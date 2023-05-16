Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 18, a chance meeting sparked a budding friendship between Iris Hazelwood and Annabel Thrush. In today’s episode, a new character explores the Mountain’s isolated interior.
Episode 19. The Otter
The Kansas Steel Range
January, 1937
It was two in the morning and Naif Hendrix was deep asleep and dreaming.
In his dream he is an otter. He is fearless. A strong swimmer he ventures far from shore, floating on his back in a vast blue ocean under a bright, golden sun. Feeling warm, he dives under. He touches the bottom and pushes up again, then continues to swim down and up until suddenly—at the lower arch of this repeating pattern—he finds that the bottom is unattainable. He turns and claws toward the surface, but his limbs fail him. Exhausted, he submerges into darkness, his hearing is muffled, his nose is swamped, his eyes burn, his lungs ache. He sinks like a stone. He is drowning.
In his sleep the boy struggled, tossed bedding, flailed arms, and forced himself awake. It was still dark and he was awash in his own sweat. That old dream hadn’t troubled him for years and now, suddenly, it had come two nights in a row. Naif decided to face his fear. He rolled out of bed in his pajamas, crawled into his wheelchair, grabbed a towel from the bathroom, and began the long journey to the lake.
Deep inside the Mountain, deeper than even the fabled Eyestone dungeon, deeper than anyone suspected, was Prairie Lake a hundred-acre reservoir fed by Smoky Hill River. The lake was a secret. The river, which was also secret, had served as a steady inlet for months and vast quantities of lake water had been captured. There was, so far as the boy knew, no outlet—at least nothing which manifested itself anywhere outside the confines of the Mountain. As a result, the reservoir itself and several hundred storage tanks were well on their way to holding an inexhaustible supply.
Only a small amount of the water was needed for the daily use of Mountain dwellers and, despite promises, none was shared with outsiders. For what purpose the surplus was being accumulated was unclear. Naif knew only one thing for certain. He knew that the hidden waters of Prairie Lake manifested a fabulous place to swim.
The water was cold, of course. Nevertheless, he’d obtained one of his father’s purloined inventions—something the stolen patent billed as a “wet suit.” The fabric—if that’s what it was—seemed to insulate him against the chill and, moreover, the stuff fit like a glove. So, he’d been concentrating on diving deep and regulating his breathing to stay on the bottom as long as possible. Last Christmas, he’d begged his father for a waterproof watch without much hope of the Old Man coming through and so he was surprised to receive a compact package containing a submariner’s watch. The fact that he later learned someone else had been the source of the gift in no way diminished its value—although it did, in Naif’s estimation, add greatly to the thing’s mystique. Was anyone aware of the boy’s fondness for swimming in the otherwise off-limits lake? If anyone knew or cared then surely his aquatic adventures, one of his few pleasures, would have been curtailed by now. Apparently, no one knew.
As he waited for the elevator, Naif glanced at the luminous dial on his submariners’ wrist watch. He would have plenty of time to dive and practice before he had to report to work in Eyestone. Not that his presence was essential to Eyestone’s operation. But his absence would be noted and one thing might lead to another and his swimming might be discovered and forbidden.
When the elevator deposited him two floors below the Dungeon, he was as low as the device could take him. So, he began the challenging descent down a rough-hewn service tunnel to reach the platform he used as a staging area for his underwater expeditions. The reservoir was obviously artificial—a fitting complement to the Mountain itself which was the very essence of pretense. It was a contrived accumulation of water in a lake bed which was itself a contrivance having been blasted out of bedrock to form part of the substructure for the Mountain.
DeSoto Valdez had done the blasting—or so the officious man claimed. As for his thoughts about the Mountain, Naif had to check himself.
Have I taken to using that name? ‘Mountain’ might be as good a name as any for the place I’ve called home since my seventh birthday. Although I prefer ‘The Rock.’
It was a phrase popularized by the dashing and irreverent and now absent Captain Hershel. It was also a phrase roundly discouraged by his father. That made one rousing endorsement and one companion condemnation which insured the younger Hendrix would adopt Hershel’s version.
And yet, Naif told himself, the Kansas Steel Range is neither mountain, nor rock, nor anything natural. Like everything else which surrounds me, the Steel Range is counterfeit.
The service tunnel too was synthetic. And yet, as Mountain structures went, the reservoir and the tunnel were relatively primitive. Unlike the rest of the Steel Range, they had not been groomed for public viewing. The tunnel and the reservoir basin were rough and unpolished and the water was clear. Diving in, he liked to imagine he was exploring a natural underwater world which might, in its nether regions, contain sunken cities, pirate vessels, or undiscovered sea creatures.
As much as he loved anything in his constricted world, he adored the relative wildness of the reservoir. Moreover, he positively, absolutely loved to swim. He loved the freedom of floating and sinking and diving as his body, so limited and cumbersome on shore, became liberated in the water. His legs remained inert, but ceased to be impediments because he could propel himself smoothly and swiftly using his strong arms, shoulders, back, and upper torso. Such working limbs and muscles as he possessed, he’d strengthened and toned in hours of disciplined exercise. And his lungs too were growing stronger.
This morning the adventurous boy planned to dive in and allow himself to sink, keeping one eye on his watch as he descended. He had set for himself the task of holding his breath underwater for three minutes, something of which people said Houdini was capable. Eventually, he wanted to push it to five minutes or more. He’d been practicing on dry land, purging his lungs, breathing deeply in and holding his breath for one minute, then two, then two and a half minutes.
When, at last, Naif reached the platform, he stripped, raised himself off the chair, and dove in. The water was freezing. The suit helped, but he was obliged to come back up and tread water for a while before he could manage to take in a decent breath. As he treaded, he looked back at his wheelchair on shore, certain he had remembered to set the brake. Then he looked to make sure the rope he had tied to the platform as a precaution was still in place. A year ago, he’d positioned it there as a way to climb back over the edge of the platform to reach his chair. He’d already tested its utility on short dives. Eventually, because it was a long rope, he’d added a weight and sent it further down into the lake so that it served as a lifeline which extended almost as deep as he was able to dive.
Almost.
It was about six feet short of the bottom, but he felt braver knowing the rope was nearby. Convinced that everything was secure above, he bobbed upward, took a deep breath and ducked under using his arms to propel himself downward. He’d long since mastered the ability to keep his eyes open underwater and he glanced around as he descended, alternately consulting his watch and making certain he was diving parallel to the rope.
A cocoon of bubbles dislodged by his stroking arms enveloped him. His breath held and, with three more powerful strokes, he reached the bottom. He sat down and assumed a turtle position, leaning over to encircle his arms around his paralyzed legs and checking his wristwatch. Thirty seconds to go—
With ten seconds left, he relaxed and began to float upward. He felt his strength ebbing. In order to surface, he’d need to grasp the rope and pull himself upward, hand-over-hand. Ascending six feet, he reached for the rope, but felt nothing. He scuttled and spun around, thinking the rope might be behind him. But that had to be wrong. It should be on the shore side, against the rocks. He must be too far down. He used arm strokes to pull himself higher, but it was no good. He couldn’t have missed it. The rope was gone.
His only option was to stroke his way to the surface. He ascended rapidly and his lungs were nearly bursting when his final upward stroke brought his hands into contact with the rope. He grasped it desperately and began to climb only to find that the rope was being drawn up from above. He was no longer climbing. He was, instead, being pulled from the water. Crouching awkwardly on the platform, the exhausted boy wrapped himself in his towel and shivered. He was not pleased.
“I could have made it.” he scowled. “I would have been okay.”
Captain Hershel was sympathetic.
“What were you trying for?” he asked.
“Three minutes.”
The captain was astonished. He whistled through his teeth.
“Impressive.”
“Somebody moved my rope,” Naif decided.
“That seems likely,” Hershel agreed. “I found it neatly coiled up next to your chair.”
“Coiled up—? I—well anyway thanks for—” Naif began then it was his turn to express astonishment. “Never mind the rope. What brings you down here in the first place?”
“Housekeeping,” Hershel replied, “You think you’re the only one who knows how to sneak in and out and around this Rock?”
Naif looked up then, studied the captain, and noticed for the first time that he was not wearing the standard issue Eyestone suit and tie. His hat was different too and a broad khaki band running diagonally across his chest suggested he was carrying something on his back.
Is it a satchel? the boy asked himself, but it was too dark to see. What’s the daredevil captain up to? Probably, he decided, I don’t want to know the answer to that. I wonder if the man and I can come to an understanding.
“Was you here?” the boy asked.
“Was you?” Hershel answered and continued on his way, leaving the boy to dry off, get dressed, and find his way back.
A day later, Naif heard that Hershel had been killed in an explosion. He went to the chapel, lit a candle for the captain, unbuckled the watch, and left it on the altar. He would continue diving, but no longer indulge in the distraction of timing himself. He’d take fewer risks and stay close to the platform. The person who’d tried to drown him was still out there and, without Malcolm Hershel around, the boy would have to adapt. He’d continue to swim, but would be more cautious. He’d dive deep, hold his breath, but never trust again. From now on, he’d watch his back and keep one hand on the rope.
