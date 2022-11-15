One of the first apps I utilized on my original iPhone was Night Sky. It was launched in early 2011 and utilized the GPS, manometer and accelerometer on iPhones and iPads to enable users to simply hold their devices to the sky to identify stars, planets, constellations and even satellites. This planetarium in your pocket makes it easy to discover the wonders of space wherever you go. Day or night, just aim your device skyward to see a live 3D map of the heavens.
While Night Sky is only available on the iPhone iOS, there are plenty of comparable stargazing apps on the market, and once you have utilized this easy-to-use application, you’ll find yourself relying on it more and more to satisfy your curiosity for identifying stars and planets. There are other apps that are more robust like Redshift or Astronomy, but the simplicity of Night Sky is its selling point and the free version is more than adequate for amateur, lawn-chair astronomers.
Want to know where Cassiopeia is – or what that really bright planet is that showed up before dark? Night Sky will give you quick, accurate answers. It also has a special night mode that helps you read the map in the dark, while integrated weather reports show the best times for stargazing without clouds. It even identifies passing satellites.
While some science-based apps can be somewhat overwhelming for users, the simplicity of Night Sky makes it a great educational tool for children. Kids can easily find information on the stories behind the constellations and the artistic renderings that “connect the dots” make finding constellations fun. You can even have notifications sent to alert you of upcoming astronomical events that will get kids excited about the next eclipse or planetary convergence.
There are at least twelve updated versions that are able to notify you of the whereabouts of the newly launched Starlink satellites and Night Sky also has ramped up its augmented reality capabilities (the 3D rendering of virtual and real objects), allowing you to pull planets, stars and constellations out to view in greater detail, and allowing users to explore the surface of other planets. Like the universe, the app just keeps growing. Night Sky is the long-running pocket planetarium that’s always with you.
iPhone users can check out Night Sky on the App Store fore free. For Android users, Star Walk and Star Tracker are also free stargazing apps worth looking into.
