Episode 24: Family Tree
Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 23, Captain Malcolm Hershel began his wire recording. In today’s episode, the captain accepts the challenge of a new mission.
Episode 24. Family Tree
Field Notes and Transcription of Voice Recording
Border Zone: 11 January 1937
Captain Malcolm Hershel
The captain paused the recorder. Since walking away from his Mountain position, he seemed to be spending an inordinate amount of time documenting his unsanctioned activities.
Old habits die hard, he told himself.
Automatically, without thinking, and although he was no longer obligated to compile data for his Mountain masters, he’d been operating according to Eyestone protocol. He’d been collecting field notes and faithfully converting those notes into voice recordings using his dependable wire system. Eventually, he created a series of written transcripts. He was well on his way to documenting his encounter with Gideon Dixon when his thoughts conjured up a compelling question which begged for a suitable answer.
Given my now-dissolved role as a Mountain employee, he asked himself again, where do I fall within the pantheon of Steel Range brigands, misfits, and psychopaths?
After a moment more of reflection, he reactivated his recorder and voiced his answer.
“I was one of the naive acolytes, like Valdez, who’d swallowed the whole of the Old Man’s banana-oil about building a better tomorrow, improving upon Nature, and all the rest of it. Valdez had apparently gotten wise years ago and it was all hog-wash, I see that now. Even before Dix’s revelations, I had my suspicions and Hendrix must have sensed my misgivings. Last October, he’d gambled by giving me a direct order to sabotage evidence at the reservoir and last week’s so-called accident was his ace-in-the-hole. The instant I became expendable, Old Man Hendrix had hatched a scheme to cut me down. Mere days ago, if one of his henchmen hadn’t disobeyed his supposed master, I would really have died. And, if I hadn’t covered my tracks, I’d have been hunted down and Petterson or young Dobson could have been relied upon to finish that job.
“Dobson was thorough. Although I hadn’t lingered at the abandoned farm to verify my assumption, I was certain Agent Dobson would have returned to the place in the wake of the fire and explosion. Arriving there, he’d find what he expected to find: a dilapidated shack and thicket of trees burned to the ground and a charred hole where the company truck used to be. Among the remains of the shack, he would have discovered a smoldering corpse. Not finding any trace of another body in the scattered wreckage of the truck wouldn’t have dissuaded him from concluding that, consistent with Old Man Hendrix’s wishes, his fellow agent had perished there. Dobson would have driven away to make his report. Hendrix and his remaining henchmen would declare the operation a success. By the time they realized what had really happened—assuming they ever did—Dix and I would be long gone.
“That night, as I listened, feverishly taking notes, nothing Dix revealed had seemed beyond the realm of possibility. What I couldn’t swallow was Dix’s belief that Naif was a villain. I knew the boy as a sincere and surprisingly rugged Mulatto and Hendrix’s acknowledged son. So, despite Dix’s misgivings, I had a hard time believing the boy was a traitor. I was certain Naif was more than he seemed—confined to a wheelchair, yet surprisingly mobile, and working beside villains but keeping his hands clean and keeping his own counsel.
“I thought long and hard about Naif. As soon as Dix mentioned the boy, I recalled an incident last year when Naif showed up at my house one evening. I had walked away from my confining Mountain quarters and into a house of my own. Having unofficially resigned my position, I was exerting my independence and acting in ways which brought me to the Old Man’s attention as an ex-employee who needed watching. Naif was aware of my departure, yet he chose to seek me out. He’d heard of my interest in wire transcription, the literal recording of sound and speech upon reliable metallic wire, as opposed to more impermanent hosts such as fragile phonograph records, flimsy grooved cylinders, or frail magnetic tape.
“Upon locating me, the boy asked for a demonstration, presuming correctly that my mechanisms for producing wire recordings were to be found in my garage workshop. I obliged him, although I wondered then and wonder still how he learned of my skill or how he managed to maneuver his wheelchair to surmount my graveled driveway, a steep stairway, and two locked entry gates to knock on my front door. For that matter, I also wondered how he’d managed to visit me undetected—perhaps his movements were in fact observed. That would explain much.
“After a tour of my workshop which included a demonstration of wire transcription, I invited the boy to stay for supper, not supposing he would agree, and was pleasantly surprised when he accepted. I threw two steaks on my outdoor grill, mashed some potatoes, and created a passable salad. I drank beer, he preferred wine, and we spent that evening discussing the attributes of his father’s ambitious Project. He harbored no shortage of strong opinions about the Steel Range. He felt, for example, that the Old Man (whom he called, rather formally I thought, Our Father) had over-reached—not in constructing his ambitious mountain range but in seeking to establish a vast prairie preserve with its unmanageable plants and animals.
“A bit out of Our Father’s league, this desire of his to manipulate and manage living creatures, he commented as he politely refused a refilling of his wine glass. Steel and iron are more in his line. He is at his best when dealing with the inanimate, the solid. And these are his proper realm. He designed my chair, you know, and it is quite a versatile machine.
“I hated to disillusion the boy about his father’s prowess, but I am fairly certain that Hendrix is incapable of designing anything. He is not an original thinker. He is a manipulator who cajoles or bullies others into doing his bidding. As for the various innovations credited to him, I am convinced those pioneering ideas were drawn from an inexhaustible stash of patents which—if the rumors are to be believed—he stole from the original inventors. But that night I kept my opinions to myself.
“By the time we’d finished our meal, our drinks, and our conversation, the hour was late, and it was pitch-black outside. I offered to see Naif home, but he declined and left. Somehow, the boy surmounted the obstacles which lay between my house and the road, because a few minutes later I heard an automobile start and looked out the front window just in time to see a pair of taillights disappearing around the bend. Apparently, the resourceful invalid could also operate a motor vehicle.
“In that encounter and others since—including our brief meeting deep in the bowels of the Mountain when I rescued him from the depths of his father’s stolen water—I found Naif to be a remarkably bright and likable youngster. I was never certain of his exact age owing to his withered stature, a result no doubt of his infirmity, the precise nature of which was also unclear. Much about him remained enigmatic. For instance, he was his father’s son in many ways and in other ways he was Hendrix’s polar opposite. Despite his physical limitations, the boy had his father’s assured manner, but without the Old Man’s disagreeable arrogance. Like his father he was a sociable charmer, but with none of the Old Man’s predisposition toward manipulation. He, like the elder Hendrix, was supremely intelligent, but without the Old Man’s thinly veneered condescension toward those of lesser intellect. Both were possessed of a dynamic drive to succeed but, unlike his father, Naif seemed capable of pursuing ambition in a way which I sensed would be tempered with mercy.
“Returning to last night on the dark prairie, as Dix spun his fantastic tale, my supposition that he and Naif were brothers caused me to guess that the youth and the old timer could be kindred spirits despite their dissimilar appearances. At first glance the connection seemed unlikely. Naif is a dark youth with kinky hair and a broad African nose while Gideon Dixon was a fair-skinned rogue, ruddy-cheeked, with wisps of auburn amongst his white hair and beard.
“I may have been musing over the contrast between these two unlikely step-siblings. Or perhaps I had been mesmerized by other details of the old timer’s incredible story or too intent on taking notes. For whatever reason, Dix suddenly clammed up. When at last he ended his story, I sat quietly for several moments staring into the embers of our dying campfire. The moon was riding high and in the distance a chorus of coyotes barked.
“Feeling it was my turn to comment, I summed up my reactions. I told Dix that—based on what he’d said coupled with what I already knew—I could only draw one conclusion. I had to conclude that the Subjects, everyone Eyestone had been shadowing for years, are all blood relations, but they don’t know it.
“He nodded and, in his irascible style, added a succinct statement: quite a pickle ain’t it?
“I further deduced the reason Eyestone has been keeping tabs on the Subjects and herding them here and there. I suggested the goal was to make these disparate members of a disjointed family tree congregate together in Kansas. But, I wondered, to what end? Dix admitted that he hadn’t quite worked that out yet.
“But I’ll tell you this, the old timer declared, Naif—for better or worst—he’s right in the middle of it and he’s the key. Now, look, there’s more to tell but I gotta rest. There’s more but I can’t get it out without resting a bit. Besides, it looks like you’re plum out of paper.
“In truth, I had filled my field notebook and had taken to scribbling notes on the folding money from my wallet. At his observation, I blushed, if such a thing had been possible in the dark and in the cold. Dix eyed my defaced money, then stretched out on the ground and issued what turned out to be his final words, which were: All I can say is— My god ain’t that moon and all them stars pretty? Anyway, all I can say is, don’t spend it all in one place.
“And with that, he went to sleep, never to wake. In the morning, before the sun was up, when I touched his shoulder to awaken him, he was cold and stiff as a prairie pond in winter. I buried him there and headed west. I didn’t look back. Perhaps with a final glance I’d have noted a landmark, something to help me remember the spot. But it was dark so there would have been nothing to see. Nothing but the black prairie and the inky bulk of the Steel Range silhouetted against the fading stars. As it was, I walked on until the sun struggled up over the rim of the Steels. I looked back then, staring long and hard at the towering outline of Mount Sunflower, the demon’s lair, and wondering how in God’s name I was going to expose and cripple the mad power which resided there.”
