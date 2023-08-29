Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 33, Glenn Solomon Hendrix recalled his troubled childhood. In today’s episode, his memories take a tragic turn.
Episode 34
Hashmarks
June 1937
Swansea, Wales
Iris Hazelwood was continuing a review of her journal entry of October 1936. She and Billy Stroud had been in Kansas, sitting in the farmhouse kitchen as she read about her encounter with Glenn Solomon Hendrix. She was recounting Hendrix’s sad tale—the story of how, as a child, his overly-strict grandmother had forced him to choose and drown more than a dozen newborn kittens.
“Young Hendrix worked far into the night until at last his sewing was complete. Then, his vision muddled from a combination of close work and an intermittent stream of tears, he wiped his eyes and runny nose upon his sleeve and turned his attention to the kittens.
“He had purposely delayed choosing the victims, wishing to grant the creatures a few more hours of life. But, with dawn approaching, he could wait no longer. He stood for a moment listening to the wispy, rhythmic breathing of the sleeping kittens. Their mothers were abroad in the dark, hunting. Their fathers, unknown. He and the kittens were alone in the barn, orphans all, abandoned in the gloom with no light but a sputtering candle.
“A reluctant arbiter of life and death, the miserable boy felt the dreadful weight of his task pressing upon him as he knelt in the warm dusty hay beside the sleeping kittens. At last, with a heavy sigh, he began. First, he chose runts—the smallest kittens, frail animals which, given the odds, might die anyway. This came to seven and he scratched the requisite lines upon the wall below his first row of hash marks. Then he selected two more that appeared to have deformed tails which came to nine. The remaining six he picked at random from among clusters of sleeping kittens. This made fifteen. Satisfied that the hash marks he etched to record the selected kittens matched those in his guide row, he isolated the condemned animals in an over-turned apple crate where all fell fast asleep, imprisoned there, as yet unaware of their fate.
“He let them sleep until dawn and then, sobbing, he removed the sleeping kittens one-by-one from under the crate and suffocated each creature—pressing each tiny head firmly against his chest until the animal went limp and died. One doomed animal mewed pitifully; a few pawed and scratched; but most were drowsy and succumbed without a struggle. Each time a kitten died against his breast he felt the icy whisper of a vanishing life sink into his heart. Then, with trembling hands, he laid each corpse gently in a row upon the hay. Fifteen deaths the boy endured and then it was finished.
“He fitted each kitten into a shroud and placed the shrouds in the crate. Then he lugged the crate down to the river—heading for the spot where an old barn door formed a rudimentary bridge over which the cattle crossed. Now, too tired for sentiment, he shed no tears. He left the crate upon the bridge, stumbled to the riverside to gather stones, returned to place a stone in each bag, sewed them shut, and—without ceremony—dropped each weighted shroud into the river.
“At last, thoroughly drained of feeling, he solemnly pulled the crate apart, piercing his trembling hands as he wrestled with splinters and nails. Fingers bleeding and knuckles skinned, he leaned the slats into an upright pyramid, placed a wad of wax-soaked burlap underneath, touched a match to the burlap, and watched as the dry sticks kindled, then blazed. Soon the bridge itself was engulfed. After a few ruinous moments, the bridge withered and collapsed heavily into the river as the boy sat on the bank and watched the smoldering remains float away.
“At the conclusion of his shocking story, Hendrix and I sat in silence. The manor’s grandfather clock ticked, and our chess pieces remained exactly where they had been at the start of his tale. This was a rare occurrence for we played at a so-called gentleman’s pace meaning we strove to make our respective moves long before the clock chided us by striking the quarter hour. Indeed, caught up in the spirit of competition, we often raced one another to see how many times we could move within that interval.
“It was our history of prompt exchanges which made the Old Man’s delay so remarkable. Previously, even in the throes of telling a story, Hendrix managed to maintain a brisk pace of moves while I, his listener, responded in kind. But last night the chimes reminded me that he had not moved for nearly an hour.
“Your move, I offered helpfully.
“And don’t I know it. Hendrix replied, then he studied the board for a moment and made an unexpected announcement. I believe, dear Doctor, that you have me. Checkmate in three moves as I calculate it and therefore—I resign.
“Speaking thus, he toppled his king, opened the drawer on his side, unceremoniously brushed his pieces in, and slid the drawer closed—his rapid movements allowing me no opportunity to examine the board and confirm his deduction.
“Well played, he smiled as he abruptly abandoned his chair. Another brandy?
“And just like that, for the first time ever, I won. But my victory was hollow. I hardly expected a shower of confetti or a commemorative plaque, but this unexpected win was, in my opinion, absolutely unrewarding.
“I looked up to see him standing at the bar. His back was to me as he filled our glasses.
“I remained seated and slowly removed my chessmen and stowed them away in the drawer on my side of the board. When I looked up again, he still had his back to me, but his head was bowed, and I thought I heard him sniffling. Could he possibly have been so overcome by the pathos of his own story that he was lingering overlong at the bar in order to buy time to master his emotions? Not bloody likely, and yet—”
“Is that a cuss word?” asked Billy. He paused and stared at Iris.
“Bloody?”
“Yeah.”
“Just a minor one,” Iris clarified. “Like darn or shoot.”
“Sad about them little cats the Old Man had to kill,” Billy said.
“Yes,” Iris agreed.
“Was he cryin’ do you think?” Billy wondered.
“Possibly,” Iris suggested.
“Probably that’s what made him so mean.”
“Pardon?” she asked.
“Old Man Hendrix,” Billy explained. “He’s mean.”
“Well—” she began, but the boy interrupted.
“Probably ‘cause they was mean to him when he was young is what makes him so mean. Not his fault then.”
“It’s kind of you to think so,” Iris declared. “And extremely charitable.”
“I’m interruptin’ again, sorry.”
“No need,” smiled Iris picking up the thread of her narrative.
“Hendrix remained at the bar. I was still trying to decide how I felt about my presumed victory. My host appeared to be musing too because I had to prompt him to continue.
“Did this all happen near here? I asked. And, when he did not respond, I prompted: Your grandmother’s farm—was it nearby?
“He seemed not to hear me—in any event he didn’t answer my questions.
“To distant memories, he said turning to face me and raising his glass.
“To a better tomorrow. I replied.
“We drank and he summoned his man to drive me home. As I waited on the fresh-mown grass beside the lengthy graveled driveway, I glanced up at the moon. It was, I knew from my almanac, a Hunter’s Moon. Ever since becoming a regular visitor, I had been meaning to ask Hendrix how he came to name his mansion after a different lunar phenomenon—the Wolf Moon is a January moon. The name Wolf Moon Manor seemed, to me, a bit pretentious. But then, everything about the Old Man smacked of pretention.
“I held my thumb aloft and closed one eye then the other. The act of switching eyes to alternate between binocular-vision and single-vision caused my outstretched thumb to appear to first cover, and then reveal, the moon. I pulled my arm down and abandoned my frivolous game when I heard the approach of the limousine. It drew closer as its tires crunched over the gravel.
“If Petterson wondered about my sky gazing, he did not signify. He allowed the limousine to idle as he stepped out and walked around to open the rear door for me. I have been trying to discourage him from performing this unnecessary gesture but to no avail. He dresses the part and is apparently determined to act as chauffeur to the rich and famous, even though I am neither.
“As we left the manor, I looked out the window toward the distant town. Each time we pass this way I seem to see more lights dotting the landscape. Clearly the Steel Range construction is stimulating growth in Sharon Springs. Moments later we bumped along the entry road which led to the farm. Obliging Petterson to drive the manor’s expensive shiny vehicle on our rutted dusty road always makes me feel guilty. I picture him having to wash and wax the limousine before retiring for the evening, an inconvenient chore, especially considering that I seldom depart the manor before eleven and sometimes after midnight.
“Glancing out into the darkness I caught furtive glimpses of fireflies as they twirled through the grass in roadside ditches. A bit late in the year, I guessed, for those insects to be active. Perhaps the presence of the Mountain was influencing not only the area weather but also regional wildlife. I commented on the fireflies, but Petterson drove on in silence. This was not unusual because he and I seldom speak. I find him to be a superficially courteous functionary whose role in Hendrix's organization apparently extends beyond that of chauffeur. This seems apparent since I cannot help but notice that he wears a shoulder holster and pistol. These men and their weapons! When we reached the farm, he got out again, walked around the limousine to open my door, and extended a gloved hand.
“I took his hand and, for some reason felt compelled to announce, I won tonight.
“To which his perfunctory reply was, if you say so.”
Iris stopped and removed her spectacles.
“Wow-ee.” Billy whistled through his teeth. “Do you mean to say that you yourself writ all those many pages of that-there story whilst just sittin’ at this-here table?”
“Yes,” she beamed. “Did you like it?”
“It was like listenin’ to the radio,” said Billy. “Is that what mamas do?”
“Write stories?” Iris asked.
“No, tell ‘em I mean. At bedtimes?”
“Yes, that’s one of the things mothers do.” In the silence which followed, Iris guessed what she should say next. “Would you like to hear more next Friday?”
Billy nodded and that became the beginning of their Friday night ritual.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.