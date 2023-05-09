Episode 18: The Meeting
Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 17, Iris Hazelwood envisioned the idea of compiling a secret journal. In today’s episode, a chance meeting leads to an emerging friendship.
Episode 18
The Meeting
October 3, 1936
Sharon Springs, Kansas
Iris Hazelwood walked to the cafeteria and paused outside. Looking into the broad window, she could see the place was packed with diners.
This used to be a sleepy little town, she thought. When in the world did Sharon Springs get so lively and crowded? Instantly, she knew the answer. The answer was the Mountain.
The Mountain’s pervasive influence was plainly visible in busy streets, on crowded sidewalks, from the rooftops, from anywhere and everywhere in this bustling town. Given the throng of humanity, her prospects for a quiet lunch seemed improbable, but she was resolved. So, she took a deep breath, clutched her shoulder bag, thought of soup, and went inside.
After plodding through a slothful serving line, Iris reached the overcrowded dining area and somehow found an unoccupied seat. It was a small table with two chairs. She shoehorned herself under the table and sank into the narrow chair. Sitting with her back to the serving line, she immediately regretted her choice for she could sense the growing crowd flowing behind her and was uncomfortably reminded of the adage to never turn one’s back on the ocean. She considered moving to the other chair to face the crowd head-on, but the press of diners was intense and she was obliged to remain where she was. Her table was next to a narrow aisle which placed her uncomfortably close to a seemingly endless parade of diners who barely edged past juggling trays and shopping bags as they searched for seats.
She decided she should eat quickly and escape but, as she endeavored to consume her soup, an enormous woman squeezed by and grazed her shoulder. The woman passed on, surveyed the hopelessly congested dining area, then turned and padded back toward Iris.
“Nothing,” she whined to her companion. “Not a single blessed thing.”
The proximity of this unhappy woman was unsettling. The frustrated diner stood at Iris’ elbow, towering over her, and, though she had barely begun her meal, Iris had all but resolved to surrender her seat when the woman spoke again.
“Well? Are you finished?” she snorted. “People are waiting.”
Thinking it was she who was being addressed, Iris was nearly on her feet when from behind she heard another voice.
“Sorry. You can certainly join me.”
So poetic was that voice that Iris was compelled to turn around to seek its source, whereupon she beheld a lovely young woman sitting at a large table, smiling, and gazing politely up at the impatient diners. The young woman occupied a table for four that, though she had only coffee, overflowed with books and papers. Iris anticipated a scene. The irritated diners seemed poised to dislodge the young woman and snatch the space. But, before they could descend, Iris rose to her feet.
“Or perhaps,” Iris heard herself saying in her customary firm and even voice, “the young lady would care to share my table.”
Iris must have said this rather loudly and perhaps with the flourish of a noble gesture, because for an instant, the entire cafeteria fell silent and every head turned her way. The hovering women reddened, muttered, and frowned, whereas the youngster beamed, deftly collected her things, and came to join Iris. She introduced herself and, just like that, Miss Annabel Thrush entered the life of Doctor I.W. Hazelwood and entered it to stay.
“I remember you now,” said Annabel. “We almost collided at the Trove—sorry I was so boorishly rude on the sidewalk.”
“Ah,” Iris said as she recognized the sizeable coat draped over the young woman’s shoulders. “You would be the lively pedestrian in the enormous raccoon coat.”
The two shared a hearty laugh.
“Now please,” Iris insisted, “have a seat.”
Iris regained her place and Annabel wriggled into the chair opposite her new benefactor. The young woman was twenty with braided hair the color of rich coffee and an angelic face which featured flawless alabaster skin, sky-blue eyes, and a delightful sprinkling of auburn freckles encircling both cheeks. As Iris watched, spellbound, with their knees touching under the narrow table, the smiling youngster managed to reassemble her books, papers, and coffee cup until she had packed her things neatly around the margins of Iris’s coffee, soup, and crackers. Then the young woman squared her shoulders and sat there glowing.
It may be trite to describe someone as glowing, but there is no other way to say it, because the woman did glow while, for her part, Iris gawped and marveled. Iris wondered at Annabel’s radiance, her total loveliness and exuberant charm. Iris had invited the young woman to her table partly to avoid a scene but also because Annabel was quite simply the most beautiful creature she’d ever seen.
Their talk was immediately comfortable, even intimate, like old friends. The young woman was a charmer. As the two chatted merrily, Annabel waved to the predators who had usurped her table and, without hesitation, they waved back. Sometime later, when the two women were about to leave, they stopped by the table, called her “honey,” and said they hoped they had not been too much trouble. Apparently, they too were charmed.
That did it. In the crowded, noisy cafeteria, on that October afternoon, as the women fawned over her lovely companion, Iris was overcome with an unexpected sensation. Buoyed by a combination of maternal and sisterly affection, she and the young woman continued talking as the cafeteria began to empty until it was suddenly closing time and just the two of them together. To Iris, the experience felt like a warm reunion with an old, albeit rather lovely, comrade in arms.
And what was the topic of their conversation?
As unlikely as it seemed, the beautiful Annabel was also writing a book. She too had a notebook. Moreover, she had a dictionary and a thesaurus. She was on the cusp of earning her writing credentials from the Mercy Mary Writing Academy. On break from her studies, she’d been using a fountain pen, an ancient one, the kind that drank from an ink bottle, to fill her journal in a handsome flowing hand.
Timidly, Iris opened her new shoulder bag, intent on displaying her own writing tools.
“Ha,” Annabel crowed. “This must be the day for coincidences. Look here!” she declared as she drew the older woman’s attention to her identical shoulder bag.
“Oh my!” Iris exclaimed. “Two peas in a pod.”
“Indeed,” Annabel agreed. “What’s inside yours?”
“Only pencils I’m afraid.”
“How clever to think of using pencil so you can erase and edit as you go.”
Iris hadn’t considered this point but agreed that it was clever. She might do that too, Annabel said. No, on second thought she loved the feel and sound of the passage of her pen over paper. It made her feel like Jefferson laboring away on the Declaration, or Marat in his bath, and so she would stick with ink for now. Iris decided the girl should have a pencil, just in case she wanted to experiment.
“I have plenty,” the older woman said and handed her young companion a brand-new pencil, a non-sharpened virgin with a healthy pink eraser.
“That is so hep!” Annabel said and she said it with such conviction that the older woman instantly gained a new appreciation for the expression. In the perfect mouth of this lovely creature the mystifying speech of young people suddenly became something precious. To Iris, the meaning of contemporary slang had seemed unintelligible. Now, hearing the term in context, Iris understood with such visceral clarity that she began to feel that she really was hep.
What was Iris to write about Annabel asked?
Uncertain, the older woman hesitated, unwilling to divulge her untested ideas.
Annabel seemed to understand her companion’s reluctance and smiled knowingly.
“You know,” the younger woman said, “some of us have formed a writers’ support group which meets regularly. You really ought to join us! Please say yes!”
“Well—” Iris began and she blushed like an adolescent.
“Ah,” Annabel said. “Don’t worry. We’re all writing at various levels and in a range of genres. You’ll fit right in.”
That very evening, Iris joined the West Kansas Literary Society. Colonel Reginald Schulz welcomed the newcomer and the writing group took her in immediately, as malefactors on the run might harbor a fellow fugitive. By the time Iris joined them the little group of literary conspirators had been meeting for three months on one night a week in the damp basement of a local high school. As vehicles sloshed by, plastering mud against the basement’s precariously hinged half-transom windows, the group shared their work over coffee and cake. What the group made of Iris and Annabel can only be imagined.
Colonel Schulz had introduced Iris as Annabel’s “big sister” and neither woman sought to correct the assumption. In fact, they decided, the sentiment was absolutely accurate. The two grew increasingly close. It soon became clear that their companionship was evolving into something indescribably precious. Whether Iris thought of the girl as a daughter or a younger sister or something else, the nature of their shared emotional attachment was mutual and their blossoming friendship took on all the characteristics of family affection.
December 1936
Water Crest Farm, Kansas
The search for her missing brother had nearly consumed Iris and she welcomed the solace of confiding her concerns to Annabel. Eventually, the two women became inseparable and it had taken little persuading for Annabel to relocate to Water Crest Farm where she found her own space in the sprawling farmhouse. The house was large enough to take the edge off the awkwardness of two women sharing the same space. Annabel settled in and soon established her own routine. Iris was content to share the house and Billy, who lived in the bunkhouse, took this new development in stride. In fact—like most males who came within Annabel’s sphere—the impressionable teenager developed a sweet, yet unspoken crush on the charismatic young woman.
The three of them often spent evenings together in the farmhouse’s broad living room, writing and reading, reciting poetry, singing, playing parlor games, and listening to the radio most nights—except Thursdays. On those nights, despite initial misgivings, Iris became a regular visitor to Wolf Moon Manor.
As 1936 drew to a close, the three denizens of Water Crest Farm looked forward to a prosperous new year—confident in the future and blissfully unaware of the tragedies which awaited them.
