Episode 33
Kittens
June 1937
Swansea, Wales
Sitting alone in her Welsh attic, Iris Hazelwood was reviewing her journal entry of October 1936. That month and year, she’d been in Kansas, sharing her journal with young Billy Stroud. Recalling that day, she’d pondered whether it was prudent to tell every detail of what had passed between Glenn Solomon Hendrix and herself. She remembered pausing and wondering how much she should say to the boy. Billy was sitting beside her at the farmhouse’s kitchen table. She studied his smooth, unshaven, and wholly innocent face.
Some editing will be required, she decided. Then she continued her narration.
“October 22 marked the anniversary of the first two months of my acquaintance with the director of the Kansas Steel Range Project and lord of Wolf Moon Manor. When I arrived at his estate, Hendrix greeted me as usual. As usual, we shared a meal. Then, as was our established habit, we adjourned to the study—a quiet place nestled deep inside the sprawling manor. Ensconced there, we sat at his ornate chess table, sipping after dinner drinks and trading moves and conversation. The game proceeded at our usual steady pace and was far advanced when Hendrix paused for several moments and sat examining his hands. In the past, this peculiar preoccupation signaled that he had something of substance to say.
“When my host did not immediately initiate a conversation, I reached for the snifter and refilled my glass. We were running even on drinks, but I wanted to get ahead of him by way of preparing myself to receive yet another of his increasingly intimate revelations. For weeks I had been serving as a sounding board for his ideas on a variety of subjects ranging from art and music to religion and politics. But recently he had switched from such general topics to talking about himself. Each evening his disclosures grew more personal, and our once casual interactions began to resemble that of penitent and priest with myself, reluctantly, cast in the latter role. All we were missing was the confessional booth, that and the possibility of absolution, something I was unable to grant my troubled host.”
Iris looked at the boy, but he seemed to be following her narration. Probably some of the concepts were beyond his ken but, like a child listening to a fairy story, Billy was just happy being read to. At least she supposed it worked that way. She hadn’t read a story to a naïve audience since Arizona when she’d looked after the dean’s children all those years ago. She smiled at Billy, and he smiled back. She pressed on.
“Owing to his many accomplishments and his position as a pillar of the community, Hendrix was self-assured and confident. However—to cite a couple of deadly sins—the pompous man was also prideful and utterly vain. His vanity oozed from every pore as he grinned and pressed his advantage in our chess match, taking both of my bishops and a rook and knight and threatening my queen. Meanwhile, I managed only to take three pawns and a knight, my capture of the latter being so impetuous as to expose my queen.”
Iris paused and asked Billy, “Do you understand chess?”
“Not much.”
“Well, suffice it to say, I was losing badly.”
“Sorry.”
“Never mind,” Iris smiled and continued.
“Though we had been playing for months, I had yet to beat him, having come close only once when his arsenal was reduced to king, knight, and bishop. But, in the end, he wriggled free, achieving a draw. Now he had me on the ropes once again and yet, rather than capturing my queen, he allowed me to escape. I knew how proud he was of his proficiency, therefore I suspected he was up to something—perhaps purposely limping along to throw me off my game, a tactic which made me think of Billy’s story about hunting rabbits.”
At the mention of his name, Billy perked up and leaned closer to see himself in print.
“Is that me?” he asked pointing to a trio of shapes.
“Yes,” Iris confirmed.
“Looks like a slanted line with an arrow and a dot,” he frowned, unable to decipher her cryptic shorthand.
“Well-spotted,” she said. “The angled line is your capital B, the arrow is your proper vowel, and the dot relates to your—shall we say—your gender. It shows you’re a boy.”
“According to Billy,” Iris continued, pointing to his name, and nodding to the beaming boy, “when a skilled hunter has flushed a rabbit and the frightened animal has gone to ground, the hunter moves cautiously forward a few paces to achieve the range of his weapon. Then the hunter waits motionless for the timorous hidden rabbit to make the fatal mistake of believing its pursuer has departed. If the hunter is sufficiently patient, the rabbit will forsake cover and die.
“I was thinking of Billy and his hunting story that night when Hendrix interrupted my thoughts.
Fascinating animals, the Old Man said. Pardon, I responded, thinking for a moment that my host had managed to read my thoughts.”
“Ooh,” said Billy, “I heard ‘bout mind readin’ on the radio. Is that somethin’ Old Man Hendrix does?”
“Not so far as I know.” Iris continued. “It was a misunderstanding, you see, because he was thinking aloud—speaking his thoughts instead of thinking them, you understand?”
Billy nodded.
“Cats, Hendrix continued, are you a cat person, Doctor?
“I said I was.
“Thought so, he said, as he serenely pushed his queen diagonally across the board obliterating my other rook. The cat is an absolutely fascinating animal: domesticated after a fashion, yet remaining wild. Clean, yet secreting urine and feces the aroma of which could turn a charging bull. Affectionate, yet distant—and so on—dichotomous creatures—not unlike yourself, Doctor.
“I nodded, acknowledging what I presumed was a compliment and then I desperately laid siege to his king with one of my remaining pawns.
“Unphased, the Old Man continued speaking while his king took my pawn. Dichotomous, yes. But not arbitrary. How shall one put it? Is there not a term in botany? Branching? Dividing? Or do I mean di-unital? Now I’m afraid I’ve strayed into your area, Doctor, forgive me, what do I mean to say?
“That cats have dual personalities? I ventured and pushed my queen forward.
“Yes, exactly. I myself have known several—several cats I mean. And mind you I don’t say I kept them, for cats—if you know them well—cats are never—
“For some moments, the Old Man paused again and studied the board. And yet he did not finish his comment or move his king out of check. Instead, he sat back in his chair and once more examined his hands. When caught up in this practice, his gestures are always the same. First, he turns both palms up and then down again spreading the fingers as he examines the back of both hands for some minutes, before folding them onto his lap.”
She demonstrated these movements for Billy who responded “jeepers” and asked what it meant. Iris shrugged her shoulders and received from the boy a “golly” and a plea for her to continue. She obliged, making a mental note to annotate her remarks as she went, defining terms the boy might not comprehend without seeming to talk down to him.
“Had I not seen these identical movements many times before, I might have stared or made comment, however they were all too familiar to me as harbingers—predictors—of yet another Hendrix narrative. In anticipation of his soliloquy—his story—I also placed my hands in my lap and averted my gaze pretending to study the chessboard. At last, after a lengthy silence, he continued. But his voice was so gentle and reflective that I had to look up from the board to make certain it was him speaking.
“Such gentle creatures, he said, but resilient, and decidedly their own animal. Cats are never kept. No. Rather they possess their so-called masters—do you follow?
“I said I did.
“In the wake of this enigmatic—this mysterious—introduction, Hendrix launched into a disturbing tale from his troubled childhood. When he was a child of eight, his paternal grandmother—by his account a totally disagreeable woman—had summoned him to her great house and denounced the unmanageable abundance of cats underfoot on their hardscrabble farm. Two more squirming mewling litters having arrived that week, she laid the problem of this profusion at the doorstep of young Hendrix whom she knew pampered the unworthy animals. Rising up in fury like some barbarous potentate—some evil queen—she demanded that the boy select and drown fifteen kittens. Not five or ten or two dozen, but exactly fifteen, thinking in her wizened heart that perhaps the boy could not count so far.
“He knew he must obey or suffer yet another beating, although in obeying he had no delusions that the beatings would stop. He proceeded with the faint hope that, if he complied, the next beating might be, for a time, deferred. That night, young Hendrix sat alone in the barn and calculated the unhappy total using a castoff pocketknife, his proudest material possession, to carve a cipher upon the wooden wall. He made hash marks as he had seen his older cousins do when counting cattle as the herd proceeded to and returned from pasture. He stared at the results: twelve vertical lines, each cluster of four crossed by a horizontal line forming a herringbone to make five.”
Iris paused and watched Billy counting on his fingers.
“Three fives make fifteen,” Billy announced.
“Exactly,” Iris continued.
“The old woman had given him a single gunny sack and ordered him to fill it with the requisite number of newborn kittens. He was then to proceed to Smoky Hill River—a perennial stream which, in those days, was coursing at its spring height through the farm’s lower meadow. Arriving there, he was required to throw the squirming bag into the muddy flow. This he could not do. He could not imprison the innocent animals in the sack. Could not carry them, mewing and howling and clawing at one another, down to the river. Could not drop them alive into the torrent—a torrent is—”
“I know what you’re about,” said Billy. Iris stopped reading and held his gaze. “Don’t baby me. Let them big words wash over me. I’ll follow all-right. If I don’t, I’ll let you know.”
“Just as you say,” Iris beamed back at the boy and continued.
“Instead of following his grandmother’s harsh instructions, he used his knife to shred the gunny sack into fifteen rough rectangles. These he proceeded, by candlelight, to stitch laboriously into miniature shrouds, taking time to decorate the facing of each with his own primitive version of a floral pattern—a design he crudely copied from a discarded swath of embroidery which he had discovered in the farmyard—”
“I’ll bet I can guess,” Billy interrupted, “what that stitchin’ design was.”
“Hendrix didn’t say,” Iris assured him.
“Ask him if it was lily and rose,” the boy suggested. “Plow on,” he requested.
Iris stared at her young companion for a full minute before continuing.
