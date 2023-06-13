Episode 23: Gideon’s Tale
Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 22, a ruthless agent failed to follow his orders. In today’s episode, Captain Malcolm Hershel fires up his wire recorder.
Episode 23
Gideon’s Tale
Field Notes and Transcription of Voice Recording
Border Zone: 11 January 1937
Captain Malcolm Hershel
The captain activated his recorder.
“The following is my best recollection of the incident of 10 January, recorded one day after the fact.”
He paused the recording, consulted his notes, then continued.
“As promised, when we were alone and relatively safe and rested, Gideon Dixon told me his story. For openers, he announced that Solomon Glenn Hendrix, founder of the Kansas Steel Range Project, my former employer, sadist, and murderer, was indeed his old man—which is to say his father. And yes, there is an age discrepancy, but Dix insisted that Hendrix had developed the ability to moderate, perhaps reverse, the effects of passing years upon his physical person. Whether he did so by manipulating time or through other means, the old timer could not say. All he knew was that Hendrix was using his offspring as laboratory subjects in some sort of unholy research to prolong life. Dix offered himself as evidence of Hendrix’s appalling experimental success.
“Dix told me he talked to somebody from what he called that cursed Mountain. A foreign sounding name, which the old timer couldn’t recall. He described the man as a sharp dresser, all duded-up, he said. This somebody pegged me as the dynamiter who blew up his boat. This somebody said I was sorry—said he thought Dix should know what was done to him as a child. Thought Dix ought to know there were more like him—his years and older. Brothers and sisters. All dead now. Dix told me he was the only old one left. No more use, he said, for us old ones now that Hendrix has got his fresh meat coming in.
“The somebody Dix mentioned had to be Valdez. Somehow the Mountain’s nitro man got to Dix and divulged the secret that the old timer had been one of the Old Man’s chief laboratory rats, a prime subject among a handful of children whose ages surpassed that of their father. But Dix had become expendable, and Hendrix was in the process of corralling fresh subjects and, as needed, he intended to begin culling the herd.
“Dix begged me to help and made me swear to find and protect the others—especially a young woman whose name he couldn’t call to mind. From his description, I surmised he meant Annabel Thrush, the same young woman I encountered in a downtown secondhand store—the one being followed by an agent—an agent I sent packing. Precisely how many others, he did not know, but Hendrix had been prolific. If Dix was to be believed, over an unusually long span of life, the Old Man had sired scores of children by multiple mothers. The unfortunate mothers had a habit of disappearing as did their children, although a handful of progenies (himself a prime example) had been kept alive as toddlers in the captivity of a controlled environment for, as Dix put it, investigational purposes. Then—before they matured enough to recognize their situation—the toddlers were adopted out, turned loose to make their own way in the world, but closely monitored.
“Dix did not express it in these terms, but it seemed to me that Hendrix was operating some kind of nature-versus-nurture experiment using his own offspring as subjects. At this point in his story, Dix began to despair. As an unwitting offspring of a monster, he felt betrayed and helpless, unable to identify, let alone aid his remaining siblings. Valdez had pegged the Thrush woman as one of his anonymous sisters. Dix didn’t explain how this could possibly be so. He may not have had an explanation but I—thick as ever—failed to ask.
“Dix told me he’d begun his vendetta against the Mountain over the loss of his fishing grounds, his boat, and his wedded memories. At first, he’d painted signs and knocked over granite boundary markers, but soon Where’s My Boat signs started appearing on their own and undamaged boundary markers grew as scarce as hens’ teeth. Accidentally his defiant actions had created a protest which had morphed into a movement which was fomenting into a revolution.
“Dix had disliked the Mountain and its maker in a general way. After Valdez set him straight, the old timer wanted to kill his unrepentant father. Then he moderated his revenge and replaced his anger with a more constructive mission. His goal became to discover and warn his kin. As to how he would ever identify and reach the rest of his disjointed family, Dix was completely in the dark. But when it came to solving this particular problem, I was way ahead of him. I had no doubt that the list of offspring slated for exploitation would mesh perfectly with Eyestone’s inventory of surveillance subjects and that Dix himself would prove to be the missing target, Subject One.
“As Dix spoke, I mentally inventoried the other Subjects without revealing my suspicions to the old timer. Annabel Thrush is likely the sister whom Dix never knew, and the young woman is clearly the subject of Eyestone scrutiny. And another subject, Ham Hazelwood, his kid brother, is missing. The Hazelwood sister is undoubtedly also a subject for surveillance. Probing his understanding, I asked Dix if he was aware of the existence of Naif, who is closely watched as a member of Hendrix’s inner circle. He claimed never to have heard of the lad but added that he viewed anyone affiliated with the Mountain as a collaborator at best—at worst, a traitor.
“My knowledge of Eyestone targets and the agency’s procedures, coupled with Dix’s startling information made my route to vengeance, and my justification for aggressively seeking it, crystal clear. So, I asked Dix a multitude of questions and took frenetic notes, covering several pages in my field notebook. The old timer answered all my questions and continued making fantastic claims, each new one sounding more bizarre than the last. I was incredulous and asked him to repeat his more outlandish statements. He did so, patiently at first, but began to lose patience with my skepticism. I will add those revelations to this narrative later, but only after corroborating them with other sources. I will need, for example, to talk directly to Valdez, presuming I can contact the elusive man without putting myself and my work in jeopardy.
“Last evening, even in the dim light of a waning campfire, my occasional looks of disbelief must have been apparent because Dix abruptly halted his story and tried to convince me he was speaking the truth. He placed his face firmly in front of mine, held my gaze with his pale blue eyes, and challenged me to deny the astonishing resemblance between himself and Old Man Hendrix. The firelight muted his features, but I looked more closely, seeing beyond the beard, overlooking the wrinkles, until all at once my eyes widened and my brows arched.
“You see it, don’t you? he demanded.
“I confessed that I did.
“He gestured angrily in the dark in the general direction of the Steel Range, calling it that damn mountain. Garden of Eden, some call it? Eighth wonder of the world? Hell-fire! Garden of Evil, I call it! It ain’t no damn wonder! It’s an abomination!
“Following this tirade, Dix uttered his most shocking revelation. Parroting what Valdez had told him, he described the Old Man’s end game, a scheme so grotesque that I was at first unprepared to comprehend. The prairie wind had grown cold, and the darkness seemed to press upon us as the fire began to gutter. Chilled by the night and doubly chilled by Dix’s revelations, I asked him to wait a moment while I gathered more fuel for the dying fire. Once the fire was blazing, I felt better.
“Poising my pencil, I bade him continue. According to Dix, Hendrix had built the Steel Range not to benefit the populace, not to generate electrical power, not to provide recreation for the masses, not even to glorify the works of Man. His sole and exclusive purpose had been to create for himself an impenetrable inner sanctum (my interpretation of the Old Man’s intentions, Dix called it the demon’s lair.)
“In short, according to Dix, the Kansas Steel Range Project was a hoax. The Mountain’s picturesque façade disguised its true nature. Inside the artificial peak known as Sunflower lay a hidden chamber from which Hendrix intended to orchestrate no less a diabolical scheme than the destruction of the World!
“If he has his way, he’ll kill most everybody, every blessed soul, Dix declared.
“Upon this pronouncement he paused for effect. It sounded preposterous and, in any other setting and under other circumstances, I might have dismissed the old timer’s story as the ravings of a lunatic. And yet there I was, sitting on the dark prairie and in the company of a man who was the spitting image of Hendrix.
“At last, Dix slept, exhausted from his exposition as I lay awake and considered the Hendrix whom I thought I knew and compared that image to the Hendrix revealed by the old timer’s accusations. There was Hendrix, the cold calculating menace, who had cooly ordered Dix’s death—which, if Dix is to be believed, meant the execution of his own son. There was Hendrix, the master manipulator, who’d convinced the American government to pour millions into his Steel Range scheme and who on a less grand, but no less devious level had months ago stolen a river and a reservoir. There was Hendrix, the cruel father, who impregnated and abandoned countless women, then imprisoned and hounded and experimented on his own children. And there was Hendrix, who mere days ago had plotted my own murder. And now there was the Old Man’s son who had denounced Hendrix as not merely a monster but an uber-monster, a fiend intent on destroying the World.
“And why not? I thought. The Hendrix whom I knew was capable of considerable evil. I assumed I knew him, but I had completely underestimated the depth of his iniquity. The Hendrix that Dix described was a thousand-fold villain, an egocentric creature devoid of empathy and perfectly capable of universal genocide.
“Dix was a colorful character, but he wasn’t a lunatic. He spoke plainly and with the unassailable credentials of an ill-treated laboratory animal seeking retribution. And everything he said made perfect sense to me. His information, unbelievable as it would have seemed to an uninformed observer, rang absolutely true when I placed it within the context of my years as an Eyestone agent.
“I considered the quasi-military training I had endured to join the agency, the unrelenting surveillance of Subjects Two through Eight, and Hendrix’s preoccupation with secrecy. In hindsight, such activities suggested a potential for skullduggery on a breath-taking scale especially considering the alarming array of misfits, brigands, and psychopaths employed by Eyestone. I considered those within my immediate sphere: the odious Bradshaw brothers, the oily Petterson, the misshaped monkey Sewell, that old reprobate Wooten, the mysterious Naif, and countless other greater and lesser trolls. Yes, those who worked for the Project were a dangerous lot whose prospects for evil were legion.”
And what, Hershel suddenly wondered, does that make me?
