Episode 35: Counting Noses
Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 34, the memories of Glenn Solomon Hendrix took a tragic turn. In today’s episode, Hendrix takes stock of his scattered family.
Sunflower Peak, Kansas Steel Range
June 1937
High in the pinnacle of Sunflower Peak, Glenn Solomon Hendrix was about to abandon his observation post. After four straight hours of sitting and watching, the Old Man decided it was time for a break, so he stood and stretched luxuriously. He held that stretch for several seconds, nimbly pushing his arms wide, then high, in a smoothly controlled and geometrically perfect arc. He inhaled expansively then exhaled deliberately, extending his outward respiration until his breath faded from a gentle flow to a perfect, silent stillness.
Mindfulness, he told himself. By rights, upon rising from an excess of inactive sitting, a human of my advanced years ought to feel the complaints of idle muscles and rigid joints. Nevertheless, I am untroubled by any trace of discomfort. In fact, I’ve never felt more limber, nor more alive.
A human of my advanced years? he asked himself. Human? Advanced years? He considered those two notions and instantly dismissed them. Not applicable, he thought. Those terms do not apply to me because I am neither wholly human nor a slave to advancing years. I exist perpetually as an enhanced being—one who holds the patent on forever. But enough of this self-indulgent musing, he chastised himself. It’s time to count noses.
Crossing the room, the Old Man paused at an eight-tiered bookcase to admire the leatherbound first-editions which occupied a central shelf. The valuable volumes were Mark Twain novels, a full set, presented to Hendrix on the occasion of his appointment to the role of Director for the Kansas Steel Range Project. He valued those books while also coveting the memory of his inauguration as project director. The books, and his title were among his most priceless possessions.
He fingered the nearest book, then paused to turn his palms up and then down again, spreading the fingers as he studied the backs of both hands. Having confirmed the absence of unflattering age spots which had once blemished his skin, he eased one of the leatherbound volumes aside and reached into a secret compartment to activate a hidden switch. Instantly, a subdued internal whirling vibrated the shelves as an unseen mechanism set the bookcase in motion, parting the densely lined shelves in the center and sending each half in an opposite direction. It took some moments for the gliding shelves to subdivide, and Hendrix watched patiently until the moving bookcase had parted to uncover its hidden prize.
At first glance, the revealed portion of wall appeared to contain an ordinary rectangle of green felt fabric stretched tightly over a plywood frame. To the uninitiated eye, the display might resemble a racetrack tote board showing horses scheduled to race and the betting odds on each animal—something quite familiar to a horse fancier like Hendrix. This impression was reinforced by an array of pasteboard placards, each rectangle containing a unique name and number. Obscured from prying eyes, the listings had a special meaning to Hendrix who had populated this highly personal tote board with the names of nine extremely unique human beings—an inventory of his offspring, some young, some old, all unaware of their shared connection.
Hendrix considered the uppermost placard. He’d meant to remove the name earlier, immediately after destroying the old farmstead where he’d endured so much childhood abuse. The last remnants of that wretched farm were gone now, reduced on his orders to charred ruins. Subject Number One—his eldest living offspring—was also gone, executed and likewise reduced to ashes.
“So much for Number One,” he said aloud as he grasped the pasteboard and removed the name of Gideon Dixon. The abrupt removal generated a shredding sound—like the slow rending of cloth.
Hook-and-loop—inspired by Nature, the Old Man told himself.
That fleeting thought described yet another purloined patent which Hendrix had managed to highjack. He’d stolen the idea and directed the Mountain’s science unit to create the hook-and-loop product. It replicated the ability of certain seedpods to use natural bur-hooks to cling to fur and clothing. It was a common method of seed dispersal which was undoubtedly well known to Subject Four—a trained botanist and his virile young son who was even now on his way to the Mountain.
Subject Four? Hendrix asked himself. To hell with these numbers! Let the agents keep the subject codes straight. As for me, I’ll call my children by their proper names.
Thus, he elected to turn his attention to (2) Iris Hazelwood and (3) Ham Hazelwood. Iris, his eldest daughter, was abroad for the time being. She’d be returning to Kansas soon, which was well because he missed their chats. Her brother Ham was a docile prisoner at Wolf Moon Manor. So, no worries about the Hazelwood clan. For a moment, he focused on Subjects Seven through Nine—his youngest crop—but Annabel Thrush, Naif Hendrix, and the final child would have to await his attention. At present, he was most concerned with (4) Cody Lily, (5) Rose Swan, and (6) Llanos Cedarhouse, all of whom he’d been watching for the better part of the morning and much of the entire week. Never mind that the trio in question was 500 miles distant. The powerful telescopic device which he’d acquired was more than adequate for the task of observing distant objects and faraway creatures.
Years ago, the Kansas Steel Range Project had appropriated the gigantic telescope with its groundbreaking 200-inch lens. Now the superb instrument resided high in the Mountain, concealed inside the steel shell of Sunflower Peak, the site of his personal inner sanctum. The marvelous mechanism was designed for celestial research, but Hendrix had other ideas. The technicians who installed the telescope may have wondered why it was being positioned for horizontal rather than vertical use. However, that curiosity evaporated shortly after installation, along with the workmen in question, who also vanished.
No loose ends, Hendrix told himself as he discarded the marker which had once represented the late Gideon Dixon. Having disposed of Gideon, he toyed with the idea of further editing. Lily and Rose, he thought. Cody will keep. Shall I cull the girl now, or wait for confirmation?
He’d dispatched the Bradshaw Brothers to attend to the particular loose end represented by Rose Ann Swan. That was a calculated risk. The odious brothers were crude and careless. Nevertheless, they could be counted on to follow orders. Which was more than could be said of other Eyestone operatives. A recent spate of rebellious behavior had shaken the Old Man’s confidence in certain agents. Malcolm Hershel had been the most worrying turncoat. On the heels of Captain Hershel’s betrayal, came the treacherous behavior of De Soto Valdez. Given these high-profile instances of disloyalty, it had become necessary to reconsider whom to trust.
In a matter of months, two of his most intelligent agents had, almost simultaneously, developed a problematic attack of scruples. That was inconvenient, but the Old Man’s ambitious end-game was playing out. Going forward, he required ruthless, mechanical, and unquestioning obedience—automatons like Petterson, Sewell, and Jenkins—the agent who’d dispatched Gideon. That efficient man was apparently on leave at the moment. In any event, he had no further need for thinking henchmen like Hershel and Valdez.
“Hmm,” Hendrix said aloud as he recalled his miscalculation. It had been a mistake to order Valdez to eliminate Hershel. As a result of that blunder, Hershel was unharmed, at large, and undoubtedly up to his elbows in mischief.
As for Valdez, he thought, that traitor will soon—
A harsh alarm interrupted his thinking and alerted him that someone was approaching the threshold of the sturdy exterior door which formed the boundary between his isolated inner sanctum and the remainder of the Steel Range. On instinct, the Old Man pressed the switch to reverse the sliding bookcases, but the mechanism sputtered and failed. Angerly abandoning the exposed wall, he crossed the room and peered through the one-way spyhole embedded in the stout entry door. Seeing what he anticipated, he unlatched two deadbolts—top and bottom—then issued orders through the closed door.
“Leave the prisoner,” Hendrix growled. “And step back.”
Using the spyhole to confirm that his commands were obeyed, he freed the middle bolt and opened the door.
“Senor Valdez,” he greeted his chained prisoner noting that, as instructed, the guards had secured the man with collar, wrist, and ankle braces, linked together with a solid chain. Casting a practiced eye over the bonds, Hendrix estimated the restraints would weigh around seventy pounds—about as heavy as a bale of hay.
“Come in,” Hendrix grinned. “If you can.”
With effort, Valdez shuffled across the threshold.
“Dismissed,” Hendrix told the four guards. He closed and bolted the door, then turned to Valdez. “So, my mysterious friend, I’d like to hear your explanation of the nonsense I see published along the roadsides and covertly carved into the external lintel of my sanctum door.”
“Where’s my boat?” Valdez suggested.
“Not quite,” Hendrix frowned. “I refer to the Spanish saying. That rubbish about the blood.”
“Lo que la sangre desca, lo toma,” Valdez said. “Meaning: what the blood desires, he takes.”
“A phrase which some attribute,” Hendrix observed, “to a historical figure, Vlad the Impaler—an alleged vampire.”
“As you say,” Valdez conceded.
“And a phrase which you attach to me,” Hendrix said.
“Yes.”
“And also, to your humble self,” Hendrix added.
“As you say.”
“A shared desire for blood which makes us kindred spirits,” the Old Man suggested.
“Or mortal enemies,” Valdez countered.
“Interesting,” Hendrix grinned. “But we are alone here, so why not speak plainly? Why not say immortal enemies?”
“The future will decide,” answered Valdez. “For the present, I wonder that you are not frightened to face me alone.”
“Frightened?” Hendrix scoffed. “Not particularly. I find your alleged powers overrated. Transforming into animals? Disappearing? Ridiculous. The stuff of dime-novels and juvenile comic books. If you possessed one iota—even a whisper of such rumored powers, how were my men able to seize and imprison you? Why are you restrained, at this very moment, by mere iron and steel?”
As Hendrix spoke, his prisoner gradually maneuvered his chained feet until he faced the exposed wall which the malfunctioning bookcase mechanism had failed to conceal.
“I see you have been busy counting the noses,” the prisoner observed. “A practice not unlike the hashmarks which your younger self utilized to account for fifteen kittens you were compelled to murder.”
Despite his superior position as Valdez’s jailer, upon hearing this unexpected reference to his boyhood trauma, Hendrix was seized by an involuntary shock. Without a word, he passed to the bar and poured himself a drink. Unwilling to show his apprehension, the Old Man kept his back to his prisoner as he downed a whiskey and poured another. Sensing his captor’s unease, the prisoner pressed his advantage.
“Has it not occurred to you that I myself arranged this very meeting?” Valdez asked.
“To what end,” Hendrix asked without turning around.
“Perhaps,” Valdez continued, “my purpose is to glimpse yonder wall. You have been careless not to cover this indulgent listing of those whom you seek to manipulate. Surely it is meant to be secret. Why have you left it exposed? Perhaps your cloaking mechanism has failed?”
Remaining at the bar, Hendrix gathered his courage and struggled to moderate his voice.
“You have my attention,” the Old Man admitted. “And you seem to be full of questions to which I suspect you already know the answers. But your clever insinuations don’t change the fact of your captivity. And the fact that, very soon, I will silence you forever.”
“You will find that I am not so easily conquered,” said Valdez.
“What the blood desires—” Hendrix began but paused—his attention diverted by an abrupt jangling of metal. In mid-sentence, he turned to find that his prisoner had unaccountably vanished, leaving behind a jumbled pile of unfettered shackles and discarded chains.
