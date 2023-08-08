Episode 31: Community Dreams
Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 30, Cody Lily and Rose Swan discovered they were not alone. In today’s episode, Annabel Thrush and Billy Stroud have a conversation about dreams.
Episode 31
Community Dreams
June 1937
Water Crest Farm, Kansas
Annabel Thrush shuddered as something icy, something not quite corporeal, seemed to pass through her body.
“Want me to close the kitchen door?” asked Billy Stroud.
“No need,” said Annabel. “Whatever I felt tingling just now, it’s gone.”
“Juddering like Thirteen,” Billy suggested.
Annabel smiled. She and Billy had agreed to truncate the name of their farm horse—who’d come to them with the preposterous handle Thirteen-Hundred. And the boy’s observation was astute. Annabel had indeed felt like she was twitching, a sensation not unlike juddering—the reflexive skin movement of a horse attempting to discourage a bothersome fly.
“Did you feel anything, just now?” she asked.
They were sitting at the kitchen table, shelling peas.
“Nope,” said Billy.
“Hmm—well I sure felt it,” Annabel said and the two worked for a time in silence.
“Like in them dreams you have,” Billy suggested.
“A bit like that,” Annabel admitted.
“Tell me again,” the boy begged.
Recounting her dreams had served as entertainment for several nights running. It was summer and many of the popular radio shows seemed to be on vacation. Besides, the spring broadcast of the Hindenburg disaster—a terrifying recording of the last moments of the doomed zeppelin—had so frightened them that they were reluctant to turn on the dial. When they did, stories of conflict emanating from Italy, Spain, and Asia were just as scary. Iris Hazelwood, who might have acted as a calming influence on the two youngsters, was miles and weeks away on her trip to Wales. Without Iris to steady their nerves, the radio had remained silent.
“Where should I start?” she asked.
“The one about the rocks,” Billy requested.
“Okay,” Annabel laughed. “That one is fresh on my mind, and I can add another wrinkle from last night.”
“Oh, boy,” Billy decided. “Do I love them wrinkles!”
As the boy listened with rapt attention, Annabel related an updated version of one of her persistent dreams. In that recurring dream, she finds herself on a mountain trail, sometimes hiking upward, sometimes rushing down, then suddenly stopping to kneel down and pick up a pebble.
“The forest and the trail are a bit murky,” she reports. “But I can see the pebbles clearly. One is—”
“Black as coal but shiny,” Billy interrupted. “Sorry.”
“Who’s tellin’ this story?” she chided. “I’m kidding of course, feel free to chime in as the spirit moves you.”
“I’m sorry for speakin’ outa turn,” he said.
“No worries,” she assured him. “You speak up whenever you want. I’m flattered that you remember the details. See if you can describe the other stone.”
Billy hesitated, but Annabel smiled her encouragement.
“White with specks and also shiny—shaped like a hen’s egg only smaller,” he said.
“Exactly,” she agreed. “And here is the wrinkle. Last night, I seemed to go down to the bottom of the trail and what do you think I saw there?”
“No idea,” the boy frowned. “Are you gonna tell me or make me guess?”
“See if you can figure it out,” she set forth the challenge.
“Do I get a hint?”
“I came upon a garden,” she said. “It was a flooded garden, with plants floating on the surface. I wanted to touch them, but the water was too deep. But I could see them—especially two flowers which you’ll recall from my previous dreams. And which Doc also mentioned in her latest letter.”
At the mention of the name Doc, it was Billy’s turn to smile.
In addition to shortening the name of the farm’s one and only horse, he and Annabel had mutually agreed to begin referring to Iris Hazelwood as Doc. They’d yet to test this concept on the woman herself, but they had a feeling she wouldn’t mind. They’d decided to wait to spring the idea when the mistress of Water Crest Farm returned from her trip abroad.
“I’d need to see her face to tell if she hates or loves the idea,” Annabel had declared, and Billy agreed, so that particular scheme had been summarily postponed.
Meanwhile, Billy was absolutely sure he knew what his lovely companion was driving at.
“Lily and rose,” he proclaimed, in a voice brimming with confidence.
“Precisely,” Annabel confirmed. “Acres of lilies and oodles of roses.”
“Guess we still got no idea what any of this means,” Billy speculated.
“You’re correct,” she confirmed.
“And nobody to ask, I reckon,” he frowned.
“As it happens,” said Annabel, “just this morning I put it all down in a letter, slapped on a handful of stamps, stuck the envelope in the mailbox, and put up the flag. By now Woody has been by with his mail-truck and picked it up. How long it will take to make the trip from here to Wales is anybody’s guess, but I imagine Doc will have a field day interpreting the bucketful of dreams which started almost from the minute she left.”
“And meantime,” said Billy, “she seems to already be on the same thinkin’ as you, being’s she wrote already about them same flowers.”
“Yup,” Annabel agreed. “That’s what we would call prescient.”
“Wait up,” said Billy. “That-there is a new word which-for we gotta add to my chalk-board.”
Leaping from his chair, the enthusiastic boy rushed to the blackboard which Annabel had nailed to the kitchen wall to help Billy with his arithmetic, spelling, and vocabulary.
“Spell-out slow,” he requested as he fished a fresh piece of chalk out of the coffee can on the student desk. On one of their rambles, they’d found the old desk languishing in the Sharon Springs junkyard. Billy had lugged it home and they repaired and refinished it to fashion a makeshift schoolroom in the kitchen corner.
One letter at a time, Annabel spelled the new word and watched with pride as the boy printed it out.
“Huh,” Billy said as he stepped back to admire his work. “Say it again.”
“Prescient,” she repeated.
“Almost-sure like President—like Mr. Roosevelt?”
“Very like,” she agreed. “And well-spotted. We’ll make a scholar of you yet.”
“Now the hard part,” Billy frowned. “What it means?”
“It’s similar to an omen—that is a glimpse of the future,” she answered.
“Like a guess—like that fella at the carnival what guesses your weight and such?”
“Something like that—only focused on things which haven’t yet happened. It’s a kind of prophecy.”
“Like in the Bible do you mean?”
“Exactly.”
“They’s dreams in the Bible too,” Billy observed. “Big powerful dreams. By the bucketful. Are Doc’s dreams and yer own dreams that kind?”
“Maybe not so powerful, but undoubtedly prescient,” said Annabel.
She grew silent then, considering the weight of her own statement. Billy had grown used to the young woman’s episodes of introspection. So, he returned to the kitchen table, sat quietly down, and resumed his work. He’d filled a second saucepan with shelled peas before Annabel spoke again.
“Sorry,” she said as if waking from a stupor. “I’m making you do all the work.”
“Don’t mind,” Billy assured her. “Should I ask where you was just now?”
“No place in particular,” she lied.
“In other words—in the water,” he ventured.
She had indeed had the drowning dream again. Although, since it was broad daylight and she hadn’t been sleeping, could what she’d momentarily experienced be properly called a dream? Maybe it was a vision? Unfortunately, their resident doctor of metaphysics was miles away. So, no expert on hand to parse out the distinction.
“We could ask Doc if she was here,” Billy suggested.
“You read my mind,” said Annabel.
“Not on purpose,” Billy blushed.
“Well,” she said, “let’s at least say we had the same thought. Maybe we’d better compose another letter.”
“Another one? Won’t Doc be surprised to get two in a row from our end?” Billy asked.
“Maybe. But remember, she likes surprises.”
“I’ll get the papers!” Billy shouted. He bolted toward the parlor but paused in the doorway. “Say—will we be usin’ my new word?”
“Absolutely!”
“I’ll be right back!” Billy yelled.
Annabel stood and hurriedly cleared the table. She placed the basket of unshelled peas on the kitchen counter, ran water in the pea pans, and set the pans on the stove. There’d be time to work with them later.
Billy seemed to be taking a bit too long and she was about to seek him out when the boy returned carrying writing paper, an envelope, and the inkwell.
“Couldn’t find yer pen,” he frowned.
“Oh,” Annabel said as she thrust her hands into the pockets of her overalls. “I forgot.”
Keeping a fountain pen in her work clothes wasn’t the wisest idea. Too easy to lose it overboard while mucking the stall or weeding the garden—not to mention the risk of warping the mechanism. She found the pen in her left pocket and pulled it out. Her right hand remained in the other pocket. That morning, she’d been digging in the dry creek bed at the far edge of the pasture, looking for pebbles. She found the white one right away. The other one proved harder. She had to dig deep for the black one. She fingered the pebbles, then decided not to show them to Billy.
Things are already weird today, she told herself. No sense stirring the pot.
“No need to stir it,” Billy said. “Ain’t even on the fire yet.”
Annabel stared hard at the boy. Had he actually heard her thoughts? She mulled that over before following his gaze to the pans sitting on the unlit stove. So, perhaps his comment had been influenced by a visual cue rather than a mental one.
“What?” Billy asked.
“Nothing,” she lied. “Let’s begin our letter.”
“Still worried about the water dream?” Billy surmised.
“Can’t fool you, can I? Maybe it’s time I took you up on your offer to teach me to swim.”
“Too bad there ain’t a lake nor a river nearby,” Billy said. “Nor even a creek.”
“There’s always the new Mountain Aquatics Center in Sharon Springs,” she suggested.
“You serious this time?” he asked.
“Deadly serious,” she answered. “So, let’s postpone Doc’s letter for a bit. Are you game?”
“I’ll get into my trunks,” he said.
“We’ll need to stop by Mumford’s for me to purchase a bathing suit and cap,” Annabel said.
“Think old man Mumford could have such gear in stock?”
“I shouldn’t be surprised,” she said.
“Candy too?” Billy hoped.
“Not supposed to eat before swimming,” Annabel laughed.
“For after then?” the boy requested.
“For after,” she agreed.
