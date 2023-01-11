The Kansas Steel Range
September 23, 1936
At midnight, deep in the bowels of the Kansas Steel Range, the telephone rang.
“Captain Hershel?” the voice asked.
“Speaking,” the sleepy man responded.
“Be advised,” the voice continued. “Message follows.”
There were a series of clicks. After a pause, Hershel received orders to assemble a crew, obtain two, fifty-pound boxes of dynamite from the Mountain armory, load men and explosives onto a truck, and proceed with haste to Smoky Hill Reservoir.
Proceed with haste in the dark with dynamite, Hershel thought as he hung up the telephone, that's a fine way to run a railroad.
He telephoned the motor pool, the armory, and the crew barracks and got things rolling. Then he made coffee and thought of his father. A railroad brakeman all his life, his father used to get up early, make the morning coffee, and entertain his son with the same irreverent poem:
I'm not allowed to run the train,
Can't steer or ring the bell.
But let the damn thing jump the tracks,
And see who catches hell!
Smiling at the memory, he carried his cup to the bathroom, turned on the tap, and urinated while it ran. It took time for the hot water to reach his billet deep inside the Mountain. After shaving, he showered, then wiped steam from the bathroom mirror and regarded himself as he combed his thinning hair. Captain Malcolm Hershel was a stout man, fit for his age, graying at the temples, with a trim mustache. A veteran of The Great War, he was a retired army officer, respected by his men who continued to address him by his former rank.
Within an hour, he'd supervised the loading of the dynamite and joined his crew as they began their journey. Their route surprised no one. Like everyone else in the Mountain, Hershel had felt the tremor yesterday and, like everyone else, he'd heard the rumor that a subterranean fissure had opened up and emptied Smoky Hill Reservoir. The river was gone too. Hershel was no geologist, but that sounded like baloney. A genuine earthquake might cause the river and the reservoir to disappear. But the modest tremor which rattled dishes in his stark bachelor billet was unlikely to have caused enough damage, subterranean or otherwise, to suck a lively river dry and drain a hundred-acre lake. Whatever had caused the vibration, he suspected it wasn't natural. Something else was going on and that something else was the source of the baloney.
Though he had orders to hurry, the curious captain halted the truck on a bluff overlooking their destination. It was a clear night and the gibbous moon was riding high. From the lofty bluff, Hershel should see the moon’s reflection on the surface of the distant reservoir. And yet, below in the moonlight, he saw only a dull gloss of prairie grass and an enormous black hole.
So, he thought, the rumors are true.
The reservoir was empty, which was unusual. But the fact that the big water was gone failed to explain why the captain—accompanied by a rookie driver, two dozen roughnecks, and a truckload of explosives—had been sent out here in the middle of the night.
The hastily assembled midnight crew had been ordered to drive to the southern campground. The question of why they’d been dispatched remained unresolved and, whatever the reason, Hershel suspected he wasn't going to like the answer.
Forty minutes later, when the truck reached the isolated campground, the captain had only to see who was waiting there to have his answer. Clearly, they'd been summoned to this isolated spot to do something disagreeable.
As the advancing truck bounced down the steep access road, the vehicle headlamps illuminated a cluster of men waiting below. When the truck bumped to a halt, Hershel could discern four figures. Two were burly men who wore uniforms of the Mountain Regiment. The other two were dressed in matching gray suits and these he recognized as De Soto Valdez, his unctuous rival, and Petterson, Old Man Hendrix's oily surrogate. The soldiers wore holstered pistols. Petterson held a lantern. Valdez had a knife.
“Rogue's gallery,” muttered Hershel.
“Huh?” asked the driver.
“Never mind. Keep the headlamps on,” Hershel ordered.
The captain picked up his oversized canvas bag, wishing he'd remembered to bring his revolver. Then he opened his door and started to climb out of the high-wheeled truck.
“Turn off your damn lights!” shouted Petterson.
“Captain?” asked the driver.
“You heard the man,” said Hershel. His voice reflected the measured calm of a field officer, a tone designed to reassure his men that—despite appearances—their commander remained in charge. Stepping down, the captain clutched his bag and made his way across the uneven ground, halting just short of the waiting men.
“You're late,” said Petterson.
“Says who?” asked Hershel. He ignored Petterson and grudgingly acknowledged the presence of the Mountain's other explosives expert. “Valdez,” he intoned the name in two extended syllables like a physician describing a fatal disease.
“Captain,” said Valdez. The arrogant man had sheathed his knife, but his greeting was coldly formal and it did not escape Hershel’s notice that Valdez made a point of starting, then suddenly failing, to touch the edge of his broad-brimmed hat. It was a fleeting gesture—perhaps a subtle insult—the movement made all the more bizarre by the deformity of the man’s hand.
Missing digits, Hershel thought. An occupational hazard, no doubt.
“You understand your work needs to be completed before daylight,” Petterson said.
“Those are my orders,” Hershel replied as he glanced over his shoulder. “And here we are.” Hershel's crew had climbed out of the canopied truck bed and descended the ground to cluster in a group behind their captain. For a heartbeat the two groups stared at one another.
“Your move,” Hershel grinned.
“Your men need to go with my guards and pick up lanterns. My men will show you where,” Petterson said.
“Follow the soldiers,” Hershel told his crew.
When everyone else was out of earshot, Petterson led Hershel and Valdez aside. The three walked ten yards into the unoccupied campground to sit at a rough wooden table.
“So, you called us out here for a picnic?” asked Hershel.
While Hershel's men were put to work filling and trimming lanterns, Petterson turned up the wick on his own lantern and whispered cryptic instructions. There were four huge pipes in the middle of the reservoir and their boss, Old Man Hendrix, wanted those pipes destroyed. Petterson laid out a map of the pipe locations and a diagram of a single pipe and said nothing more. Throughout Petterson's presentation, Valdez, who’d taken out his knife again and seemed to be carving something into the tabletop, remained silent.
“Are all these so-called pipes the same?” Hershel asked as he squinted at the documents. Clouds had obscured the moon and he could barely make out the blueprints by lantern glow. “And, for pity’s sake, how about shedding a bit more light on the subject?”
“All the pipes are identical and, as for light, the Old Man's orders are to use lanterns only,” Petterson replied.
“Flames and dynamite, that's a fine idea,” Hershel muttered.
“Pardon?” Petterson asked.
“Reinforced concrete I see,” Hershel studied the diagram, his uncompromising tone suggesting he had no intention of repeating himself.
“A problem?” asked Valdez without looking up.
“Nothing enough dynamite won't solve and I brought plenty.” They'd told Hershel to bring two boxes. He'd loaded twice as many, just in case. “You never know, right?”
Neither man responded.
“I don't suppose,” Hershel continued as he rolled up the documents and placed them in his canvas bag, “you'd care to tell me the reason.”
“What reason?” asked Petterson.
“The reason for blowing up the barn door after the horse is gone.”
Petterson blinked. Apparently, the analogy was lost on him.
“You have your orders,” Petterson growled as he stood up and returned to his truck. Valdez remained behind, his grinning, pock-marked face glowing in the light of Petterson’s abandoned lantern.
Hershel watched Petterson go, then he turned to Valdez.
“Is this your mess I'm cleaning up?” asked the captain.
“What do you think?” asked Valdez.
“I think one of your nitro charges set off in bedrock yesterday felt nothing like an earthquake.”
“To you maybe,” Valdez said, his craggy features twisting to form a hideous grin.
“And I think your fake earthquake had nothing to do with sucking the Smoky Hill River underground and emptying the reservoir.”
“You interest me,” said Valdez. “Anything else?”
“I think these so-called pipes are morning glory spillways.”
“Of course. Spillways for the flood controls, no?” grinned Valdez.
“Flood controls,” Hershel scoffed. “You want to control a flood, you put your spillway on a forty-foot tower so when the lake rises your emergency outlet is at the top, where it belongs. Do you see any towers?”
“No towers,” Valdez agreed.
“So, I think there's only one reason to put a cluster of gaping morning glory spillways at the bottom of a reservoir.”
“And that reason is?” Valdez prompted.
“I think they’re there to steal the water.”
“And I think, amigo,” Valdez grinned, “that you think too much.”
“Force of habit for those of us with half a brain,” Hershel continued and he noticed Valdez stopped grinning. He also noticed that the diminutive, but wiry man, had yet to sheathe his knife. “Why do you suppose the Old Man has chosen me for this job instead of your extremely talented self?” the captain wondered.
“You are too kind,” said Valdez as he stood languidly up, folded his knife, and sheathed the weapon. Straightening his tie, the unhurried man adjusted his suit cuffs. “Perhaps Senor Hendrix felt this was a job for a field man.”
“Perhaps,” Hershel noted. “And perhaps the truth is you don't want to get your fancy gray suit dirty.”
“Hasta la vista,” said Valdez. “On my way to Heaven, may I meet you coming down.”
“Likewise,” the captain grinned.
Hershel watched Valdez’s receding form until the small man’s outline vanished in the shadowy darkness. Then he picked up the lantern and expanded its pool of light in order to read what the crazy old devil had carved on the tabletop:
Lo que la sangre desca, lo toma.
Except for casual phrases, Hershel's Spanish was rusty, but he'd seen the sentiment before and—although its meaning continued to elude him—he recognized the literal translation:
What the blood desires, he takes.
Shrugging, the captain gathered up the lantern and his bag, then crossed the picnic ground to organize his crew. He had no more contact with the four rogues. After the soldiers unloaded the last of the lanterns and extra tins of kerosene, they joined Peterson and Valdez in their truck and drove away. Hershel was glad to see them go. The last thing he needed was the Old Man's toadies hanging about, especially if those unwelcome trespassers were armed.
Petterson's information had been deceptive and mostly useless. One glance at the map had told Hershel what needed to be done and his conversation with Valdez had confirmed why. He and his crew were expected to destroy evidence that the Mountain was stealing water—a grievous sin in a region where water remained a scarce commodity. For a fleeting second, the captain entertained the idea of disobeying his orders. But he suppressed his scruples in favor of seizing the opportunity to accomplish what Valdez seemed incapable of doing. He had no doubt that, where the task of destroying evidence was concerned, Valdez had been the Old Man's first choice. But it was equally apparent that the pompous rascal had been unable to work out how to find the targets in the dark. So, the Mountain leadership had been forced to call the clever captain.
Knowing his success would annoy Valdez, not to mention rankling Petterson, Hershel pressed forward with his plan. The map indicated that the pipes—he corrected himself—the spillways were in the middle of the reservoir. The openings would be clustered about a central point and the key to finding them was to locate that center. Valdez knew nothing about improvising in the field or he would have realized the solution. But there was the difference: Valdez was not a field man and Hershel was.
As soon as Petterson and the others were out of sight, Hershel dispatched his truck with orders to drive around the reservoir and drop a man with a lantern at three key points. While the truck made its rounds, the captain gathered the remaining crew in a circle, explained his plan, answered questions, and issued further orders. He told them all they needed to know, but purposely omitted any mention of his spillway suspicions.
As far as his men were concerned, their mission was to unclog some pipes. As his crew made ready, Hershel spent twenty minutes double-checking the contents of his canvas bag and reexamining Petterson's documents until the truck returned. Then he carried his bag and a lit lantern to the edge of the mud pit which had once held the waters of Smoky Hill Reservoir. He directed his steps toward the flagpole he knew would be there. Reaching the expected pole, he put his bag down, then raised and lowered the lantern several times while staring intently at the opposite bank.
“Come on, Roswell,” he muttered.
“You need me, Captain?” asked Roswell who was standing beside him.
“Sorry, Joe, you're on this side of course. I meant your brother.”
“No harm, sir. Even our ma couldn't tell me and Roland apart in such a darkness.”
Joe Roswell was right. The clear sky had vanished behind a suffocating layer of clouds. It was two o'clock in the morning and undeniably dark. No moon, no stars, a black sky, an empty lake.
“Show your light, man!” Hershel shouted. There was no chance that Roland Roswell on the far bank could hear, but Hershel shouted anyway until, at last, a light appeared in the far distance.
“There, Captain!” the nearby brother yelled.
“Good!” said Hershel. “Now, let's get ours up.”
