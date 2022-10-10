It’s not a secret that our bodies can teach us about our spirits. Breathwork and movement experiences abound as many people learn what it means to be holistic by bringing the soul’s presence to each movement- to live life as a moving prayer. Being present in the moment is much more than an awareness of your body as you live and move and have your being. Simply put, we can feel our souls and spirits in our bodies if we pay attention.
A few weeks ago, I had the honor of teaching at the Montrose Wellness Expo on this topic: “How to Erase the Board When Your Body is Keeping the Score”. In this talk, I highlighted the importance of acknowledging that we are all victims of collective trauma; trauma that continues as we sort out a mental health crisis, continued deaths of loved ones, and long haul health struggles. The clients I work with everyday are working hard to get hope for wholeness back. They understand that trauma leaves tracks in the body, affecting our posture, how we breathe, our reactions vs. response, our blood pressure, creativity, relationships, in short – everything. With this understanding, they are investing in their health and wellbeing with smart, cellular-level self care.
What is the secret to beginning to heal this trauma? It is to BE. To be still and know. Be yourself. Be in Love. Be in Gratitude. Be Present. Let’s look at some practical ways that you can bring the practice of BE into your life using your body.
One of the ways that our body teaches us about our spirits is with this simple principle: Melt into resistance.
When you are feeling tightness and restriction in your body, you can use your body to release it by simply turning your muscles on slightly with a deep breath. Hold it. This is the first part of the stress breaker breath sequence. As you release your breath, let your body melt. When you feel resistance in a stretch, take a deep breath and melt towards the discomfort, realizing as you melt that you will not break, only soften. Like butter, but better.
Here’s another principle: You can happen to your body, your body doesn’t have to happen to you.
I wish there was a class that started in kindergarten teaching these skills. No matter what kind of stressor you put on your body, there exists a reciprocal movement that will release the stress and tension out of your body. This illustrates the holistic principle that there are limitless possibilities in life. There is always hope!
One more for the road: Release is holistic.
Many of us lay down in bed at the end of a long day, and our minds race, our bodies throb and ache and our spirits are uneasy, on edge. How to release the body, mind and spirit holistically? So glad you asked. I prepared a video for you teaching you the Qi Balancer. Check it out! This is a way to release and relax your muscles by breathing deeply and releasing stressors. No need to lay down tight and sore and wrestle your way through a night of sleep when you can melt into your pillow and sleep soundly and restoratively. Here’s to your vitality! Love People. Love Vitality.
