Episode 30: Men from Nowhere
Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 29, Cody Lily envisioned his dream job. In today’s episode, two friends discover they are not alone.
Episode 30
Men from Nowhere
June 1937
Longs Peak, Colorado
As Cody Lily and Rose Swan sat on the summit of Longs Peak, savoring the last of their Oreo cookies, they heard fluttering and a single raven landed nearby. The large coal-black bird was ubiquitous at lower elevations, but rare at this lofty altitude. Rose crumbled the remainder of her cookie and stuffed it into a declivity to protect it from the wind. They moved a little way off and watched the raven claim their former perch, poke his beak deep into the crevice, and sample the offering. After a preliminary peck, the bird paused, tilted his head to examine the pair, issued a raucous caw, and resumed his meal. Once finished, he flapped skyward with a final caustic cry, entered a cloudbank, and disappeared as suddenly as he had come.
Cody watched the raven vanish. “Llanos says they’re good luck,” he said.
“Oreos?” asked Rose as she repacked their rucksacks. “Or ravens?”
“I’m pretty sure he meant the bird—not the savory two-toned dessert sandwich,” Cody declared.
Before the friends abandoned the summit, Cody paused and took in the view one last time. Rose approached and stood beside him, trying her best to share his vision. The day had grown steadily colder and darker. In a few hours, the sinking sun would awaken twilight breezes, an evening chill would steadily follow, and daylight would rapidly diminish. The late-rising strawberry moon would be of little aid to tardy hikers stumbling around on this mountain in the dark.
Cody squeezed Rose’s hand and she rewarded him with her winning smile, the one he had grown to love, the one which elevated her exquisite cheeks and crinkled her nose. Then she followed his eyes and, for a moment, the two of them stood hand-in-hand contemplating the Steel Range. Its topmost spire shone like a beacon as the settling sun highlighted the feature’s artificially smooth metallic exterior. Rose squeezed her friend’s hand one last time, shrugged her shoulders, and sighed.
“It’s beautiful,” she said as she shouldered her rucksack and adjusted the straps. “But remember, no matter how you dress it up, it’s still frigging Kansas”.
“We’ll go then,” he said.
And go they must. Soon the waning daylight would fail, and they’d find themselves stumbling down the unforgiving trail in darkness. As they abandoned the summit and began their descend, the fickle wind returned and, though they tried to move with a sense of urgency, they were forced to stop often and cling desperately to the face of the mountain—literally burying their noses into the rock to keep from being blown away.
When the wind lessened, Rose led the way down as Cody followed. Watching her from above, he frowned. Despite his excitement over the prospect of beginning his first real job, he had been seriously tempted to accompany Rose to California. But now, having seen for himself the remarkable artificial topography of the Kansas Steel Range and having come to accept its authenticity as a world wonder, he was certain that his future lay there, to the east.
The two friends weathered the challenging descent and pressed on, bound for the lee side of the mountain where the wind would be less intense. When at last they reached the Keyhole and staggered through, both were exhausted. They had only been on Longs Peak a few hours and yet it seemed to the tired pair that they had been battling the mountain for days. Mercifully, in passing through The Keyhole, they left the fierce western wind behind and, in the relative calm of the eastern slope, they sought a place to rest.
There was an antiquated stone hut nestled in the rocks just below The Keyhole. Instinctively, they made for the structure but found the interior to be inhospitably cold and dark. So, they chose instead to sit in a craggy cleft in the rocks nearby. Nestled there, they wriggled free of their rucksacks and drank judiciously from their remaining canteen. When the alpine breeze returned—less intense but increasingly frigid—Cody unpacked a blanket and draped it around them. Secure in the blanket, they perched there—grateful to be free from the persistent wind and the hut’s unwelcome darkness. A misty rain began to fall, but a gargoyle-like formation of granite overhung their cozy site and served as a sheltering roof, keeping them dry as they huddled together.
From their comfortable perch, they had a view of the huge boulder field below. This breathtaking jumble of rocks, left behind by ancient receding glaciers, fell sharply away from their position until it attenuated below at the edge of a green plateau. The broad plateau was honeycombed with rivulets and its fine particles of tundra and soil were spongy to the step. Eons ago, unhurried mountains of ice had transported abrasive boulders to-and-fro across the plateau until, patiently and relentlessly, over millions of years, the shifting ice had gouged and chiseled the craggy features of Longs Peak.
Sitting there contentedly, reluctant to move, Rose and Cody had slowed their descent to an unhurried and decidedly glacial pace. Like the rough rocks strewn around them they seemed to meld into their stony niche. Their perch was narrow, so narrow that Rose had to sit on Cody’s lap with her head positioned just under his chin. Their heads protruded from the cozy blanket and appeared to be stacked, one upon the other, resembling two tiers of a living totem pole. As they rested, both looked eastward, and both were lost in thought.
Perhaps it was the same thought.
Their parting tomorrow would be bittersweet and, given the haste required by their disparate travel plans, that parting would be awkward and hurried. Perhaps now, huddled together in this pristine wilderness, they should say their final farewells. Rose seemed about to speak, and Cody was just clearing his throat to broach the subject when their tranquility was interrupted by the unexpected appearance of two men.
The men emerged one-by-one from around the corner of the granite overhang. First one head appeared and disappeared, then the other, like two sparrows popping in sequence out of a birdhouse. Neither man looked their way. There was a pause, then both men tumbled into view. They materialized with loud voices until they sighted the totem pair and fell instantly silent.
Their sudden arrival gave Cody and Rose a shock. They had believed they were alone on the Peak. They had seen no one on the way up or on the summit or during their descent. And yet these men must have come from somewhere. It was a mystery and Cody was about to rise and greet them when the two strangers—apparently perceiving his intent—turned and hurriedly started down the slope.
For their part, Cody and Rose settled back into their niche and watched as the men, who appeared to be inexperienced mountaineers, struggled down over the boulder field, and began the long trek out across the wide alpine plateau. Once they reached the plateau, both men paused, looked back, and then continued further only to stop, look back, and wait again. Their herky-jerky descent caused Cody to think to himself.
On your way, my good fellows. We’ll follow when we are good and ready.
Eventually he and Rose would have to forsake their cozy alpine niche, scamper over the boulders, quick-march across the plateau, reach the tree-line, plunge into the forest, and race the sun to the trail-head. But for the time being they were content to stay where they were. The misty rain ceased, and the alpine air seemed to pause with a heavy silence. Suddenly, Longs Peak was rocked by a deafening boom which sounded directly overhead.
There was no mistaking the unambiguous and extremely close clap of thunder. Cody and Rose knew that proximate thunder is the harbinger of lightning, and this clamorous warning was sufficient to hasten their departure. They had a lot of open country to cover, and open country above the tree-line was no place to be during a lightning storm. Urgently, the two scrambled to their feet as Cody hurriedly repacked the blanket. Thunder continued to rumble, and a few drops of rain fell while they scrambled over the boulders and sprinted across the plateau. Only when they had scampered down below the tree-line did they stop. The mystery men, presumably also spooked by the thunder, were nowhere in sight. As Cody and Rose paused in the shelter of the trees, a final peal of thunder grumbled far in the distance, echoed, and died away. The storm was dissolving, and the day was swiftly ending.
So too was their time together.
They’d first met at college in botany lab where Cody worked as the resident lab assistant. He’d earnestly attempted to show this freshman girl the ropes. Rose was attractive and kind and funny, and it was easy to talk to her. Always a shy boy, Cody had found in Rose his first real female friend. In time, what began as a briefly budding romance evolved into something more comfortable and mutually satisfying. He would miss her, and it hurt to think of parting. When they reached the trail-head they would have one more night together, laughing and talking until the wee hours. In the morning, they would go their separate ways.
At the tree-line they hesitated, each reluctant to continue the descent, each dreading to set in motion the sequence of events which would end with their inevitable parting. Around them, the once vibrant emerald-shaded landscape of pine and spruce and fern began to shift into darkening tones of blue and violet while a moist breeze seeped over them and down the trail. Soon it would be dark.
They stood up, shared an embrace, and continued on.
As they descended, they held hands until the narrowing trail compelled them to release one another. They uncoupled then and each hiked alone at their own pace. Neither spoke. With each downward step, gravity’s irrefutable law gripped them just as surely as it ensnared and dictated the fate of every drop of moisture which balanced astride the Rocky Mountains. The destiny of a drop of moisture is beyond its control. When rain lands upon the Rocky Mountains—the ancient backbone which divides the North American continent—it is compelled to flow inexorably east or west. Its ultimate destination is a matter of chance. A millimeter’s deviation and gravity will propel it one way and not the other.
As they descended the Longs Peak trail, the same force which rules the fallen rain claimed Rose and Cody and set about delivering each to a different destiny. In the morning Rose would wriggle into her jeans, stick out her thumb, and gush impetuously west toward the Pacific. She was nineteen and the world was her oyster. Cody would pack his bedroll, straighten his Stetson, and drift east to the big dig in Kansas. Walking steadily and silently they reached the trail-head and their waiting jalopy at dusk.
Next morning, their goodbyes said, Rose and Cody stood together in Estes Village looking at the distant profile of Longs Peak. Without a word, they exchanged tiny glacial pebbles secretly harvested from high on the trail. His gift to her was a polished white oval, speckled with bits of silver-gray. She gave him a smooth nugget of midnight black. Later, fingering their pebbles as they traveled in separate directions, each would carry with them a memory of one another and a bit of the mountain.
Each trusted that a wide world of hopeful adventure awaited them. That morning they shared one final hug then parted. Rose walked into Estes. Cody sat on the curb to wait for Llanos. Neither knew it then but, despite promises to keep in touch, the two friends would never meet again. In the distance, over the Steel Range, a storm was gathering. Each parting step sealed their separation and carried them inescapably toward an evil which awaited them, an evil against which their optimistic hopes and their tiny pebbles would prove to be insufficient talismans.
