diner, choosing instead to try the Terminal Cafeteria which Billy assured her served the finest chicken-fried steak in Kansas. She’d eaten a late breakfast however, so she had her cap set on a bowl of soup and a slice of bread.
As Iris crossed to the cafeteria, she made a firm promise to herself to begin writing the moment lunch was over and some vital shopping was completed. She marveled at the leisure with which she could contemplate the remainder of the day. She’d eat lunch and shop, then return to the farm. All that would put her at about three thirty or so—time for a brief nap. Upon awakening refreshed, she would definitely write. But, of course, she’d have to study the Lindsley text first.
Come to think of it, she may not actually get much work done today, but she’d be thinking about what to write as she ate. Completing the shopping and a nap would clear her mind of distractions and she’d be writing in no time. And she’d continue to write throughout the glorious autumn days which stretched before her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.