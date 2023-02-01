Smoky Hill Reservoir, Kansas
September 23, 1936
Captain Hershel’s plunger ignited his blasting caps and colossal explosions sent debris hurtling skyward. Specks of pulverized concrete and atomized fragments of gelatinous mud and rotting fish filled the air above the Reservoir. Despite its magnitude, most of the chaos was invisible in the darkness, except for a twinkling canopy of smoldering embers which lingered for a heartbeat in the autumn air then vaporized.
Most of the unseen debris behaved as Hershel had intended it should. The greater part of the rubble flew straight up and fell straight back again to refill the blast craters. He’d laid four charges and had expected four vertical explosions. The blasts met his expectations, with one exception: he failed to anticipate that the nearest charge would rupture sideways and demolish his shelter.
The horizontal burst had been unexpected and, as Hershel lay in the wreckage of smoldering sandbags, the captain found time to reflect on his miscalculation. The highly trained explosives expert remained prone, taking inventory of fingers and toes, arms and legs, and listening to the shouts of men as they rushed toward him across the empty lakebed. His head ached, his nose bled, but his mind was clear and it held a single thought which was:
This, my boy, is what comes of laying charges in the dark.
Hershel was pulled from the wreckage, apparently uninjured, but stunned and completely drenched in wet brown muck. Someone handed him his mud-caked hat and what remained of his ubiquitous canvas bag and two men helped him back to the truck.
Miles away, on the outskirts of Sharon Springs, Kansas, the lord of Wolf Moon Manor was pacing. He was uncharacteristically restless, strangely agitated. The report from Hershel was overdue. It was bad enough that Valdez had balked at the assignment, a delay which jeopardized the entire operation. He looked at the clock. It was nearly dawn. For a third time he sat anxiously down and telephoned the Sharon Springs dispatcher and for a third time he received the same response.
“Sorry, sir. No report and still no sign of Captain Hershel.”
The irritated man was tempted to hurl the instrument across the room but he checked himself. What had become of his legendary tranquility? Abusing the telephone would accomplish nothing. Hershel’s report would come when it came and not before. Feeling calmer, Glenn Solomon Hendrix, former Acting-Secretary of the United States Department of the Interior and present Director of the Kansas Steel Range Project, lightly cradled the receiver and started to pour himself another drink. But the snifter was empty, so he stood up, crossed to the bar, and refilled it. The hall clock struck five. A knock sounded at the library door.
“Come,” Hendrix instructed.
His manservant Louis entered. “Captain Hershel, sir, he—”
“Show the blackheart in,” interrupted Hendrix.
“Which blackheart, sir?”
“Hershel.”
“Shall I tell the others to wait?”
“Throw the others out. I want Hershel only. Understand?”
“Yes, sir.”
Moments later, Hershel was ushered in. He was covered in mud. He held a battered hat.
“You’re late.” said Hendrix. He stood at the bar with his back to the captain.
“Sorry, sir. No excuse.”
“Report.”
When Hershel hesitated, Hendrix grew impatient. “Are you injured?”
“No, sir.”
Hendrix turned to regard his visitor. The tardy man looked a mess and an ugly bruise was beginning to discolor his cheek and the swelling had nearly closed one eye. Hershel was ex-military, an intelligent tactician and a clear thinker, a decisive field commander, respected by those he led. At the moment, however, this so-called “captain” was not in the field. Others may think of Hershel as a leader of men, but just now Hendrix considered him nothing more than an underling being called to account by his chief.
Hershel was exhausted and freezing and still in shock from the lakebed explosions. Though arriving late, he’d hoped for a better reception. He gazed longingly at the crackling fireplace and the comfortable chairs arranged nearby. Involuntarily he leaned toward the fire and a glob of mud slipped from his hat and onto the library rug.
“If you think I’m going to ask you to sit down, you’re sadly mistaken,” Hendrix growled. “Let’s have your damn report and quickly.”
“Yes, sir.”
“Well?”
“Success, sir.”
“Destroyed?”
“Yes, sir.”
“No traces?”
“No, sir.”
“Witnesses?”
“None, sir.”
“You are certain of that?”
“Absolutely.”
“And your men suspect nothing?” Hendrix raised an eyebrow.
“No, sir.” And before Hendrix could ask, the captain added, “Absolutely.”
“Good. Now be so kind as to get your filthy carcass off my rug and out of my house.”
“Yes, sir.”
As the captain passed into the hallway, Louis arrived with mop and broom.
“Never mind that now,” said Hendrix. “And I’m not to be disturbed.”
“Very good, sir.”
The instant Louis departed, his master placed the snifter on his desk, hurried across the room, and locked the hallway door. Then he crossed to the window and peered out. Below in the moonlight he could make out a procession of figures, several men walking down the Manor’s broad driveway with Hershel bringing up the rear. To Hendrix’s critical eye this ragged formation made the erstwhile captain seem less a leader of men and more like a shepherd.
“Typical,” Hendrix sniffed. And, in that moment, he decided.
Hershel’s men were simple souls who could be trusted to believe what they were told and forget the rest. If Hershel said these men knew nothing, it was probably true. Hershel was incapable of deceit and that was a problem. Even now, as Hershel tarried behind the others, he seemed to signal a separation between what his men did not know and what their captain suspected. By this time tomorrow, the men would be going about their business, not questioning what they’d been asked to do, but not Hershel. The inquisitive captain would be unable to let things rest.
Watching Hershel amble down the Manor’s broad driveway, seemingly lost in thought as he trailed his men, Hendrix was certain the clear-thinking captain was already turning the morning’s events over and over in that logical head of his. So be it. Unlike his crew and driver who would be spared, Hershel would have to be silenced. That would be a simple matter and moreover more efficient. A use could always be found for a gaggle of muscled men, far easier to sacrifice a single thinker. When it was light, Hendrix would telephone Petterson and make arrangements. Hershel’s work was risky. It would be easy to arrange an accident.
With a final glance at the retreating men, Hendrix closed the curtains.
Far below, in the long driveway, Hershel had been thinking and following his men when he glanced back at the Manor and noticed the library curtains being closed.
Typical, the captain thought. The Old Man had been watching. He was always watching.
Alone in his room, Hendrix returned to his desk, sat down, refilled his glass, unlocked a drawer, and extracted a folder. He closed the drawer, leaving the key in the lock, laid the folder on the desktop, switched on the goose-neck lamp, and put on his spectacles. Reaching for his glass, he took a drink, sat the glass aside, and opened the folder. It contained a single typewritten page. He picked up the receiver and instructed the operator to connect him with the radio station. As the extension rang, he positioned the folder so as to be ready to read from the typewritten page.
Hershel and the others continued down the driveway toward the dirt road where the truck waited. By the time they reached it, rain was falling and a cold wind was blowing. While the men found places in the truck’s cargo bed, Hershel was only too glad to climb into the front seat and accept a blanket proffered by the driver.
“What goes on up there in the big house?” the driver asked.
“No idea,” said Hershel. “I’m just the dynamite man. Nobody tells me anything. Let’s go. I want out of these clothes.”
“Yes, sir,” said the driver and the truck lurched forward. Hershel had no desire for conversation, but the driver continued talking. “Now, ain’t that mornin’ sky a grand sight?” the driver asked.
The sun was rising, but the captain didn’t care. Hershel closed his eyes. His men had pulled him from the rubble, driven him to the Manor, walked with him up the long driveway, and waited while he went inside. He’d been stunned and he was cold and wet, but his mission had been a success. His orders to disintegrate the “pipes” had been carried out to the letter. He’d reported as much to Hendrix and had endured the Old Man’s indifference. It’d been a tiring morning of Mountain nonsense and Hershel was more than ready to go home.
As the truck left the Manor and droned through the growing dawn, he pulled the blanket around him and tried to sleep. But there was still much to do and it was nearly eight o’clock by the time the crew had been returned to their rural barracks and the depot paperwork had been approved and signed in triplicate. There was quite a fuss when he handed back the burnt remnants of Petterson’s map and diagram.
“What in the blind world am I supposed to do with this rubbish?” the debriefing clerk asked the weary captain.
“File and forget,” was Hershel’s response.
