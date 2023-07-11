Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 26, Iris Hazelwood embarked alone on an unexpected journey. In today’s episode, two new characters climb to the summit of Longs Peak.
Episode 27. Summit
June 1937
Longs Peak, Colorado
Stars were dissolving as two figures climbed through the vanishing darkness. They’d been hiking since midnight, and both were determined to reach the summit in time to see the sunrise. It had been a demanding journey.
Starting at a distant trailhead, they’d followed a narrow meandering track. Trudging upward for hours, fording streams, and curving through dense forest, the questing pair eventually surfaced above the tree-line and emerged into a landscape of cold moonlight. They rested briefly beneath a canopy of stars and then set out to plod for miles over wet uneven ground across a broad glacial plateau. Reaching the far edge of the soggy highland, they clambered up and over an enormous boulder field until they scrambled through a wide opening in the rocks known as the Keyhole.
Beyond the Keyhole they’d used flashlights to maneuver along a precipitous ledge, the sheer drop only dimly visible in the dark. They’d employed the lights again to search for primitive markers which were rumored to trace a route among the dark rocks. Locating the elusive markers, they climbed on, hand-over-hand, following a rough sequence of red and yellow circles painted at wide intervals and leading upward. An hour later, nearing exhaustion in the rarified air, they reached a rusty hand cable and a series of footholds. Aided by these devices, the final portion of their climb went rapidly until, as the sky grew pale, they conquered one last barrier of rocks.
The cowboy was on the summit first. He tumbled over the rim, extricated himself from his rucksack, then collapsed and took inventory. His right hand and elbow were bleeding from a tumble he’d taken among jagged rocks. Both ankles throbbed, his knees and lower back ached, and it hurt—positively hurt—to breathe. He gasped for air and remained prone.
Well, he thought, I’m on top. Now, if only I can get up off the ground.
Lying there, fatigued, and sore, he failed to notice that his companion was on her feet and brimming with enthusiasm. Shedding her rucksack, she rushed to his side and pulled her friend upright until they were both erect, holding hands, and facing the dusky horizon.
The young woman was ecstatic, the cowboy still reeling, but she beamed at him, and he returned her smile. The friends had done it. They’d outpaced the coming day to stand together on top of Colorado’s Longs Peak, two and a half miles above the level of the sea. It had been a near thing, but they’d reached their goal in time to greet the dawn.
The two hikers were Cody Lily and Rose Swan, close friends who had traveled to the peak from Laramie. Both had grown up on Wyoming ranches, Cody in the far north and Rose near Cheyenne. Both had attended the University of Wyoming where they met in a science class. Cody had just graduated with a degree in botany. Rose was still a sophomore.
Cody began college at the precocious age of seventeen and had just turned twenty. He was tanned, raw-boned, broad-shouldered, and tall with curly sand-colored hair and blue eyes. He was of Danish descent, spawned from no-nonsense people, people of the land with rosy cheeks and a love of hard work.
Rose was nineteen, of average height and lean but wiry, part Arapahoe Indian with a smooth dark complexion, black hair, and green eyes. He was a cowboy, a lover of plants, and a practical mechanic. She was an accomplished dancer, musician, and artist.
“Here comes the morning—” whispered Rose as a glowing thread of amber gathered along the eastern horizon. A heartbeat later the sun burst into view, ignited the sky, and blazed across the dark earth, illuminating a broad tapestry of nearby purple mountains and green moraines, and—in the distance—a hint of golden fields and gray-brown prairie. Distant lakes caught the sunlight and sparkled like far-flung coins. Remote rivers shone like satin ribbons. The magnitude of the scene, the overwhelming immensity of it, stimulated the mind, challenged the senses, and inspired the spirit. Immersed in the morning, the two friends stood holding hands in silence, lost in the spectacle of the emerging day, and imagining that they could see everything in the world, in all directions, and evermore.
Inspired by the scale of the panorama spreading out before them, Rose let go of Cody’s hand and pivoted away in a series of joyful pirouettes. Her skill as a dancer was on full display as she circled the summit while her companion, his legs still unsteady, followed protectively, making certain the whirling woman didn’t inadvertently hurl over the brink.
“Point and spin. And—point and spin. And—point and spin. And—” she recited as she twirled until the thin air exhausted her, whereupon she halted and gracefully executed an elaborate curtsy.
“Thank you. Thank you, ladies and germs, and children of all ages,” she crowed. Then, with a flourish, she saluted the sky. “And I do not forget the balcony!”
The resilient performer took a deep breath and might have resumed her improvised summit dance, but her enthusiasm was checked by an icy wind which slashed across the peak and drove the pair to cover.
Though the exposed summit offered little shelter, they found a niche in the rocks and hunkered down. The wind increased, scouring the peak with such ferocity that it pushed their abandoned rucksacks toward the summit edge. Sprinting out to retrieve their endangered supplies, Cody snagged the wayward packs, scrambled back over the rocks, and skidded into their improvised shelter, nearly colliding with Rose. Laughing at the sight of her scampering companion, Rose grabbed her rucksack and hurriedly donned sweater, gloves, and cap. Cody quickly followed suit, donning his own cold weather gear as an even stronger alpine blast hammered the exposed summit. The wind howled, it was freezing, and yet, as the two friends huddled together, they exchanged a glance of shared delight.
“Oh, ye gods and fishes!” Rose gasped, shouting above the clamor of the gale. “Whose idea was this anyway?”
“Unusual weather we’re havin’ ain’t it?” Cody observed.
“Dee-light-ful,” Rose smiled. “Wish Llanos could see this,” Rose shouted as the wind roared across the summit, the unchecked force pelting their crude shelter with loose gravel.
“I wish I was where Llanos is and a dog was here in my place,” yelled Cody.
“You’d make a lousy stand-in at his niece’s ceremony,” she smiled. “Don’t forget, I heard you sing and I seen you dance.”
They grinned, ingested mouthfuls of grit courtesy of the brisk weather, and were just about to abandon the summit when the wind abruptly ceased. They emerged from their shelter and sat together, leaning into one another, basking in the warming sun. Friends had often found them in this mutually supportive pose, sitting back-to-back. “Bookends” observers called them, a well-matched pair.
For two years, Cody and Rose had been intimate friends and yet their relationship has remained strictly platonic. It was a circumstance which puzzled everyone except them and their mutual friend, Llanos. The three had met at university, Llanos and Cody as baseball teammates and dormitory roommates, Rose as a classmate of Cody’s. Drawn together by mutual interests and compatible personalities, they bonded into an inseparable trio of kindred spirits and, if not for an obligation to perform tribal duties elsewhere, Llanos would have joined them in their ascent of Longs Peak.
As it was, Llanos had already done much. He’d driven his two friends from the high plains of Laramie to the lofty meadows of Estes Park Village at the base of Longs Peak. He’d loaned them twenty dollars, then dropped them off and headed for New Mexico. While the Indian drove south to be with his extended family in Laguna, Rose and Cody spent the night in Estes. Next morning, they’d tried to borrow an automobile to reach the Longs Peak trailhead. But the vehicle was unavailable, so the two stranded hikers had been obliged to spend an idle day in the village, sampling saltwater taffy and playing tourist.
They’d budgeted two days to ascend Longs Peak, camping along the way, but the delay in securing the automobile meant they must master the climb in a single day. When the jalopy finally became available, they’d made the most of it, securing the ride—an ancient Model-A—at midnight and driving to the trailhead in the early hours of the morning. Starting up the trail in darkness, they’d mastered the climb and had arrived in time to witness the sunrise from the summit. So far it had been an ideal adventure, except for the unexpected wind.
“Reckon the breeze is done for a bit?” Cody asked.
“Reckon,” Rose answered, and she started to lean into him, but felt him move away. She didn’t follow. She knew what was coming.
Cody knelt down, reached into his rucksack, and pulled out his brother’s old Stetson. He took off his watch-cap, stowed the cap in his jacket pocket, and donned the battered cowboy hat. Threading a cord through the Stetson’s band, he tied the ends beneath his chin as a precaution against more wind. Completing the ritual, he returned to Rose, sat down, and pressed against her again.
“Sorry,” he said.
“No problem,” she responded. Then they sat in silence. No need to say anything. She knew what he was thinking. She knew the story.
Seven years ago, in 1930, Cody and his older brother Decker had set out to climb Longs Peak together. The two youngsters had followed the same route as Rose and Cody, but they went no further than the western precipice beyond the Keyhole where Decker was overcome with vertigo and could go no further. Cody had just turned thirteen and, despite his boyish eagerness to reach the summit that day, he was unable to persuade Decker to continue. Lacking maturity and unable to appreciate his brother’s dilemma, Cody threw a tantrum, turned back, and left his stricken brother to descend alone. Decker promised they’d try again, but that return trip to Longs Peak never materialized. Cody lost faith in his brother that day and the two began to drift apart. Decker sought to rekindle their relationship, but Cody had resisted and, before the pair could be reconciled, an accident ended the older boy’s life.
Decker had been repairing fences in a remote corner of the family’s Wyoming acreage when his horse stumbled, and he was thrown from the saddle. Hours later, the unattended animal, its bridle dangling, its foreleg injured, limped onto the Mill Iron Ranch and searchers set out immediately. They found Decker’s Stetson first. Then they worked in expanding circles until, after midnight, they found the boy and brought his body home. A broken rib had punctured his lung. The hands who found him reckoned he’d been headed home on foot and had managed to walk three miles before he fell face-down in a high plains marsh and drowned among the cattails.
Cody, who’d been away at school, was inconsolable.
Rose recognized that Cody wanted to finish the climb to the top of Longs Peak in remembrance of his brother. That was an honorable thing to do. But she also knew he had other reasons for making the climb—reasons which she found less noble—and thinking of these, she breathed a heavy sigh.
“What?” Cody asked.
“Nothing,” she lied.
The truth was that she felt like sighing because the next morning, despite their closeness, the two friends would be parting. Come tomorrow, Llanos was scheduled to be back in Estes Village to retrieve Cody and drive him east to Kansas. She felt like sighing because she would not be going with them, because she’d decided to journey on her own and in the opposite direction, and because their old habit of sitting back-to-back, once a gesture of their closeness, now seemed to accentuate their parting. To her, their positions were polar opposites because Cody was facing east, and she was facing west.
