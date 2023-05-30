Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 20, the elusive Gideon Dixon faced his sworn enemy. In today’s episode, Gideon Dixon takes stock of his life.
Episode 21
Regrets
Kansas-Colorado Border Zone
January, 1937
Alone and trapped inside the isolated shack, Gideon Dixon clearly heard the details of his death sentence, and the doomed man couldn’t help wondering to himself.
What’s the point? Why in hell is Hendrix shoutin’ for all to hear, includin’ my miserable self, his hog-tied victim?
Gideon’s thoughts were rhetorical, of course, because the old timer knew exactly what his conniving enemy was up to.
“Not enough to kill me dead,” Gideon pronounced his conclusion aloud as if hearing the sound of his own voice might give him the satisfaction, at least, of having the final word on the subject of his demise. “Better to broad-cast it! Got to make me squirm! Well—you go to hell! Hear me out there? You go straight to hell and shake hands with the Devil!”
As the echoes of his protest died away, Gideon could hear the prairie wind nibbling at the margins of the shack’s grubby windows. Even if he wasn’t prostrate and pinned to the gurney, even if he was standing, he couldn’t see out. The fly-specked glass, coupled with the denseness of the surrounding cedars, conspired to block daylight. Thus, the prisoner wasn’t able to guess the time, as if knowing the hour mattered.
Gideon closed his eyes. Perhaps it was true that a creature on the cusp of death experienced a vision in which glimpses of a lifetime passed through the consciousness—flickering rapidly like home movie images projected on a vintage silver screen. Maybe, if he moderated his breathing and focused the last of his remaining energy, he might call to mind some vestige of his past. The memory of his dear late wife Elisabeth would be a comfort.
And yet, he couldn’t bring her into focus. Too much had happened in too short a time and those newer and more vivid memories crowded out his desired reflections. Despite his intentions, Gideon’s thoughts strayed to and lingered upon the more recent past.
Last October would turn out to be a time filled with omens and mystery. Months ago, Gideon had been on the brink of speaking to a young woman who, like himself, was visiting a grave at Smoky Hill Cemetery. Even before he was aware of the woman’s identity and her vital role, it seemed prophetic to encounter her there at the final resting place of his late wife. He’d been standing at the young woman’s elbow, about to speak, when a sudden wind whipped a swirling vortex of autumn leaves into a frenzy, a voice spoke of time, and Gideon was lifted bodily into the air. When the wind died down, Gideon found himself in the passenger car of a train, sitting on a Pullman bench and face-to-face with what appeared to be the vague outline of a man.
“Where in the Sam-hill am I?” Gideon asked the apparition.
“The place of answers.”
“Answers?”
“Yes.”
“What the hell do I need with answers?” Gideon wondered.
“So many questions,” said the specter. “But not the correct questions.”
“What—?”
“No time,” the phantom insisted. “This, I believe, is your stop. Until we meet again, remember this: Lo que la sangre desca, lo toma.”
The margins of the Pullman car dissolved into blackness and Gideon found himself back in his prairie cabin, awakening as if from a dream. The cemetery, the young woman, the train, and the specter—all had vanished.
His hesitancy to relate any of this to others was understandable. People already thought old Dix was touched in the head. Describing his experience at the cemetery would have confirmed those suspicions. Repeating things like that could get a person institutionalized. He’d nearly convinced himself that he’d imagined the cemetery, the woman, the train, and the encounter with the shadowy figure. He might have dismissed the entire episode but, on October 3rd, less than twenty-four hours after the cemetery incident, he’d been sitting at a dusty table fingering the note he’d found nailed to the door of his prairie cabin.
Upstairs, Meyer’s Rooming House.
Come alone, noon, tomorrow.
Lo que la sangre desca, lo toma.
–A friend
Gideon’s Spanish was marginal, but he'd heard the sentiment before.
What the blood desires, he takes.
Gideon was a wanted man—a man marked by the Mountain folks for elimination. He should have kept his distance, should have remained on the prairie. But the note had piqued his interest. No other combination of words could have compelled him to venture into Sharon Springs, let alone to search for a nearly hidden door, enter a condemned building, and mount the stairs of the abandoned rooming house. Yet there he was.
He heard the tower clock at Holy Ghost Catholic striking the hour. At the twelfth tone, he stirred and was about to leave when he heard the narrow street door open and the sound of footsteps on the weathered stairs. The footfalls paused on the landing and a distinctive voice welled up from below.
“I am behind in my time,” said his visitor. “You might have given me up.”
“I’m here ain’t I?” Gideon responded. “And why ain’t I surprised?”
“Why, indeed?” asked De Soto Miguel de Valdez as he topped the stairway and crossed the room. “You were expecting me perhaps?”
“Yer blood quotation give you away,” said Gideon.
“I am flattered that you have remembered. May I sit?”
“It’s a free country,” Gideon suggested.
“So far—” came the cryptic reply.
“Well, what’s so dad-burned important that you gotta call me up here in secret?” Gideon asked.
“It seems we have much in common,” Valdez declared.
“Such as?”
“We are both asking questions of power,” Valdez explained. “You are asking after your boat, I believe. Where is my boat? It seems that, in certain circles, your persistent signs have—how do you say—struck a chord.”
“It seems so,” Gideon agreed.
“Where is your boat and, therefore, where is the water? You have asked a bold question,” Valdez suggested. “And a brave one.”
“Are you here to blow smoke up my behind, or is there a point here somewhere?”
“Ah—you wish to know the reason for this meeting?” Valdez guessed.
“If it ain’t too much trouble.”
“Of course,” said Valdez. “This will take a measure of explaining. But, if you indulge me, I will meet that challenge. What I am about to tell you I have yet to reveal to others. Therefore—you see—today will count as my rehearsal. Shall I begin?”
“Got me curious,” said Gideon.
“That is well,” Valdez observed. “Curiosity may have injured the cat, but I am certain the knowledge which I impart will—well—we shall see. In the event that I am unable to repeat my story, I trust you will pass the details forward.”
As that October afternoon passed into evening, Valdez imparted a tale which stunned, angered, wounded, and inspired his audience of one. Having said his piece, the decorous man stood to attention, bowed, and took his leave.
Later that night, walking through the darkened streets of Sharon Springs, Gideon turned the revelations over and over in his mind. By the time he’d reached the outskirts of town and begun the long trek to his prairie cabin, the old timer had decided that—if even ten percent of what Valdez said was true—his world, indeed the world itself, would never be the same.
He had to tell someone, but whom could he trust? Plagued by indecision, Gideon dithered, and time slipped away. He thought of contacting the young woman, but after their blurry encounter at the cemetery, he wasn’t quite certain he’d recognize her again. He had a vague notion he’d seen her more than once and—more importantly—he harbored a growing suspicion that his Mountain followers had observed the two of them together. He might have sought her out, but Valdez had been vague about names and addresses. In the end, Gideon had been reluctant to place her in danger. The less she knew, he reasoned, the better. So, he didn’t seek her out. Instead, he kept to himself, kept quiet, and returned to his routine of clandestine harassment.
Yesterday, Gideon had been posting protest signs when they ambushed him. As he labored on the shoulder of a rural road, he’d been cautiously listening for the approach of motor vehicles. How was he to know the odious Bradshaw brothers would suddenly appear, undetected, and on horseback? He had only moments to react and the chase was brief—his two unsteady feet were no match for the relentless pursuit of eight pounding hooves. In less than ten minutes, he heard the crack of the rifle and felt the burning pain in his leg as he tumbled headlong into the dust.
Now he’d been captured, and the end was near. Because of his stubborn silence, no one would ever know the extent of the Mountain conspiracy. No one would ever know the depth of Hendrix’s iniquity. Alone in the isolated shack, unable to escape his captive agony, Gideon sighed, realizing how he’d squandered the time. Autumn had come and gone, winter was advancing, and he’d failed to share the knowledge which Valdez had revealed. Probably the Mountain henchmen were rounding up anyone suspected of possessing even a passing knowledge of the great conspiracy. The old timer had told the girl nothing, but that omission would fail to insure her safety. Valdez was probably already in custody—probably killed—along with everyone else even remotely connected. In a matter of moments, Gideon too would be dead, and the revelations would die with him.
