Episode 29: To the Stars
June 1937
Longs Peak, Colorado
From his lofty vantage point atop Longs Peak, Cody Lily took a moment to consider the vast prairie land which surrounded the Kansas Steel Range. Heedless of state boundaries, the prairie stretched across eastern Colorado and continued into western Kansas. Generally flat and featureless, the prairie had endured much.
Huge chunks of western Kansas and other neighboring states had been devastated by historic droughts and dust storms. The Dust Bowl, some called it. The Dirty Thirties was the phrase Cody heard from old timers. At the height of the dilemma, the unrelenting heat baked the soil, already only marginally fertile, into an impotent pavement. Then an unceasing prairie wind eroded that useless pavement into perpetual dust devils. Thick clouds of choking debris rolled, like relentless brown waves, across the landscape.
Even before drought and wind ravaged the area, this dust-tortured realm had been perennially neglected. It seemed destined to be ignored, languishing as it did on the fringes of the American high plains and falling as it did just short of the rich promise of the Rocky Mountains. Even in flush times, extreme western Kansas struggled as the social, economic, and political step-child of the more prosperous eastern side of the state with its wide rivers and sophisticated cities. Ever since the pioneers struggled toward the setting sun, western Kansas had been a place to pass through. When the once prolific buffalo disappeared, slaughtered by railroaders and soldiers, even Indians shunned the region.
The end seemed inevitable. So it came to pass that not long ago the future looked bleak for four forgotten counties of western Kansas. That is, until the Kansas Steel Range Project came to the rescue and the scheme to construct an artificial mountain gained traction. While still in college, Cody had seen photographs and news-reel footage of violent clashes between law enforcement agencies and those who resisted the project.
The most severe conflicts occurred in Sharon Springs where residents, though they had suffered enormous deprivations, remained fiercely opposed to the project which they viewed as little more than an opportunistic land grab. As the year 1933 drew to a close, the bulk of opposition yielded.
A year later, despite resistance, the landscape of western Kansas was dramatically transformed as the conception and construction of the world’s largest, and only, man-made mountain range took shape. In an astounding flurry of activity, the initial phases of the project forged ahead, vividly altering the landscape while also providing much needed work for the unemployed.
Emblematic of the pace of construction was the shining spire which Cody could see in the distance. Not so long ago, in Wallace County, an unremarkable spot which had been the object of ridicule and satire had been, literally, raised from obscurity. Once the site of the highest point in the otherwise low-lying state of Kansas, the diminutive Mount Sunflower had recently become a geographic footnote. That modest elevation was now a distant memory, a forgotten feature buried deep beneath the newly-erected Sunflower Peak which rose 14,920 feet above the prairie. While much of the completed Steel Range would be covered in dirt and vegetation, Sunflower Peak had been constructed of burnished steel and the pair of artificial volcano cones, under construction on either side of the lofty silver peak, were being fashioned using coarse iron.
With the distinctive outlines of Sunflower Peak and its companion volcanoes in his field of vision, Cody reached into his shirt pocket and extracted another copy of the project brochure. One copy of the promotional pamphlet had vanished over the summit of Longs Peak, but Cody still possessed the original. His prized document was tattered and dog-eared. He carefully unfolded it and studied the writing. The paper bore stylized images of a mountain range and the rising sun overlaid with an elaborately lettered inscription:
AD ASTRA PER ASPERA
At first, Cody was unable to decipher the motto, but his well-read friend Llano knew the Latin and provided the translation.
AD ASTRA—to the stars,
PER ASPERA—through difficulties.
The project was on schedule and, although only the silvery spire had been fully completed, construction of the other peaks and the Range’s volcanic cones were progressing in stages. Soon the Steel Range would match the stylized drawing on the worn circular. In the drawing, Sunflower Peak was the middle mountain pictured—the first and highest. It stood there for Cody to admire. As a finished reality, its grandeur far outshone the handbill’s artistic conception.
The as yet unfinished volcanic cones had been dubbed, somewhat unimaginatively in Cody’s opinion, North and South. In time, four additional mountains would be constructed and named in honor of the four Kansas counties which were being steadily overlaid by the completed Steel Range. In anticipation of that overlay, those four counties had already been melded into a single mega-county to be henceforth known as Mountain County. Soon, the appropriated county names would live on as Mt. Sherman, Mt. Wallace, Mt. Greeley, and Mt. Hamilton and these artificial structures would represent varied geological forces which had shaped America's natural mountains. Greeley and Hamilton were designed to resemble the flowing, warped, and rippled texture of fold mountains. Sherman and Wallace were intended to emulate the chunky configuration of block mountains though Wallace was being further sculpted to imitate the crude and craggy features of glacier-scoured peaks.
Construction was steadily proceeding. Greeley and Hamilton were being rapidly raised in tandem—their ascension spurred by a friendly competition being conducted between the crews assembling each mountain. Sherman and Wallace were lagging, temporarily delayed pending the outcome of a study regarding the disposition of native plants. It was to these lagging sites that Cody had been summoned to labor.
Having just earned his degree in botany at the University of Wyoming with an emphasis in field plant biology, the cowboy/scientist was coming late to the project, and he was anxious to join in the effort lest the whole thing be finished before he could contribute. Near the bottom of the tattered brochure, at the close of a paragraph which trumpeted job opportunities, Cody had used a red pencil to circle these lines:
HENDRIX ENTERPRISES
Telephone SUnrise 6-1945
Official employer for the Kansas Steel Range Project
Tune to KSRP AM-1492
With a satisfied grin, Cody refolded the brochure and buttoned it into his breast pocket. Two months ago, as an untested college senior and without any real expectation of being hired, he had called the number. When the operator announced the long-distance charges, he searched frantically in his pants and shirt pockets for sufficient change to deposit in the campus payphone. He was asked to hold, then transferred to another extension as time and money ticked away. At last, he spoke with the science division and, lo and behold, it just so happened they needed a field plant biologist!
The catch was he had to report to work by a certain date in early June. He hurriedly shared the news with his family and recruited Rose and Llanos to go part way with him. Then came graduation and, forty-eight hours later, the three friends were on the road. He’d left Wyoming with the notion of climbing both Longs Peak, and also Pike’s Peak to the south. But, with his Project reporting deadline looming, there’d only been time for one. Pike's Peak, situated as it was almost due west of the Steel Range, offered a more spectacular view of his future home than Longs. However, Cody had more than one reason to climb Longs, so he decided he’d have to be content with the view he had. As partial consolation, Llanos, who was driving to and from New Mexico, had promised to motor up Pike’s Peak and take a photograph.
“A modern mountaineer can drive practically the whole way up,” Llanos had declared after studying a tourist brochure. “Now that’s what I call an efficient climb!”
Without dependable transportation, Cody and Rose had no hope of climbing Longs Peak and also managing the trip south to Colorado Springs and up Pike’s Peak. The jalopy they’d rented in Estes Village barely carried them through the national park to the Longs Peak trailhead. No way would it have gotten them all the way to Pike’s Peak.
As a result, Cody and Rose had concentrated on the Longs Peak ascent while Llanos and his reliable Lincoln handled Pike’s. The Indian's powerful sedan was the most dependable auto between the three of them, not to mention the only auto. So, it was decided. Cody and Rose would spend a couple of days in Estes Park, camping out and climbing, then Llanos would show up in his Lincoln and, just in time, Cody would be in Kansas where he would report to work.
By next week, the newly-minted botanist would be part of a swarm of humanity from all parts of the nation, joining a burgeoning labor force which strove to complete the colossal transformation taking place on the Kansas prairie. Cody imagined that most of the workers were drawn to the project out of economic necessity, but he also viewed the project as something more. Although the enterprise’s official goal was to employ idle labor to salvage and revitalize a struggling patch of prairie, the optimistic youth hoped the act of erecting an improbable mountain would also redeem and replenish those who labored there. Through difficulties, Cody expected to reach the stars and he fervently hoped his coworkers felt the same.
The earnest cowboy had come to the top of Longs Peak for two compelling reasons. In part, he wished to complete the quest which he and his brother had abandoned years ago. But he knew also that the ambitious first phase of the project was clearly visible from this lofty height. He wanted to see for himself, without the distraction of intermediate topography, this shiny new wonder of the modern world.
Well, he’d seen it, and he had not been disappointed.
The Kansas Steel Range was out there—solid, and formidable, a marvel for the ages. An utterly fantastic accomplishment, yet now so much an accepted part of the landscape that the throngs of sightseers who once crowded the crest of Longs Peak to view its early phases of construction had now dwindled to Cody and Rose. Cody took one last look then turned in search of Rose.
He found his friend huddled on the western rim of the summit. She was in tears. She was cold. She was tired and hungry. So was he. He gave her a hug, stripped off his sweater, and bundled her in it. Then they ate a bite and emptied one canteen of water. For dessert, Cody examined his dwindling supply of Oreo cookies which, nestled in their protective metal canister, had survived the demanding climb intact. He extracted four cookies, and they shared them, slowly disassembling each as they sat shoulder to shoulder, dangling their legs over the edge of a sheer drop, licking the frosting, and swinging their feet like schoolchildren.
