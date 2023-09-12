Episode 36: Follow the Bus
Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 35, Glenn Solomon Hendrix took stock of his scattered family. In today’s episode, Rose Ann Swan embarks upon her westward journey.
Episode 36
Follow the Bus
Estes Park Village, Colorado
June 1937
Field Notes and Transcription of Voice Recording
Colorado Operations: 1 June to 4 June 1937
Eyestone Agent Jefferson Ford, WW7-J
I am Agent Jeff Ford. Eyestone Identification WW7 stroke J. Today’s date is 5 June 1937. The time is 0430 hours. I am recording this personal narrative to supplement my written field notes. Consistent with Eyestone protocol, I am creating redundant accounts of my most recent surveillance activities. When completed, I will have both a written and oral record, thus insuring that I have thoroughly documented all relevant details. Here follows an account of my activities and observations for the inclusive dates 1 through 4 June 1937, and the locations of Estes Park Village and Golden, Colorado:
1 June 1937: Since dawn, I had been scouting Estes Park Village preparing to keep an eye on Subject Four, a.k.a. Cody Lily, and on Subject Five, his girlfriend. The couple arrived in the Village at 1900 hours in a Lincoln sedan automobile. The Lincoln was driven by their acquaintance, Subject Six, a.k.a. Llanos Cedarhouse, who left Estes Village that same day and proceeded south to attend a family ceremony in New Mexico. Other agents were assigned to shadow the Indian there. It was our understanding that Six would return to Estes on 4 June to transport Four to his Steel Range employment. Subjects Four and Five spent the night at a tent site near Elkhorn Lodge. They shared a single tent.
2 June 1937: At approximately 2400 hours, after spending the day engaged in aimless pursuits, Four and the girl acquired a rental automobile, drove this ancient roadster through the national park to an isolated trailhead, and embarked, on foot, for a strenuous hike up Longs Peak. I followed in a company vehicle and left Acting-Agents Petterson and Sewell at the trailhead. These two inexperienced trainees were assigned the task of tracking the targets up-country while I returned to wait below in the Village. In addition to Petterson and Sewell, Agent Wooten was also stationed in the area. My point being that there were plenty of us here to handle the surveillance without adding the Bradshaw brothers. So why had they been sent to join us? I could get no satisfactory response from Eyestone headquarters, and Wooten knew nothing—or so he claimed. Therefore, I sought to marginalize the Bradshaws whom I viewed as unwelcome, unnecessary, and frankly hazardous reinforcements.
3 June 1937: At 0530 hours the Bradshaws arrived towing an over-sized horse trailer. So much for a low profile. I made them remove their rifles from the rear-window mounting rack, unhitch the trailer, and board their poor neglected animals in the livery at the end of Elkhorn Avenue. After the two brothers had done these things, had the pair been proper Eyestone agents, I would have taken them to breakfast.
Instead, since I had not requested their presence and their company was the last thing I desired, I suggested they get their own meals and keep otherwise out of sight until the next morning when I instructed them to meet me on Elkhorn Avenue opposite the drugstore. For all I know, or care, they ate and slept in their truck.
At 1930 hours, I drove alone to keep vigil near the Longs Peak trailhead until the targets appeared. Apparently, they had been up on top and gazing across the Kansas line at our fabulous Mountain. And Petterson and Sewell also got to see some measure of the view—but not from the summit I’ll wager. Good for them. Let them all look their fill. After three years in Eyestone harness, I’ve seen enough of the Rock—inside and out—to last a lifetime.
Ford paused the recording and made a mental note to edit out his more opinionated observations. You never know, he cautioned himself before continuing his report.
Around 2200 hours the Subjects arrived at the trailhead, started the borrowed roadster, and drove back to Estes. The moment the Subjects were off Longs Peak, the young couple once again became my responsibility. So, I followed and watched ahead as the roadster’s headlights swayed back and forth on the winding road, chopping shafts of light into the dark forest. I left my own lights off so as not to spook them. I followed slowly and at a distance inasmuch as I knew where they were headed. I did not wait for Petterson and Sewell to arrive at the trailhead. According to procedure, they would be hiking behind the Subjects to insure they were flushed down the trail. Retrieving those agents was Wooten’s job—not my concern.
By 2400 hours, everything was proceeding according to plan: First, the Subjects dropped the roadster off and then they walked in the dark along Elkhorn Avenue and up to the lodge where they would spend another night in their rented tent site. When it comes to sleeping on the ground, better them than me, I thought. And, once I was sure they were secure in their camp, I drove up to the Stanley Hotel where I ate a late supper and turned in for the night.
4 June 1937: At 0700 hours I found the Bradshaw brothers loafing near the drugstore, leaning against their truck. I had them move the truck around back. Only complete imbeciles like those two would show up for a stake-out in a vehicle with their name plastered on the side. They returned in a sour mood, and we split up, the three of us separately lounging on the sidewalk.
At 0800 hours, it became apparent that all of us were much too conspicuous—the brothers in their disheveled, and probably authentic, western garb and me in my city-slicker clothes. We had tried to establish unobtrusive positions to keep watch for the girl. But we stood out like sore thumbs among the milling visitors. Throngs of tourists were crowding the sidewalk, moving from one gift shop to another. Upon encountering us, they parted like a cattle herd flowing around a tree stump. And so, at 0830, I ordered a retreat to our vehicles, which we moved and re-positioned in a narrow alley. This less conspicuous vantage point proved an ideal location, allowing us an unobstructed view of the drugstore.
Situated in the alleyway, I watched the Bradshaw brothers. The morning sun was out, and its bright rays penetrated the grime of their truck window. The sunlight also illuminated their weasel grins, causing their mottled teeth to appear almost white within the frames of their dark unshaven faces. I rolled down my passenger window. I could see the brothers clearly as they sat in their grubby truck, chain smoking and taking pulls on a whiskey bottle, its distinctive shape clumsily camouflaged inside a paper bag. Every now-and-then they tilted the bottle in my direction sarcastically offering me a drink, which they knew I would refuse.
At 0930 hours, Subject Five, aka Rose Ann Swan, appeared on the main sidewalk. As expected, the young woman entered the drugstore, intending—I surmised—to purchase a bus ticket there. The Bradshaw brothers had been napping but, upon sighting Five, they sat up and pressed their ugly noses close to the truck’s murky windshield. I could almost smell their chew-stained saliva as they gawked at the girl. In my written log, I suggested that, in future, these two crude operatives be restricted to field work which did not include the opportunity to shadow women, young or old, but especially young ones. Nor, I emphasized, should they be placed in situations where they are required to interact with the general population because their demeanor and appearance call too much attention to what should be discrete surveillance.
I stared again at the brothers and their ridiculous jalopy, not even a proper truck, just an old Model-A Ford with the rear compartment and seats cut off and a crude wooden bed added in their place. I got on the two-way radio and confirmed that Agent Wooten (along with Acting-Agent Sewell) was to follow the Lincoln automobile containing Subjects Four and Six (the cowboy and the Indian.) These two young men were headed down the Thompson River Canyon toward Loveland and eventually on to Kansas. Acting-Agent Petterson had returned to Base to report our progress. I asked Wooten, usually my equal in rank but serving on this assignment as my field supervisor, for instructions. With the departure of the young men from Estes Park, two priority Eyestone Subjects were no longer within my surveillance grid, and I wanted to confirm that I should stay with the girl. I asked again to have the brothers removed from my team, but Wooten cut me off, saying he and Sewell were tailing their targets and heading down into the Big Thompson drainage and out of radio range.
“The girl is yours,” Wooten said. “And remember—”
But that reminder—whatever it may have been—was lost as the radio transmission failed. Whatever the future held, from that point forward, until relieved, Rose Swan was my responsibility.
Having thoroughly scouted the town, I knew there was only one way in and out of the Estes drugstore which doubled as ticket office for the Rio Grande Trailways bus. I also knew the bus was the only means of public transit to and from the Park. And so, we waited. I figured she wouldn’t be in there long. She was low on funds and would likely resort to her habitual hitch-hiking rather than spend precious money on so great a luxury as a bus ticket.
My prediction was faulty. I had forgotten that the Civilian Conservation Corps contracted with the Trailways Bus System to haul young men from Denver to work in Estes and, periodically, those same buses carried the workers back to the city. The National Park Service had purchased several properties from private owners and the CCC lads were laboring deep in the mountains to turn old homesteads back into wilderness. The young urban men who were drawn to the invigorating work were well-known in town for their virility and high spirits.
Earlier that morning I had seen two dozen young men enter the drugstore, so what happened next should have come as no surprise. After fifteen minutes, the girl reemerged from the place, and she was not alone. She was surrounded by a boisterous gaggle of well-tanned men who had boosted her onto their shoulders and were carrying her to the waiting bus. Instantly, it was all too clear what had transpired. The beautiful girl, destitute and needing a ride to Denver, had worked her charms upon either the ticket agent or the waiting CCC passengers or the driver or all of the above and had finagled a ride to the city below.
Now, our assignment was to follow the bus.
I reasoned that my Chrysler could more efficiently keep pace with the bus. The brothers would have to rush to the livery, retrieve their tack and guns, hitch up the trailer, unstable the horses, and place them inside before they could take up the chase. Therefore—only slightly exceeding my authority—I dismissed the Bradshaws without informing Wooten. I told the surly brothers to gather their ponies and head back to Base in Kansas while I followed the girl. They balked at this but seemed to relent when I handed them a wad of cash to cover gas and other expenses. I left them alone in the alley and crossed the street to obtain details of the route and its scheduled stops in case I should lose track of the bus during my pursuit.
I took my time getting the information, knowing full well that I could quickly overtake the slowly descending bus in my Chrysler. But I should have moved quicker because leaving the Bradshaws alone in the alley was an immense mistake, since it gave them the opportunity to tamper with my sedan.
