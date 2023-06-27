Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 24, Captain Malcolm Hershel accepted the challenge of a new mission. In today’s episode, Iris Hazelwood and Annabel Thrush compare notes.
Episode 25
Undercurrent
March 1937
Kansas
Iris Hazelwood, Annabel Thrush, and Billy Stroud had been living together at Water Crest Farm for five months. The search for Iris’ missing brother had generated no plausible leads. Ham Hazelwood seemed to have vanished entirely.
Meanwhile, another individual had captured their attention. Comparing notes, Iris and Annabel discovered that each of them had encountered the same mystery man. On her first of many trips to the Sharon Springs newspaper office, Iris had exchanged glances with Malcolm Hershel. Annabel had met the distinctive man briefly at Beatrice’s Trove. After asking around, they learned that this particular Hershel was a bit of a rebel who’d resigned from the Kansas Steel Range Project. Those who knew him spoke of him with reverence—calling him “Captain Hershel” and hinting that he was part of a growing cadre of malcontents.
An undercurrent of disenchantment was forming in West Kansas. Something was afoot in the Mountain. For a year, construction had been diminishing. Promised improvements and civic enhancements had gone unfulfilled. Workers who’d anticipated a lifetime of employment with the Steel Range Project found themselves back on the breadline. Idle men turned to gambling, drinking, and petty crime. Vandalism of Mountain properties was on the rise. In response, the Mountain security forces had evolved from a small platoon of watchmen into an ever-growing and well-armed militia.
Jurisdictional disputes with local law enforcement seemed to multiply daily. Elected officials were increasingly bypassed and systematically replaced, at regular intervals, by pro-Mountain bureaucrats. The project director, Glenn Solomon Hendrix, who was once a highly visible fixture in the region, essentially withdrew from public life and visitors to Wolf Moon Manor dwindled even as the Old Man continued to welcome Iris. He found her to be good company and seemed to relish her attentions.
Annabel was exhilarated by the hint of rebellion. For her part, Iris had decided not to stir the pot by throwing Hendrix’s critics in his face. Their Thursday chats at Wolf Moon Manor had skirted local politics in favor of the Old Man sharing tidbits about his past life—tales which Iris, who was still searching for a topic to crystalize her writing, began to visualize as grist for her unpublished novel. Utilizing a personal code gleaned from methodology contained in a classic book on the innovative use of shorthand, Iris began to document her host’s rambling tales. Much of what Hendrix told her was fantastic—some of it bordered on delusional. The man was an egotist, that much was certain, and given to exaggeration—making himself always the center of his eccentric stories. Still, she had to admit that he held her interest and so she continued her Thursday routine.
Springtime, however, heralded a change. Hendrix cancelled one of their Thursday sessions—claiming ill health. Then he cancelled another evening, citing the press of business. When a third consecutive cancellation occurred, Iris herself called a halt. The Manor’s oily chauffeur no longer called for her with the Old Man’s luxurious limousine and Iris consigned that phase of her life to the dustbin. No longer would she spend her Thursday evenings as the particular and only guest of the lord of Wolf Moon Manor.
Iris took the change in stride. Hendrix had already shared much—every syllable of which Iris had faithfully recorded in her journal. She’d amassed a treasure trove of tantalizing details—enough grist to allow her to concentrate on transcribing her notes. So, the budding author devoted a full week of non-stop attention to her writing until she began to sense that something was missing.
“I’ve neglected my true family,” Iris said one evening as she and Annabel and Billy sat around the kitchen table sorting garden seeds. “What do you say to a road trip? Annabel and I will set out first, making our way to Arizona to collect my books. Then, when we return, the three of us will drive to Missouri to retrieve Annabel’s languishing library. It’ll be a chance for adventure.”
So, it was decided.
While Billy managed the farm, the two women were to drive together to Arizona where Iris would give her final notice to the university, collect her books and other keepsakes, and sign some papers. Then they’d immediately return to Kansas and plot a second course to Missouri.
At the outset of the Arizona trip, Iris wanted to make an early start, but Annabel begged to visit Smoky Hill Cemetery. Ancestral graves were something Iris and her young friend had in common. Their mothers were buried on the outskirts of Sharon Springs: Mother Hazelwood in Saint Jude’s and Mrs. Thrush at Smoky Hill. Annabel had never mentioned her father and Iris, mindful of her own secrets, had never asked.
Arriving at the cemetery, they discovered that an ambitious soul had propped the gates open and improved the road, so Iris was able to drive the Hudson all the way up. Iris waited in the sedan while Annabel knelt next to her mother’s grave. Looking across the neglected grounds, the dormant grass just beginning to show signs of spring, Iris seemed to see her own form kneeling there. She daubed at her eyes wondering at the workings of a benevolent Universe which had thrown together two such motherless orphans as she and Annabel. As the older woman waited there in the quiet morning, she had just closed her eyes when Annabel tapped on the sedan window and Iris jumped.
“Didn’t you see me coming?” the younger woman asked.
“Lost in thought,” Iris explained.
“Whatever that means,” observed Annabel.
Thunder sounded and it began to rain as they left the cemetery. Soon it was pouring, and they missed their turn and got lost on a confusing network of rural roads. The rain ceased, but—even with the aid of bright spring sunshine—Iris couldn’t find the highway, and they continued to meander in unfamiliar territory. Undaunted by the situation, her young companion watched the passing scenery, commenting humorously on all they saw including several hand-painted signs nailed to fence railings, telephone poles, and trees all asking the same puzzling question in bright red letters.
“There’s another one,” Annabel laughed as she read aloud. “Wheres my boat? What in the hell heck is that supposed to mean?”
“I wish you wouldn’t swear,” Iris frowned. The older woman was anxious to change the subject. She’d seen the signs before and she’d also encountered the local character who was the author. There was something unnerving about the man and his cryptic question.
“Saying hell ain’t swearing,” Annabel retorted. “It’s in the Bible.”
“Well, ‘ain’t’ isn’t in the Bible. And as for the meaning of these mysterious signs, I’d say it means someone did not pay attention in his punctuation class,” Iris observed.
“How are you so certain the author is a him?”
“Stands to reason,” Iris laughed, “since most men don’t know their asterisk from a hole in the ground.”
“That’s a joke, right?” Annabel teased. “Anyway, I think I had a glimpse, not to mention a whiff, of the owner of these signs. I was having breakfast when two suits tried to corral the elusive Gideon Dixon. I also think that months ago I brushed elbows with him, or his double, at the cemetery.”
“Hmm,” Iris realized, “it seems like—as with Captain Hershel—we’ve both sighted the ghostly Gideon Dixon whose obsession with his missing rowboat has put him at odds with the Mountain. You’ve seen Gideon at breakfast and in the cemetery. I glimpsed his handiwork at the newspaper office, so I know he’s the author of these irreverent signs which regularly appear around town and in the countryside. With or without an apostrophe, the question, where’s my boat, has become a rallying cry for those who disagree with Mountain tactics and Mountain influence. In fact, given their shared viewpoints, it seems likely that our Captain Hershel and our boat-less Dixon are destined to—
“Stop!” Annabel interrupted.
Iris slammed on the brakes, causing the Hudson to skid sideways on the muddy road.
“What is it?”
“Look,” said Annabel. She seemed to be pointing at a weathered sign advertising a horse for sale.
“What’s so—?”
“Look at the gate post,” Annabel was whispering now. “Look and listen.” The young woman carefully rolled down the window on her side. “There. Hear that?”
Iris listened, and heard a birdsong, a pleasant warble, like cascading water. Then she saw it, a smallish bird with a rust-colored head and puffy spots on a snow-white belly. No wonder Annabel was excited.
“Is that a—?” Iris ventured.
“Yes,” Annabel beamed.
It was a thrush, or more precisely a wood thrush, as Annabel breathlessly explained. On account of her last name, she’d made an extensive study of all-things thrush. It was early, she said, to see one with snow still clinging to the margins of the roadway. Ordinarily the thrush was not due in western Kansas until late April. Yet there he perched, warbling away while the two companions sat listening in their sideways sedan in the spring sunlight on the muddy road. Annabel was certain the bird’s being there was an omen and so she turned her attention to the horse for sale announcement.
“It must be a sign,” she said with feeling. Once Annabel had latched onto the idea that magic was at work, there was no dissuading her. The impetuous young woman opened her door and sloshed through the mud, apparently unconcerned about disturbing the supposedly prophetic thrush which flew away.
Iris pulled the Hudson off the road, stepped uncertainly into the mud, and followed. The gate was locked, but they ducked through and walked up a graveled driveway which led to an old farmhouse. While Iris knocked at the house, Annabel rushed around the property, presumably in search of the horse.
“Thirteen-hundred,” the farmwife said in response to an inquiry about the horse, leaving Iris to contemplate the meaning of that figure.
“Are you quoting me the price or the horse’s weight?” Iris asked.
“Everybody’s a comedian,” said the farmwife. “His name is Thirteen-Hundred, and the price is negotiable.”
Iris had saved up twenty-dollars for the trip south, but she was reluctant to spend her entire bankroll on a horse—especially an unseen nag.
“How does ten sound?” Iris ventured.
“Not as sweet as twelve,” the farmwife countered.
They settled on eleven just as Annabel returned, leading an aged plow horse.
“Can we keep him?” she asked.
“He’s yours,” Iris assured her. “Any idea how to get him back to our farm?”
“No worries,” said Annabel who, with the agility of a circus acrobat, mounted the animal. “You drive—I ride. What could be simpler?”
“What indeed?” Iris laughed.
“Your little sister sure enough knows her way around a horse,” said the farmwife.
“Does she ever!” Iris beamed.
As she drove behind the plodding horse, Iris re-evaluated her idea of traveling to Arizona. There was no need, she decided, to make the long drive. Instead, she would telephone her lawyer.
When she, Annabel, and the horse reached Water Crest Farm, Billy and Annabel set to work establishing quarters for Thirteen-Hundred while Iris made her call. The barrister agreed to accept her instructions authorizing him to sign anything that needed signing. He also took charge of notifying a Tucson moving company to pack up the contents of her old apartment, rescue her books from the university storehouse, and truck everything to Kansas post haste. And so, the Water Crest family—one horse richer—remained in Kansas.
The family held an open house to celebrate their new animal, inviting neighbors and townsfolk. When the last of the well-wishers departed, the pair sat on their front porch. Surrounded by jars of pickles, corncakes, pies, and a handmade horse blanket, they were sipping cider and taking in the view as the springtime sun sank behind the Kansas Steel Range.
“This is what I call living,” declared Annabel.
“Yes, indeed,” agreed Iris.
