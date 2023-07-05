Episode 26: Separation
Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 25, Iris Hazelwood and Annabel Thrush compared notes. In today’s episode, Iris embarks alone on an unexpected journey.
March 1937. Kansas
A week after adding a horse to Water Crest Farm, Iris Hazelwood received word that her overseas uncle had passed away and she decided to travel to Wales. Just how an orphan managed to acquire distant relations remained a mystery to her.
Perhaps, she told herself, I am not in fact related to my Welsh family. Perhaps the cousins and uncle who visited me in Tucson are not connected to me by blood. Regardless, they made good company and made me feel loved. I’ll be traveling alone and therefore will present little trouble. I wired that I’d pay for my room and board, and they wired back that they would allow no such thing. Perhaps I have stumbled upon my own greater tribe. In any event, I feel I must go. I didn’t go when Alice died. I may never see Ham again. If there is even a slim chance that I will connect with family, I simply must go.
Leaving meant postponing—perhaps indefinitely—their trip to Missouri and the idea of separation was painful. When Iris broke the news of her hurried trip abroad, Annabel wept. But she regained her composure when Iris assigned her the task of tour guide, whereupon the young woman rushed to the library, acquired an armload of books on Wales, and regaled her friend with travel tips every evening during supper.
On the day of departure, Iris was planning to take the bus to Garden City to catch her early morning flight, but Annabel insisted on driving her to the airfield.
“You’re full of surprises. But it isn’t necessary,” Iris protested.
“It is,” her young companion replied and that seemed to settle the matter.
It was still dark and spitting snow when they left the farm and headed east. By the time they reached Oakley and turned south, the snow had increased and the distant Mountain, normally a spectacular sight at sunrise, was completely obscured by clouds. Iris grew anxious and began to wonder if her flight might be cancelled. Not only that, but it was over a hundred miles from Sharon Springs to Garden City and she hated to think of Annabel driving back alone in a storm.
As they trundled through the dark prairie, the once-straight road began to curve through a succession of rollercoaster hills. As the Hudson topped a rise, the sedan’s headlamps captured a glimpse of a gray form. Annabel slammed on the brakes and shifted into reverse.
Iris, who had been dozing, asked what was happening.
“Saw something,” Annabel explained. “A dog maybe. Maybe a stray.”
“Don’t even think of adopting some forlorn prairie creature,” Iris scolded. “We’ve got to press on to the airfield. No time for one of your mercy missions.”
“Boy,” Annabel laughed. “I never knew how cranky you are in the morning.”
“For your information,” Iris countered, “what I refer to as morning begins—in my experience—when the sun rises, not during the dark doldrums prior to sun-up. I—”
“Shh,” Annabel interrupted as she rolled down the driver’s side window. “Hear that?”
“Hear what?” Iris inquired. “Last time you heard something, we inherited a horse.”
“Quiet,” said Annabel. “I mean it. Listen.”
Hearing alarm in her young companion’s voice, Iris rolled down the passenger side window and leaned her head out the opening.
“Is that—?” she began.
“An engine idling in the dark,” Annabel confirmed. “Somewhere behind us. And way too close for comfort.”
Iris sensed that Annabel was about to leap from the sedan and confront whoever was following, but before she could admonish her young companion to stay put, a piercing howl permeated the pre-dawn darkness. Looking behind, the two women saw a pair of nearby headlamps ignite and watched with trepidation as the glowing orbs moved forward. Seconds later they breathed a mutual sigh of relief when the lights veered toward the shoulder, angled sharply, and reversed until two red taillights flickered briefly then receded into the darkness.
“Turned around,” Iris suggested.
“After following us for Lord knows how long, in the dark, with their lights off,” Annabel observed.
“Kids probably,” Iris shrugged. “Adolescents out on a ramble.”
“On a school night?” Annabel asked.
“Maybe not. Let’s move on please,” said Iris. “And I’d be most happy if you took another road home.”
“Home by another way?” said Annabel as she pulled forward. “That’s in the Bible, right?”
“Something like that,” Iris agreed. “Just make sure you don’t come back this way.”
“No worries on that account,” the younger woman assured her passenger as they topped yet another rise in the road and saw that the distant horizon was beginning to lighten. “Anyhow, here comes the morning.”
An hour later, when they stopped for breakfast, the sun was shining brightly, and the weather looked clear in all directions.
“Is this place part of the Sharon Springs outfit?” Iris asked the waitress.
“How do you mean?”
“I mean it’s quite a coincidence having two Mountain Vista Diners in the same state. Isn’t it?”
“Heck, I doubt it. Since that pile out there went up everything under the sun has the name ‘Mountain’ stuck on it. We used to be the ‘Scott City Cafe’ and across the street used to be the ‘Prairie Bowling Alley.’ Not no more—now it’s ‘Mountain-this’ and ‘Mountain-that’ even though we’re forty miles distant.”
“I see,” said Iris and, once the waitress was out of sight, she whispered to Annabel, “Sorry I asked.”
Over bacon and eggs, they talked about Iris’ overseas trip. Annabel dreaded flying because her mother had died in a crash, so they did not discuss the first leg of the older woman’s arduous journey during which a small aero-plane would take her from Garden City to Wichita. Instead, they discussed Wichita where Iris would catch the train east to New York, then continue by steamship across the broad Atlantic.
As for the time in Wales, Annabel had placed visiting castles and lochs high on her list of things Iris should do and see. Iris had a list too, a domestic one, which included instructions for her young friend regarding paying bills, forwarding mail, and performing other household duties along with stern warnings not to open the door to strangers.
“Jeepers,” complained Annabel as they resumed their journey. “It’s not as if I’m only a child!”
Iris apologized and then changed the subject to how often they must write and how both would miss their daily routines and talks.
At the airfield, they stood outside the Hudson and embraced. They held one another a long time and Iris clung to Annabel as if her life depended on it. She hung on and could not help thinking.
This moment standing here embracing on the cold compacted sod of this airfield may be all we will ever have.
At last, Iris pulled away, held the girl at arm’s length, and beamed at her.
“Look at you,” she said.
Throughout their last week together, Iris had been anticipating the sweet sorrow which would accompany the moment of separation. She sensed that her going would irreversibly alter their time of exclusive affection and she lingered—a delay which made her last to board the aero-plane. As Iris stumbled into her seat, she must have appeared shaken because the passenger across the aisle stared at her with an anxious expression and felt compelled to mouth the compulsory mantra of the concerned citizen.
“Are you alright?” the woman asked.
Iris said she was.
“Baby sister, huh?” the woman speculated.
“Pardon?”
“The girl—she’s your baby sister, right? I spotted the resemblance right off.”
“Nothing wrong with your eyesight,” Iris grinned and then, hoping to catch a glimpse of Annabel, she turned to look out the tiny window. But, unwilling to witness the takeoff, the girl had already driven away.
Iris sighed and buckled her seatbelt just as the aircraft vibrated to life. She closed her eyes and kept them closed as they rolled across the tarmac and bounced out onto the cold compacted-sod of the primitive runway. She felt the aero-plane pivot to face the morning sun, then held her breath as it seemed to hesitate there while the whirling propellers chopped the morning air until both engines were droning in robust unison. The engines revved and Iris gasped as the craft lurched forward. Pounding down the runway, it gathered speed, then levitated and climbed into the cloudless sky.
When they were aloft, Iris opened both eyes and peered again out the tiny window. Annabel and the Hudson were down there somewhere, but Iris could see nothing below except a broad expanse of endless gray prairie. She couldn’t even see the Mountain. They were flying in the wrong direction.
Her failure to catch a final glimpse of her young companion would prove prophetic. That morning she had seen the last of Annabel. Their time apart would be less than a year but, when Iris next returned to America, she would find her chosen sister, their farm, and their fortunes much changed.
