With typical feline curiosity, Mr. Spock watches as I carry in the huge box from my garage. It once contained the new bed I’d purchased after moving back into my house in 2021. But that’s another story … this is the Christmas season.
My male black cat has only been with me for one year. I adopted Spock from the Surface Creek Animal Shelter, and he is named for that Star Trek character because of a slight deformity in one of his paws. When he stretches that foot, he makes the Vulcan hand sign. Plus, like the character Spock, my cat is gentle, intelligent, and very well mannered.
Now he watches from across the living room as I carefully unpack my 5-ft. tall artificial Christmas tree. I purchased the little tree from Paonia Farm and Home as far back as 1995. The little tree has been my pride and joy all these years. It looks scrawny, like a “Charlie Brown” tree, until I put on the colored lights and all of the wonderful ornaments I’ve collected over the years.
Hanging the ornaments is a cherished ritual. Each carefully wrapped trinket comes out of the box and causes me to reflect on each one. Many of them were handmade from long-ago High Country Shopper Christmas parties, when we made things for everyone in the crew… most of which were tree ornaments. I think of the women I worked with all those years ago and admire the familiarity and comfort of tradition. It also warms my heart recalling the camaraderie and humor we shared.
About three years ago, I obtained a second-hand, 8-ft.-tall artificial tree that had lights on it already. That tree took up too much room in my house, and even though it was beautiful, I put the tree in the Shopper for sale the following year, and my little desert tree is once again the center of attention.
This year, after a few rough bumps in the road (so to speak), I decided to start decorating for Christmas just after Thanksgiving. I used to think that people who put up their decorations so early were jumping the gun. But, hey, life is short … and why not enjoy the beauty and warmth of Christmas as early as you want?
The little tree must go in another part of my living room this year. I’m not moving my stereo, record player and speakers near the front windows. So, I set the little table next to my TV set against the wall. Unfortunately, there is nowhere to plug it in, so I call my best friend Doug, to see if he has a spare power strip, and he does. A quick trip across the road and back … oops, the cord just isn’t long enough. Guess I have to move the tree. Darn.
Cami is at the patio door. I go to let her in from my backyard. Cami is my feral tortoise-shell kitty who was born in early summer of 2018. She “adopted” me after Mama Cat left. Her brother, Spooky, was as gentle and tame as his sister, but he got into a fight a year later and died on my birthday—a traumatic event.
Anyway, Cami wants to see what is going on. She and Mr. Spock are the best of friends, and they get along great. I can almost read her mind: Oh, so it’s THAT time of year again. But she soon gets bored and goes to the door to be let out. It’s much more interesting to watch the juncos, towhees and finches flocking to my backyard feeder.
Spock watches as I struggle to plug in the lights that were already on the little tree. Nothing! I try different sockets with no luck. Then I recall in the back of my mind that last year, just before it was time to take down the tree and its ornaments, the string of lights had failed. I did not want to deal with it then. Since the same lights have been used for more than two decades, I am resigned to the fact that it’s time for new lights.
Now my little desert Christmas tree is fully lighted, decorated with the traditional ornaments—with fond memories of when my boys were little. As I stand aside, admiring my work, I find it amazing that this little tree survived holidays in nine different houses. It is a tree well-traveled.
Next up will be putting up some outdoor lights. I have an 8-ft. tall Austrian pine in my front yard that I decorate with battery-operated lights. I might even string more outdoor lights on my back patio … the cats don’t care.
AlI that’s left to do is play my stack of Christmas carol records while I go to the pantry to see what new ingredients I need to begin my annual cookie baking. This will be a quiet year. My youngest son and his wife moved overseas for the next three years. Undoubtedly, I will see my two older sons, along with my only grandson. No fancy parties … just a quiet time to reflect on the beauty of the season, the warmth of a kitty on my lap, and cooking a nice meal for Doug and my family.
The tree in all its splendor will probably stay up until the end of January. “What? You still have your tree up?” is often the response. But I love the warmth and comfort of it in the evenings. All too soon it will be time again to pack it away in its tall box … until next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.