Mountain – A Cutionary Tale A Weekly Serial Novel
Episode 6: Magic
From The Count of Monte Cristo and A Tale of Two Cities in the 1800s to works like In Cold Blood and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in the mid 20th century, many seminal works of fiction began their lives as serial novels. The following is the sixth episode of a novel written by local author Don Benjamin. We hope you enjoy this limited weekly segment.
Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering the period 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, the story is a mystery with elements of the paranormal. In Episode 5, the lord of Wolf Moon Manor demanded answers from his exhausted subordinate. In today’s episode, an expanding falsehood gathers momentum.
West of Sharon Springs, Kansas
September 23, 1936
At last, it was just the two of them in the emptied truck, the driver and the captain bound for the Mountain. Hershel tried again to close his eyes, not to sleep this time but to think. His mysterious morning had ended, but his mind was racing. Earlier, at the Reservoir, he’d been functioning in command mode. Out there in the darkness, he’d been faced with a challenging mission, one which his arch rival Valdez had failed to complete, and so he’d set to work solving the problem. As long as he was in charge, issuing orders, and locked in imaginary competition with the absent Valdez, he’d remained focused. But now something was seeping into his thoughts, something heavy, something that felt like regret.
Much of what he’d been ordered to do that morning, what he had done, was probably criminal. Hershel understood that the spillways had been used to steal water and that Hendrix was anxious to cover his tracks and Hershel knew that he had been the instrument of that deception. But why use dynamite?
Hershel had been with the Project for years. As a result of that tenure, he’d been in a position to observe Acting-Secretary Glenn Solomon Hendrix from the beginning and he’d found that the acting title suited the Old Man. Even during his military career, the captain had never encountered anyone like Hendrix who was so completely on stage, always playing a part, always reciting lines that seemed a little too perfect. Hendrix was a bit too polished, like a well-oiled turd. There had to be a purpose behind the decision to blow up the drains. So, what was the Old Man up to?
Hershel closed his eyes tighter and tried to think.
A rabbit bounded across the road. The truck swerved. The driver cursed and Captain Hershel, who had been dreaming, awoke with an inspiration. His sleeping mind had unraveled the mystery and, given what he knew of Project history and the Old Man’s motives, he’d managed to assemble the events that led inexorably from the construction of the Reservoir to his morning of destruction. And the story he envisioned went something like this:
In the early days of Steel Range construction, the Mountain obtains approval to dam the river and create Smoky Hill Reservoir with the understanding that water stored there is to be shared between the Project and other downstream users. The reservoir is constructed with four secret spillways. The spillways feed into a deep, broad manmade diversion channel which leads to somewhere inside the Mountain. Then the Smoky Hill River is returned to its old channel which flows directly over the spillways. As the reservoir fills, the spillways capture a small share of water and the channel also fills but it is sealed on the Mountain end with a cone valve or other pressure gate. Time passes. The Mountain is supposed to share, but Hendrix grows impatient. For some reason he wants all the water and he wants it now.
Stealing water will be child’s play for Old Man Hendrix who has convinced so many to support his mad scheme to erect a mountain range in Kansas and who has silenced his critics by doing just as he promised. The Mountain is a reality. Already Hershel and a thousand others are living and working inside the first stage of construction and the present erection is just the beginning. The finished Range will be much larger, so the key to understanding what is happening is to think big—like the Old Man does.
Hendrix is obsessed with his public image, so the goal becomes how to steal the water without anyone noticing. As long as the Smoky Hill River flows, the reservoir remains a shared resource. Therefore, Hendrix must first capture the river, then empty the lake. Hendrix approaches this challenge like a magician designing an illusion. The secret spillways are already in place, but a distraction is required, a bit of misdirection to make the trick work.
A diversion is required, but the Old Man doesn’t seek Hershel’s help. Instead, Hendrix calls on the Project’s other explosives expert. De Soto Valdez is a nitroglycerin specialist, a detail man who’s talent lies in using volatile chemistry to obtain meticulous results. To facilitate construction, he’s been fracturing the Mountain foundation and its surrounding landscape with surgical precision for years. He’s highly skilled and, best of all, he doesn’t ask questions.
Valdez’s assignment is to rig nitroglycerin charges to create an “earthquake” which can be accused of stealing the river and emptying the reservoir. Valdez’s charges explode in the Kansas bedrock. While the explosion manufactures a tremor, someone in the Mountain opens the appropriate valves. In a twinkling, the spillways suck the river underground and the reservoir rapidly follows. Gravity takes command as water chases water down into a broad man-made channel which probably flows under the Mountain and into a hidden subterranean reservoir. And just like that, a free-flowing river and its reservoir are reduced to muddy memories.
Now, the final step: the river has been stolen, the reservoir has been emptied, the water from both has been secretly diverted beneath the Mountain, and the earthquake gets the blame. But the guilty spillways are still there and liable to be discovered. The Old Man knows that evidence connecting the Project to the vanishing water has to be eliminated. He orders Valdez to take care of it. Valdez demurs so the telephone in Hershel’s billet rings at midnight and—
Boom! Presto! The thing is solved!
Stimulated by the success of his mental detective work, Hershel sat up and stared out the truck window. As autumn leaves fell from roadside trees and flitted across the road, the driver was talking some nonsense about the passing seasons, but Hershel ignored the man. The calculating captain was close—very close to understanding. Yet something troubled him and the constricted lens of the truck windshield and the driver’s babble and the drifting leaves weren’t helping. So, he slumped back in his seat, closed his eyes, and forced his mind to expand until at last, as the truck topped a rise and the Mountain loomed on the horizon, Hershel began to consider the morning’s loose ends.
The way he saw it, he’d been dispatched to destroy evidence of water theft even though, in retrospect, that seemed a reckless idea. Faced with a challenging situation, he’d done his job. He and his crew had moved swiftly and with minimal light. The crew remained unaware of the spillways and he was certain their preparation work had been unobserved by outsiders. Nevertheless, as soon as the dynamite went off in the wee hours, there was no hiding the fact that something had been blown up, something big! Everyone who heard the explosion—and that would be thousands of people—would have questions. Hershel found it difficult to imagine what answers the Old Man could possibly invent to explain that noise away.
And furthermore, why go to all the trouble of stealing the water in the first place? What was the point? So that made two loose ends which troubled Hershel: how to explain the noise and what to do with the stolen water? How was Hendrix going to manage the avalanche of unavoidable questions about the explosion? And what in the world did the Mountain intend to do with its bonanza of newly acquired water?
Given more time, the captain might have solved those puzzles, but his thinking was interrupted by the truck radio. The radio had been playing in the background—broadcasting inane music or maybe a weather report—but the transmission abruptly grew louder. When the volume blared, Hershel opened his eyes and instinctively reached out to switch the damn thing off. But he stopped with his hand in mid-air when he realized something important was coming. The driver sensed it too because he pulled over and stopped the truck.
The men exchanged a glance, then the radio commanded their attention with echoing sound effects and an anxious voice which declared, “Bulletin! Bulletin! Bulletin!”
When the echoes died away, another voice continued in a tone filled with calm authority.
“Here is a bulletin of interest to all listeners. Residents of Kansas and Colorado were awakened early this morning by a strong explosion in the vicinity of Smoky Hill Reservoir. The Kansas Steel Range Project has issued a statement regarding this incident. That statement reads as follows:
Citizens, the Kansas Steel Range Project sincerely apologizes for the disturbance and anxiety caused by this morning’s explosion. As citizens are aware, less than twenty-four hours ago a seismic tremor registering 5.2 on the Richter Scale caused Smoky Hill Reservoir, a prime source of water for Mountain County, to drain completely as well as causing the river of the same name which fed the reservoir to revert to an inaccessible underground channel. Project scientists were immediately dispatched to the scene and they determined that certain explosive charges, if properly positioned in the lakebed, would re-seal the fissure which had drained the lake while also restoring the Smoky Hill River to the surface. Time was of the essence as any delay would make the task of correcting this natural disaster impossible. Consequently, the charges were laid and exploded early this morning. We regret to announce that the Project was unsuccessful in restoring either the reservoir or the river. The Project recognizes that the loss of this important water resource will present challenges to the County and its citizens. The Project pledges to aid the County and its citizens in managing this situation by making available such water as it can spare from its own modest resources. As more information becomes available, the Project will notify its Flagship Station KSRP—1492 on your radio dial—as well as other broadcasting outlets and newspapers. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and cooperation. Signed, G.S. Hendrix, Project Director.
“You have been listening to a statement issued by the Kansas Steel Range Project and read to you in its entirety by your announcer. This station will broadcast further updates as they become available. We now return you to your regularly scheduled program—”
Hershel snapped the radio off.
That’s some trick, the captain thought. Dear Citizen, we’ve stolen your water, but we’ll dole some out to you, a dipper at a time—and for a price, no doubt.
He began to feel ill.
“How about that,” said the driver. “So that’s what we wuz up to. Wait ‘til my wife hears about this, oh boy!”
“Congratulations,” scoffed Hershel. “You and me and the rest of the boys, we have just performed a magic trick.”
“No kidding. How so?”
“We just ignited two-hundred pounds of dynamite to refill a lake that was already gone forever and recapture a river that was never coming back and blow the hell out of some sorry soul’s rowboat. Oh mercy—let me out here. I’ll walk the rest of the way.”
The driver expressed his doubts. “You sure, Captain? Your one eye don’t look too good and you know this is the middle of nowhere and you know it’s gonna rain?”
“Thanks for the weather report,” Hershel answered. He positioned the borrowed blanket so it covered his head and shoulders. Then he opened the door and got out, but before closing it he addressed the driver. “Do me a favor?
“Yeah?”
But Hershel didn’t finish his thought. Instead, he shook his head and closed the door.
The driver watched as Hershel crossed the road. Then he started the truck, ground the gears, and drove on. But a few yards down the road he had a thought and slammed on the brakes. He checked his rearview mirror then opened his door and looked behind, but the captain had disappeared. “Shoot,” he complained. “More than likely, I’ve seen the last of that damn blanket.”
The driver was right. Hershel walked fifteen miles that day but in the opposite direction. He did not return to the Mountain. He was through with Hendrix and his parlor tricks. It was time to find someplace where the phone didn’t ring at midnight and you weren’t hauled out of bed to ram a stick of dynamite up your neighbor’s behind, tell him it was good for him, and light it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.