Episode 32: Welsh Morning
Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 31, Annabel Thrush and Billy Stroud had a conversation about dreams. In today’s episode, Iris Hazelwood sorts through her accumulated notebooks.
Episode 32. Welsh Morning
June 1937
Swansea, Wales
Iris Hazelwood was writing in her journal. It was early. She was up with the chickens—or as her Welsh hostess put it—i fyny gyda’r ieir.
“I’ll not attempt to parse that out phonetically,” she wrote. “I might have saved much effort in crafting my own secret journal language had I merely taken the time to learn to speak Welsh.”
As it was, she’d adapted the contents of the vintage textbook purchased last year from the curiosity shop in Kansas to create her own shorthand—a medium which she’d been using for months to keep her journal. She paused in her morning writing and smiled.
No chance of anyone breaking my code, she told herself. In fact, I myself need to keep my wits about me lest I write something and find I can’t decipher my own scribbling. That would be unhandy—like a soldier on guard duty forgetting the password.
Considering this thought, she paused and glanced out her lofty window. She’d been billeted in the upper reaches of her Welsh cousins’ attic—a small but cozy room at the very pinnacle of the two-story stone cottage. Outside she could see the River Tawne and the curve of Beaufort Road. The courtyard was visible too as well as the cadets drilling there. Her cousin Alwyn was down there, marching in ragged order with a wooden dowel on one shoulder—meant to be a rifle. He’d be off in a week or two. A volunteer to fight in the Spanish Civil War. No need to ask which side. He’d be joining an International Brigade to support the democratically-elected government in their fight with the fascists.
“It was the bombing what done it,” Alwyn’s father told Iris on the evening of his son’s commitment to the cause. “Terrible it was—so many of the damn aero planes and so many killed. And the Bosch again—German mischief rising again—you mark my words.”
“German mischief,” Iris wrote in her journal. “The specter of war is palpable here and on the Continent. So different from the American view. I imagine Americans are too distracted by the Depression to pay much attention to these distant, foreign rumblings. I know I was—not to mention my growing unease about the Mountain and Hendrix.”
Iris paused again to gaze at her stack of unedited notebooks.
“Too many,” she said aloud. “Far too many pages filled with the ramblings of my former host.”
Despite initial misgivings, she’d spent far too many Thursday evenings listening to the lord of Wolf Moon Manor spin his fantastic fantasies.
“Bad enough to sit and listen,” she said. “Why on earth did I suppose it was a good idea to write it all down?”
And yet, she had documented it all those months ago—every puzzling syllable written down from memory the moment she arrived back at the farm. Sometimes laboring well into the night and early morning, she wrote it all down.
Now, ensconced in a quaint Welsh household in the embrace of an equally quaint Welsh village—immersed in what most writers would deem an ideally inspirational environment—she found herself unable to concentrate. So, she abandoned the idea of creating brand new copy by documenting her morning impressions. Instead, she decided something must be done about her existing accumulated writing. Two months ago, on a whim, she’d written to Annabel with instructions to gather up her notebooks and mail them to Wales. The arrival of the freight had occasioned much fanfare in this small suburb of Swansea. Word of a mysterious crate from America had inspired several residents of Morriston to gather at the post office, follow the wagon through the cobblestone streets, and loiter about until Iris could locate Alwyn and a crowbar to pry the thing open.
Upon discerning that the crate did not contain anything approaching the contents which a spontaneous spate of exotic rumors had supposed, the crowd dispersed with an audible sigh of dissatisfaction.
“Never a tomahawk nor bow and arrow,” complained one onlooker.
“Not a single souvenir to be seen,” grumbled another.
“Nary a postcard,” muttered a third.
“Papers is all?” Alwyn asked, his voice betraying his disappointment. “I hoped for a war bonnet at least.”
“And that you shall have,” said Iris. “I shall have my sister round one up for you. I’ll write her this moment so we can go into town and mail the envelope this very day.”
Iris paused to consider the casual way in which she had referred aloud to Annabel as her sister. It might have been an unintended psychological slip. On the other hand—
“Lush and tidy!” Alwyn proclaimed as he celebrated the possibility of receiving a coveted Indian artifact. “Let’s do it now in a minute!”
Iris grinned and made a mental note to write down yet another string of Welsh colloquialisms. With Alwyn’s enthusiastic urging, she hastily penned a note and the two of them walked to the main town to post the letter.
It was a warm day and humid. After Iris and Alwyn walked past a pub and then another and a third, Alwyn paused and gazed up at the dangling signboard.
“Stop for a pint?” he ventured.
“Why not?” Iris laughed.
Searching the dim interior, they found a table and ordered drinks.
“Lechyd da,” said Alwyn when they’d been served.
“Cheers,” she said, and they tapped mugs. “This is pleasant. I was here a month ago with your father and—oh—I forgot to look today,” she added. “Remind me again what they call this place?”
“The Lily and Rose,” Alwyn answered. “The best ale and the prettiest tenders—and my Molly the prettiest of the lot.”
“Ahh,” said Iris with a knowing wink. “Your Molly would be a merch glyfar—did I say that correctly?”
“You would say a beautiful flower,” said Alwyn. “That describes my Molly certain sure.”
“Ah, but does Molly know you’re off?” asked Iris.
“Off?” Alwyn pondered the word. “By off, are you asking does she know I’m crazy? Or may-haps are you asking does she know I’m bound for the fighting?”
“Either one,” she said.
“Yes, and yes,” he said. “We’re engaged, you know?”
“I didn’t know,” Iris admitted. “But congratulations. When—?”
“If you’re asking after the wedding date, that’s been put off for now.”
“Of course,” she said.
“A shame,” Alwyn sighed. “You’ll be off soon yourself I hear, and chances are you’ll be missing the wedding if I return.”
“Let’s say when you return,” Iris suggested.
“I’ll drink to that,” he agreed.
The two spent a pleasant hour at the Lily and Rose. When they made their way to the exit, the landlord noticed Iris and called out.
“Nice to see you here again, Miss,” said the landlord. “Well met and come again.”
So, I’ve become a regular, she thought. I’ll have to write to Annabel and Billy again and tell them all about this, my second visit to a genuine Welsh public house.
That evening, their post office errands complete and two fine meals served and eaten, Iris was once again alone in her attic room.
Time for some housekeeping, she told herself.
She pulled two notebooks from the pile and nestled into the room’s broad easy chair determined to make headway.
Something has got to go, she decided.
Opening the first notebook, she noted the date. Then, try as she might to focus on her winnowing task, she was immediately transported back to the evening documented there.
Much to her surprise, Iris had become a regular visitor at Wolf Moon Manor. For months without fail, every Thursday evening at six o’clock, the limousine arrived at the farmhouse and conveyed her to an evening of dinner and conversation with the Old Man. The others seemed to take her new routine in stride. Annabel kept her opinions to herself. As for Billy, the boy was less impressed with the comings and goings of the luxurious automobile than with the transformation of the back road between the farm and the Manor.
“Some pull,” he smiled at breakfast.
“Pardon?” Iris asked.
“Gettin’ that old road fixed up so fast. Like you said you’d do.”
“None of my doing, I’m sure.”
“Too modest by half,” the boy replied. “From that wash-board-dirt path to that-there fancy pavement—I never seen a construction move so quick.”
“Have you looked outside lately?” Iris nodded toward the kitchen window which framed the ever-expanding outline of the Mountain. It was Friday and she was writing in her journal, recording her latest encounter with Hendrix.
“Is it better I don’t talk while you write?” asked Billy as he munched on an apple.
“Thank you for asking but I’m nearly finished.” In truth the boy’s interruptions were mildly irritating but she hadn’t the heart to discourage him. So, Iris worked for another ten minutes, then she removed her spectacles and looked at Billy. Clearly the boy was hanging around for a reason.
“Well,” she sighed and folded her hands.
The boy cleared his throat, and it took a moment more for Iris to grasp what he wanted.
“Would you like to hear what I’ve written?” she asked.
In answer, Billy moved his chair around the kitchen table and perched expectantly at her elbow.
Iris readjusted her spectacles and began to read, “You may well ask—”
“No title?” asked the boy. He was squinting at the unfamiliar writing—unable, of course, to decipher Iris’ text composed as it was in her secret shorthand.
“A good point,” said Iris. She thought for a moment then added—in regular English—a series of appropriate lines at the top of the page. Then she began again, this time starting with the heading:
From the Doctor's Journal
Wolf Moon Manor
October 22, 1936
Sharon Springs, Kansas
“You may well ask how I—a refugee so newly returned to my home state after decades away—came to know so much regarding Glenn Solomon Hendrix, an intensely private person. I had not intended to cultivate an acquaintanceship. I first met the man a month ago and quite by accident. It was late September, and I was sitting on a nail keg at the time in Leaf’s Hardware Store.”
“I remember that day—it was the day you was tired,” said Billy in a tone which conveyed his concern. “Sorry fer interruptin’.”
“Of course, you were there. And I will add a line or two later to that effect. Should I go on?”
Billy nodded, “I promise to keep quiet.”
“No need. You are not merely my audience. I consider you a collaborator.” Seeing the boy’s puzzled look, Iris stopped to define the term. When Billy nodded his understanding, she continued. “So, feel free to comment as I go. It wouldn’t be much of a story if I left out important details.”
“Go ahead please, ma’am. You was sittin’ on a nail keg—”
Iris smiled and continued her narration.
“To tell the truth, I was thrilled to meet Hendrix in person. He is something of a local celebrity, the man who single-handedly resurrected the region with his ambitious plan to erect an artificial mountain range on the Kansas plains. He is a striking figure, taller than I imagined, and looking fit for his fifty-two years—although his complexion seemed somewhat pale—like that of a man not used to being out-of-doors. We shook hands that day (he has a powerful grip) and he invited me to visit him at his estate. He seemed genial enough and I readily accepted. Wolf Moon Manor is about three miles from the farmhouse, and I saw no reason not to be neighborly.
“After my first visit, one thing led to another and soon, much to my surprise, I began spending every Thursday night at the Hendrix manor drinking, playing chess, and listening because, almost immediately, and to my complete surprise, my host began to reveal details about his life. Details fueled by familiarity and liquor. Details which grew increasingly intimate.”
