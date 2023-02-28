From The Count of Monte Cristo and A Tale of Two Cities in the 1800s to works like In Cold Blood and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in the mid 20th century, many seminal works of fiction began their lives as serial novels. The following is the eighth episode of a novel written by local author Don Benjamin. We hope you enjoy this limited weekly segment.
Mountain: A Cautionary Tale is an alternative history covering 1936-1941. Set along the Kansas-Colorado border, it’s the story of a misguided man, his star-crossed family, and an enormous public works project, gone terribly wrong. In Episode 8, Iris Hazelwood arrived in Sharon Springs, Kansas. In today’s episode, she’s stranded at the station.
Episode 9. Homecoming
September 24, 1936
Sharon Springs, Kansas
The merchants of Sharon Springs stood in their doorways facing the street. They had no customers. It was well past closing time. But another rumor was circulating, so everyone stayed put and stayed open—just in case.
Every merchant on Front Street grabbed a broom, stepped onto the twilight sidewalk, and pretended to sweep. Their movements were so identical, they might have been choreographed. The sun had set, but it was still hot as blazes, everyone said so, and dust hung in the air. West Kansas needed rain, but there was no sign of it. The cloudless sky stretched tight from horizon to horizon, pale like wax and empty as a pocket.
The merchants swept in slow disinterested circles, nodding to townsfolk who loitered on the sidewalks. Every shop on Front Street offered an unobstructed view of the depot. In both directions along the tracks merchants were outside their shops, sweeping, surrounded by milling knots of townsfolk. No one spoke. No one shopped. No one could afford to. Those twin plagues, the Dust Bowl and the Depression, had hit Kansas hard, leaving the people and merchants of Sharon Springs with little to do.
And so—in obedience to the latest rumor—everyone had congregated on the sidewalks and watched the sunset, but they’d also kept one hopeful eye on the depot. Though unspoken, everyone undoubtedly shared the same thought. Everyone anticipated the arrival of tonight’s evening train and each one prayed, after their own fashion, that the rumors were true.
As the darkness grew, the proprietor of Mumford’s Emporium stopped sweeping and glanced toward the courthouse tower. He leaned his broom against the dusty wall, pulled out his pocket watch and wound it, then put the watch away and listened. The courthouse clock hadn’t worked for years—not since April. Not since Black Sunday when a towering dust storm roiled across the prairie, blotted out the sun, and fouled the clockworks. But Holy Ghost was nearby and Mumford knew the Catholic chimes could be relied upon to strike the hour.
So, he listened.
Eight whole notes sounded, then the quarter hour.
As usual, he thought, the cross-state train is off schedule. Too many cows on the tracks. Too many dawdling passengers holding up progress as they gather up children and luggage and handbags and lunch pails. A bit more organization and a lot less—
As if to interrupt his unspoken critique, a locomotive whistle moaned in the far distance and stoic men and women—pious people—practical people not given to public display—gasped and took a step toward the depot. Their faces were wreathed in anxious smiles and their voices chattered in anticipation of “the great day” having come at last when the next trainload of Mountain workers would pull into town. An infusion of replacement supplies and fresh workers was just what the town needed. Supplies meant more work was scheduled at the Mountain and that meant paychecks and paychecks meant strangers with money to spend.
Twenty minutes later, the evening train lumbered into the station. Bell sounding, wheels and pistons churning, brakes groaning, the locomotive glided to a stop. Couplings clattered as each trailing car halted. Then steam billowed into the darkening sky and there was a moment of hesitation as the crowd realized that the much-anticipated throng of workers was not onboard. Nor, judging by the dearth of freight cars, was the train delivering any appreciable quantity of supplies.
In fact, as crest-fallen residents stared at the lone passenger car, they expelled an audible sigh. Despite their hopes, only a single passenger detrained—a stranger to be sure, but scarcely the harbinger townsfolk expected. Mumford retrieved his broom and debated whether to cross over to help the stranger with her luggage, but he decided that surely someone would be coming to meet such a well-dressed woman. So, he turned away, rolled up his awning, and locked up for the night.
His fellow merchants followed suit as they folded up sidewalk signs, collapsed awnings, and bolted their doors. Townsfolk dispersed, shaking their heads, and drifted away. The devout went to church. The rest went home.
Within minutes of the train’s belated arrival, downtown Sharon Springs was deserted.
The train pulled out. An hour passed and no one came to collect the stranger so she sat on her trunk, rolled up her sleeves, and ate an apple. Iris Hazelwood, Ph.D., had arrived, but there was no sign of her brother and she was beginning to think her decision to return to this backwater town had been a mistake.
Iris must have dozed because the blare of the automobile horn startled her. It was pitch dark and an old Hudson sedan idled roughly alongside the depot. She could see its distinctive hood beyond the platform. Most of the vehicle was unseen, but its headlamps illuminated the empty rails and reflected in the windows of the shops beyond the tracks.
Iris stood up and waited, but no one came.
If that horn honks again— she frowned.
But, before she could finish the thought, a young man emerged from the Hudson, hurried across the platform, and extended his hand.
“Sorry fer bein’ late,” he apologized. “You’d be Dr. Hazelwood.”
“Yes,” she said. She was bone-tired. Three trains, three days plus three hours of extra waiting at the depot had tuckered her out. “And it’s Iris—Iris Hazelwood.”
They shook hands. The boy introduced himself as Billy, then he stood stark still, apparently waiting for orders.
Now what, Iris wondered to herself. “Shouldn’t we—?” she began aloud.
“I gotta say I’m so, so sorry, ma’am,” said Billy. “You see there was a mix-up in the time—we’re in the Mountain Zone you know. Any-ways—welcome home.”
They shook hands again and the boy re-introduced himself as hired hand on her brother’s farm. They shook hands a third time, then he hoisted her suitcases and dipped his shoulder toward the car. “This way, ma’am, if you please. The Mister’ll be along with the truck directly fer your trunk.”
Iris looked doubtfully about. Surely leaving the trunk here, unattended in the dark would be a mistake.
Billy followed her gaze, “It’ll be fine. Too big to steal, I reckon. This way. I’ll take you to the farm.”
“Nevertheless—” Iris began, but the energetic boy was half-way to the automobile.
Billy stowed the luggage, put the automobile in gear, and steered toward the street. As they wheeled through the deserted town, Iris smiled. Despite her exhaustion it tickled her to think that this boy—he couldn’t be more than fourteen—was allowed to operate a motor vehicle.
“Have you been driving long?” she asked.
“This rig?” answered Billy. “Not much. Drove tractors mostly, but now our spread is gone—” his voice trailed off.
After decades of no contact, her brother Ham had written to Iris about his “troubles.” Most of the ancestral farm had been auctioned off and little was left except the house and barn and a narrow strip of field.
According to Ham, the Mountain Project had taken the rest.
Ham’s letters had come as a surprise. First came news of Alice, then came her brother’s entreaty that she return home. Ordinarily, she’d have resisted, but her job in Arizona had grown stale and, it so happened that she was absolutely free to travel. So, she’d ridden three days on the train to see what could be done. It was, she’d decided, what a big sister ought to do and she’d smiled to think that her cantankerous baby brother might actually need her.
Years ago, when a much younger Iris was on her way to college, a buggy had come to the farm to collect her for the train. A weeping Alice had prepared a basket of treats to sustain her charge and made an unholy fuss over Iris. In contrast, Ham had merely leaned against the fence, his arms folded across his skinny twelve-year old chest, his demeanor broadcasting indifference. His gaze was focused somewhere in the distance. He pointedly refused to acknowledge that his sister was leaving, stubbornly refused to wave goodbye.
Iris smiled at the memory and she might have remained stuck in the past had a sudden motion of the sedan not pulled her back to the present. A stray yellow dog had sauntered onto the roadway and Billy had swerved the Hudson to avoid the dawdling canine.
“Town stray,” he offered as explanation. “Old as dirt and feared of nuthin’.”
“Indeed,” she agreed. “And was that man his master?”
“Didn’t see no man,” Billy declared, peering briefly over his shoulder to confirm his recollection. “Naught but a dog and the dark.”
“I distinctly saw a man beckoning the dog,” Iris insisted as she too looked back. “But I may have been mistaken.”
“Yes, ma’am.”
I wasn’t mistaken, she told herself. That was most definitely Valdez—or his double. No—I’m tired and conjuring up impossible images. What a silly and exhausted goose I am! Scolding herself, she smiled.
While he drove, Billy glanced at his passenger. Without warning, he’d received urgent orders to “pick up the Doctor at the station,” so naturally the boy had been expecting a male. But Billy was no fool and, the moment he turned off the ignition and saw her waiting at the depot, he had two thoughts: he realized she must be his passenger and he regretted honking his horn. It may be alright to summon a man in that crude way, but never a lady—and this woman was definitely a lady. He managed to steal three glances at her as they weaved through the town’s empty streets and each time he did, he found her smiling and he decided that he liked her.
“Are you a native?” Iris asked.
“No ma’am, I’m a Colorado trans-plant,” answered Billy, hoping he had used that unfamiliar term correctly.
“Where in Colorado?” she asked.
“Greeley.”
“I know it well. Named after the newspaper man,” Iris recalled.
“Yes ma’am. Horace Greeley—same as the next county down from us used to be.”
“An influential fellow.”
“Yes ma’am,” Billy agreed.
“But why do you say the county south of here ‘used to be’ Greeley County?” Iris was curious.
“No more Greeley County, ma’am. All Mountain County now. Since the Project.”
“I see,” said Iris thoughtfully, “A result of someone else’s influence no doubt.”
“Old Man Hendrix’s doin’ I reckon,” Billy said.
“The Kansas Steel Range Hendrix?” she asked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.