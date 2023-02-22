From The Count of Monte Cristo and A Tale of Two Cities in the 1800s to works like In Cold Blood and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in the mid 20th century, many seminal works of fiction began their lives as serial novels. The following is the eighth episode of a novel written by local author Don Benjamin. We hope you enjoy this limited weekly segment.
Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering the period 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, the story is a mystery with elements of the paranormal. In Episode 7,Iris Hazelwood encountered De Soto Miguel de Valdez, a fellow traveler on the evening train. In today’s episode,the train continues its persistent journey westward across the dark Kansas prairie.
Episode 8. An Omen
September 24, 1936
The Prairie
The train was running late and the day advanced as the two travelers ate in silence. Savoring her sandwich, Iris Hazelwood tried not to stare at the man sitting opposite her. For his part, Valdez devoured his meal, then turned to gaze at the passing prairie. There was little to see. She suspected he was being polite, patiently waiting for her to finish.
“Do you travel much this way?” asked Valdez after the girl had returned to collect the empty cups, apple cores, and crumbled rectangles of waxed paper. At least Iris had surrendered a crumpled sandwich wrapping. Valdez had neatly folded his into the shape of a butterfly which he presented to the beaming girl.
“I’ve only made this trip once,” Iris answered. “What I mean to say is only once in this direction. To be precise, I’m making a return trip. I’ve been away for twenty-five years.”
My god, she thought, has it been that long? Yes—my last trip was 1911—so twenty-five years then. How the time has flown.
Iris was young in 1911, younger than the freckle-faced Harvey Girl. All those years ago she’d been traveling east on her way to Kansas City, bound for college. Leaving Sharon Springs behind that day had been a thrilling journey—her first trip alone. Excited to be going, she’d been blissfully unaware that she’d be away so long. She’d meant to come back to the farm at every term break, but before she knew it, she’d spent four solid years at the university without a single visit home.
Why not?
Was she distracted by the exhilarating freedom of campus life? Did she object to the rural limitations of West Kansas? Iris was unable to recall the reasons she’d stayed away.
While at school she’d tried to maintain connections with home. She’d posted letters to Alice, but the old woman was an infrequent correspondent. There’d been even less contact with Iris’ brother who never answered. At last, when Alice’s letters ceased to come, Iris too stopped writing and the farm faded from her consciousness.
So that was how it went. She left the farm and went to university and then on to more study and an academic career in Arizona. Iris never returned to West Kansas and her brother Ham and their guardian Alice stayed behind.
Twenty-five years, and in all that time, Ham had never answered her letters. Then abruptly he’d written twice. The first letter had reached her a few months ago on the day she was scheduled to rehearse her role as philosophy faculty marshal for the University of Arizona’s graduation exercises. The envelope had arrived as a special delivery, coming to her doorstep in the early morning. Rushed for time, she’d slipped the letter into her jacket pocket and only found a moment to read it at noontime.
The message was brief. Ham had written two lines containing the unvarnished news that Alice, their elderly guardian, had died. Then a month later another letter arrived—this time a plea for his sister’s help.
Ham’s second letter sounded urgent and Iris wired back to say she would come. She made hasty arrangements and boarded the train. And, the instant she took her seat in the Pullman car at the Tucson station, she began to have doubts. So many doubts that, as the train pulled out, her mind overflowed with questions.
Why go back after more than two decades? Ham may be in need, but he’s a stranger to me. He writes that the farm has fallen on hard times, but it was never much of a farm to begin with and he’s never asked for my help before. Why go now? Do I miss my brother? Do I regret having stayed away so long?
She had to admit she did.
She should’ve gone back earlier—should’ve gone to Alice’s funeral—would have gone had she not been immersed in graduation. A train ticket was expensive and money was tight and Iris was lucky to hold a tenured position. How would it look if she dropped everything, abandoned her responsibilities, spent her meager reserves and hopped on a train to rush home to Kansas? How would it look to leave when she had obligations in the desert?
After all, Alice was not family.
Besides, even if Iris had gone to the funeral, what could she have done there? Crumple a fistful of dirt and sprinkle it on the old woman’s coffin? That was a meaningless ritual. Death was theultimate axiom. It was the philosopher’s self-evident first principle, the most self-evident of all. The axiom of death was irrefutable and final.
“Death,” Iris said aloud without meaning to.
Her fellow passenger was dozing, but Valdez seemed to hear her because he raised his head and picked up the thread of their earlier conversation.
“My niece. The death is my niece,” he said. “I am her—how do you say it—at her baptism?”
“Her god father,” offered Iris, still chagrined that she’d spoken indiscriminately.
Best not to shout ‘death’ at someone, she thought, let alone a casual traveling acquaintance.
“Si,” Valdez grinned. “God-father. That is the very word. She is—I mean to say she was—my sister’s youngest one. A sad death.”
“Sad,” agreed Iris.
“The same as you,” Valdez commented as he discreetly removed a thin flask from his suit pocket and tilted it toward Iris.
“No thank you,” she said. “And I don’t understand.”
“It is liquor. I apologize if I have given offense.”
“No, not at all. I understand the drink. I meant I misunderstood your comment regarding your niece—you said ‘the same’?”
“Ah. With your permission.” Iris nodded and Valdez took a sip, then replaced the flask. “I meant to say that your name it is the same as that of my niece, Avellano, you understand? You would say ‘hazel’ as with your last name.”
“A coincidence,” Iris smiled.
“Ah—but how is the saying? Perhaps as a doctor of ideas you have heard of it?” Valdez stared out the window at the passing prairie, his lips moving, his gloved hand tracing the air, apparently composing a sentence. After a moment, he turned to Iris and recited: “They say that, a coincidence—it is a miracle of which God desires to remain the anonymous author. Do I remember the saying correctly? Ah, I am sorry. I see you are in need of resting.”
Despite her efforts to remain attentive, Iris was beginning to nod. “Yes, thank you. I am feeling quite tired, I’m afraid.”
“You must sleep,” he smiled. “I will stand the guard.”
“Obliged,” Iris mumbled as slumber overtook her.
When she awoke, the seat across from her was unoccupied. Valdez was gone and the long summer day was dissolving into dusk. Instinctively, she glanced over her shoulder, but the Pullman car was empty.
She felt the weight of that emptiness. It seemed to press upon her, as if her world began and ended with the dimensions of the vacant railway car. The darkening prairie outside was absolutely blank. She sensed she was in motion, but the impression was indistinct. The swaying car suggested there was a locomotive somewhere ahead and there should be a caboose following behind, but there was no way to know for certain. She took it on faith that she was on a train, on the prairie, in Kansas. She tried to remain alert, but the rhythm of the train captured her and she closed her eyes again.
An hour later, she imagined herself awake, but knew she was dreaming. In her dream, she seemed to glance out the Pullman window and see a large wolf standing unexpectedly close to the rails. The animal’s gray head was down, but it raised its snout and looked directly at her before its outline was lost in a fleeting blur of passing prairie. She had seen that look before.
“Valdez?” she seemed to ask.
Iris stirred in her sleep, striving to wake but unable, as is the way of dreams, to open her eyes. At last, she surrendered to her dream and was transported back to her campus where she seemed to be regaling her students with an academic lecture.
“Valdez is a mysterious figure and a wolf is a powerful omen,” she told her freshman who had just embarked upon their study of metaphysics. “Taken together, the man and the animal are messengers. Seeing a wolf—real or imagined—offers a glimpse of the future, but the sighting can foreshadow vastly different fortunes. The same wolf can symbolize protection or danger and predict anything from the acquisition of wisdom to a descent into chaos. Are there any questions?”
In her dream, a young man raised his hand and asked precisely what she imagined he would ask: “Will this be on the test?”
When she heard the conductor announce the next stop, Iris awoke and stretched luxuriously. She’d been dreading a return to her girlhood home—a return to Kansas to face her past—but Valdez and the wolf had altered her perspective. The past had vanished. She would look to the future. She’d traveled far, but this was not the end. Sharon Springs was merely a destination. Her journey was yet to come and it would begin the moment she stepped off the evening train.
