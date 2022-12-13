Downloaded by nearly one million Coloradans, myColorado provides secure and convenient access to state services anytime, anywhere. The app’s contactless Colorado digital ID stores electronic versions of your physical drivers license or state-issued identification to show proof of ID, age and address within the state. It also holds digital copies of vaccine records, fishing license, proof of insurance and more, allowing users across the state to free up their wallets.
This app is all about convenience. Having access to important records and state issued identification and licenses in the palm of your hand is handy indeed, especially when you’re fumbling for your wallet (that you’ve just realized is on the kitchen counter) during a traffic stop. There are also tabs to store your vehicle registration and insurance cards, which will eliminate the need to rummage through your glove box while the officer taps his pen. The app even lets you renew your driver license or state issued ID and connects to 20 additional online DMV services.
Other services on the app include:
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination through myVaccine Record
Access your Colorado Parks and Wildlife Digital Fishing License
Look up Colorado state sales tax by location
Search State of Colorado job listings
Apply for medical, food, cash and early childhood assistance on Colorado PEAK
While the app is not perfect and some users have complained of minor bugs, the convenience and ease-of-use factor concerning it’s core use has been a game-changer for many Coloradans who prefer to store their information in a secure and handy digital format, because let’s face it, most of us would never be caught without our phones these days. Whether that is a good or bad thing is the subject of a broader discussion, but the myColorado app definitely offers peace of mind for drivers and outdoor enthusiasts who like to keep all their eggs in one electronic basket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.